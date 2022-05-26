Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / The Lamborghini talisman leading his troops to DTM success
DTM / Lausitzring News

What the DTM’s scariest corner meant for Lausitzring lap times

When the DTM adopted the Lausitzring’s banked Turn 1 as part of its layout for the 2021 season, it meant a whole new challenge for drivers and teams.

James Newbold
By:
What the DTM’s scariest corner meant for Lausitzring lap times
Listen to this article

The relatively shallow 8.7 degrees of banking means the long, fast left-hander can’t quite be taken flat-out and was billed in the lead up to the event as “hardcore” by Winward Mercedes driver Lucas Auer.

“I think everybody is shitting his pants a little bit when you go there,” he admitted. “Last week when we tested there, the first lap I thought ‘Oh, gosh, it’s hardcore.’”

Team Rosberg Audi driver Nico Muller added: “I was very nervous about that corner for the first time [in 2021].

“It’s a big challenge to be that high on speed, managing the little lift that you needed and not losing time, keeping the momentum up, because also the straight afterwards is very long. It’s a very different challenge.”

It was therefore expected last weekend that Turn 1 speeds would be pivotal to lap times, but data seen by Motorsport.com shows that it wasn’t perhaps as decisive as expected.

The data showed the highest speeds at the mid-point of the corner during qualifying and the races, and was not necessarily from the best lap set by each driver in those sessions.

Unsurprisingly, the best speeds were set in qualifying when drivers were running lower fuel, with Ricardo Feller’s Abt Audi the fastest of all during the second qualifying session at 247km/h (153.479 mph).

Ricardo Feller, Team ABT Sportsline

Ricardo Feller, Team ABT Sportsline

Photo by: Andreas Beil

That was 1km/h faster than Maro Engel in the Gruppe M Mercedes, while Nick Cassidy (Red Bull Ferrari) on 245.5km/h (152.546 mph) matched the fastest speed in Q1 set by Auer.

Fastest five speeds from Turn 1 in qualifying

Pos Driver Car Speed (km/h) Session Pos
1 Ricardo Feller Audi 247 Qualifying 2  5th
2 Maro Engel Mercedes 246 Qualifying 2 3rd
3 Nick Cassidy Ferrari 245.5 Qualifying 2 7th
4 Lucas Auer Mercedes 245.5 Qualifying 1 1st
5 Mikael Grenier Mercedes 245.3 Qualifying 1 15th

But while Auer was the polesitter for race one, the data shows that Turn 1 speeds don’t directly correlate to lap times for the remainder of the pack.

Second-fastest through the speed-trap on Saturday, Engel’s teammate Mikael Grenier, was only 15th on the grid for race one. And while Engel was third on the grid, second-fastest qualifier Sheldon van der Linde’s Schubert BMW was only the 19th fastest at the speed trap in first qualifying.

When looking at the highest maximum recorded speed in qualifying, the picture changes again and goes some way to explaining why Turn 1 speeds are a limited reference.

BMW monopolised the order with the four-fastest speeds, topped by Walkenhorst drivers Esteban Muth and Marco Wittmann 277.6 km/h and 276.2 km/h respectively, with Philipp Eng (Schubert) and van der Linde next up.

Auer was the best non-BMW in fifth, and his combination of strong straightline speed with high cornering speed meant he had the fastest first sector of anybody at 19.281 seconds.

Muth, who was only seventh-quickest through the Turn 1 speed-trap, had the third-fastest opening sector behind Luca Stolz’s HRT Mercedes, with van der Linde eighth – the South African making his time up further around the lap.

Only Engel and Feller (fifth-fastest through the Turn 1 speed-trap in Saturday qualifying) were also in the top five through the corner on Sunday, when the pole time set by van der Linde was 0.344s slower than Auer’s race one benchmark.

Ricardo Feller, Team ABT Sportsline Audi R8 LMS GT3, Nico Müller, Team Rosberg Audi R8 LMS GT3, Philipp Eng, Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3

Ricardo Feller, Team ABT Sportsline Audi R8 LMS GT3, Nico Müller, Team Rosberg Audi R8 LMS GT3, Philipp Eng, Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Again, van der Linde wasn’t even among the top 10 through Turn 1, clocking the 13th highest speed at 239.6km/h. But he did set the joint second-fastest maximum speed at 276.2 km/h, behind only Wittmann, which helped him to clock the fourth-best opening sector time.

Although the speeds reduced in race-trim, the top three-fastest outright mirrors the qualifying order.

Fastest five speeds from Turn 1 in race trim

Pos Driver Car Speed (km/h) Session Pos
1 Ricardo Feller Audi 237.5 Race 2  7th
2 Maro Engel Mercedes 236.5 Race 2 2nd
3 Nick Cassidy Ferrari 235.2 Race 2 DNF
4 Marius Zug Audi 234.6 Race 1 15th
5 Arjun Maini Mercedes 234.1 Race 1 13th

Feller, Engel and Cassidy (who retired while running seventh due to a puncture) were fastest through Turn 1 in the races, while 19-year-old Zug in the Attempto Racing Audi also figures well – second only to Engel in race one, and just 0.3km/h slower the following day to be fourth fastest in race two.

Van der Linde, for his part, never exceeded 230.4 km/h through Turn 1 in race trim, but it didn’t harm his prospects at all. He won the opener with ease from Stolz, and just held off Engel to secure the double on Sunday and with it the championship lead.

shares
comments

Related video

The Lamborghini talisman leading his troops to DTM success
Previous article

The Lamborghini talisman leading his troops to DTM success
Load comments
James Newbold More from
James Newbold
The Lamborghini talisman leading his troops to DTM success Lausitzring
DTM

The Lamborghini talisman leading his troops to DTM success

Cassidy “really pleased” by pace on DTM return at Lausitzring Lausitzring
DTM

Cassidy “really pleased” by pace on DTM return at Lausitzring

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Bristol Prime
NASCAR Cup

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Latest news

What the DTM’s scariest corner meant for Lausitzring lap times
DTM DTM

What the DTM’s scariest corner meant for Lausitzring lap times

The Lamborghini talisman leading his troops to DTM success
DTM DTM

The Lamborghini talisman leading his troops to DTM success

Cassidy “really pleased” by pace on DTM return at Lausitzring
DTM DTM

Cassidy “really pleased” by pace on DTM return at Lausitzring

Van der Linde: Schubert BMW made "big steps" for Lausitz DTM double
DTM DTM

Van der Linde: Schubert BMW made "big steps" for Lausitz DTM double

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.