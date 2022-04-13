Tickets Subscribe
Vanthoor: Porsche treating DTM like any other customer programme

Laurens Vanthoor says Porsche is not putting in any special efforts into the DTM this year, but reckons a successful maiden campaign would "mean a lot” to the Stuttgart-based manufacturer.

Vanthoor: Porsche treating DTM like any other customer programme
Despite the DTM being Germany’s biggest racing championship and having a strong presence all across Europe, Porsche had never shown any real interest in joining the category in any of its previous eras - and was seen as the only major absentee from the series.

However, the DTM’s switch to GT3 regulations has finally opened the door for Porsche to make a long awaited debut in the category and, after a wildcard appearance at the Nurburgring last year, the German marque will be present for the entire season with a trio of factory-supported entries.

SSR Performance will field a pair of Porsche 911 GT3 Rs for factory racer Vanthoor and academy member Dennis Olsen, while Timo Bernhard’s eponymous outfit will add another car to the grid for works driver Thomas Preining.

But despite Porsche going as far as supplying some of its best GT drivers to SSR and Team Bernhard 75, Vanthoor insists that the German marque doesn’t see the DTM as any different to other championships where it is present via customer teams.

“From Porsche’s side they are treating this as any other customer programme,” said Vanthoor. “All the Porsche teams which are competing in a bigger programme, they get support from Porsche in different championships. 

“So it's the same here, it's a customer racing programme with some Porsche support. Nevertheless, I think it would mean a lot to Porsche to be successful as a German brand in the DTM. 

“There is a lot of exposure so the will to succeed is high. And it's also for us quite an honour to represent a brand like that in the DTM.”

Vanthoor first tested an Audi A4 DTM car at Hockenheim in 2011 but a race drive with the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer never materialised, with the Belgian instead remaining in endurance racing and winning some of the biggest races in the disciplines, including the Spa 24 Hours and the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

Now with sister VW Group brand Porsche, Vanthoor said he was surprised when the manufacturer invited him to drive in the DTM this year as part of a 2022 programme that has already included a Rolex 24 outing and an appearance in the opening round of the NLS series.

“I didn't expect it at first,” said Vanthoor. “But after a couple of seconds and minutes, I started to get very excited about it because it's an impressive field of manufacturers and drivers and to be able to compete with all of those, and maybe hopefully a win would be a great achievement.

“I think considering the best are meeting the best, it's going to be a great championship to be in and it's quite exciting.

“I tested the older generation DTM cars twice back at Audi but I always stayed focused and my programme was always in endurance racing. That's where the last decade I've been focusing on.

“Obviously I've always followed DTM really closely. Now, it's somehow the time to be a part of it and I'm quite excited about it. It's different to what I'm used to, being alone in the car, back to sprint racing, quite different formats, but I’m looking forward to the job.”

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
