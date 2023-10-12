Subscribe
Previous / DTM finds no irregularities in engines in post-Spielberg inspection
DTM News

Will Abt continue with Audi in DTM next year?

Abt Sportsline is still weighing up whether to continue with Audi in the DTM next year following the German manufacturer’s decision to heavily scale down its GT3 programme.

By:
Ricardo Feller, Team ABT Sportsline Audi R8 LMS GT3

Abt has been associated with Audi in the DTM ever since the series was revived in 2000 and has won five titles with the revered marque during this period.

However, Audi’s decision to exit GT3 racing as a factory and reduce its involvement to basic technical support has forced the squad to consider its options for next year.

A decision to enter the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 in the Nurburgring 24 Hours this year, which was made before Audi’s GT3 withdrawal announcement, had indicated that Abt could extend the collaboration with the Italian manufacturer to the DTM next year.

Indeed, many in the paddock had suggested that Abt was already on the way to switch to Lamborghini for the DTM’s second season under the ownership of the ADAC.

However, Motorsport.com understands that it is now looking more likely that Abt will continue its relationship with Audi for another year - even as their long-term future looks uncertain.

Abt will reveal its manufacturer of choice on the eve of this month's DTM season finale at Hockenheim on Friday, 20 October.

"The nice thing is that both are brands from the [Volkswagen] Group and we somehow belong to this Group, that's important for us," Abt Sports Director Thomas Biermaier told Motorsport.com’s sister title Motorsport-Total.com. 

"We have a long tradition with Audi. You don't just throw that away. So we'll weigh things up well there."

Abt is holding active discussions with both Audi and Lamborghini regarding 2024. Its car tuning business covers both brands, having recently started selling a tuned version of Lamborghini’s best-seller, Urus. 

"There are different issues, but that doesn't just relate to the car but to the overall constellation, including at Abt Sportsline," said Biermaier. 

"Certainly, people are thinking about what will happen in the medium term, but in the short term it doesn't have much influence. Issues such as tradition, performance, support and other factors play a role.

Audi Sport boss Rolf Michl and customer racing chief Chris Reinke both worked with Abt in the past, so there is a shared history between the two companies.

Abt director Martin Tomczyk praised Audi for how it has been communicating with his team, saying: “You have to say that the discussions are very open and very clear and direct. Of course, that has to do with our years of collaboration. That helps in situations like this."

#27 ABT Sportsline Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Kelvin Van der Linde, Marco Mapelli, Jordan Pepper, Nicki Thiim

#27 ABT Sportsline Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Kelvin Van der Linde, Marco Mapelli, Jordan Pepper, Nicki Thiim

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Another factor that could prevent Abt from switching to Lamborghini is the Italian manufacturer’s existing roster of teams. Notably, SSR Performance has already positioned itself as a top outfit in DTM following its switch from Porsche last year, and its favourable financial position and professional approach has allowed it to establish a strong footing at Sant'Agata.

This means that Abt has to evaluate whether it makes sense to switch to Huracan, especially with the R8 LMS being a proven car.

Abt also has one of the best marketing bosses in Harry Unflath, which means it can somewhat compensate for a lack of financial support from Audi.

Audi’s decision to disband its driver pool, too, will have no effect on Abt. That’s because Kelvin van der Linde, who left Audi on his own terms at the beginning of 2023, is directly contracted by Abt, while current factory driver Ricardo Feller’s deal with the team came via sponsor Scherer.

Since Abt has a contract with Scherer with regards to Feller, a future collaboration without Audi’s involvement would also be possible in 2024.

“We are also in discussions with the drivers and are very happy with both drivers,” said Biermaier. "We're currently setting up our team and are very confident that we'll get everything wrapped up before Hockenheim."

shares
comments

Related video

DTM finds no irregularities in engines in post-Spielberg inspection
More from
Sven Haidinger
DTM finds no irregularities in engines in post-Spielberg inspection

DTM finds no irregularities in engines in post-Spielberg inspection

DTM

DTM finds no irregularities in engines in post-Spielberg inspection DTM finds no irregularities in engines in post-Spielberg inspection

Porsche squad Manthey wants DTM race at Nordschleife in 2024

Porsche squad Manthey wants DTM race at Nordschleife in 2024

DTM
Red Bull Ring

Porsche squad Manthey wants DTM race at Nordschleife in 2024 Porsche squad Manthey wants DTM race at Nordschleife in 2024

Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres

Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres

DTM

Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres

Latest news

Larson passes ROP to move one step closer to Indy 500 shot

Larson passes ROP to move one step closer to Indy 500 shot

Indy IndyCar

Larson passes ROP to move one step closer to Indy 500 shot Larson passes ROP to move one step closer to Indy 500 shot

NASCAR 2023 Las Vegas playoff schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 Las Vegas playoff schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II

NASCAR 2023 Las Vegas playoff schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Las Vegas playoff schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais again fastest in second practice

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais again fastest in second practice

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais again fastest in second practice Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais again fastest in second practice

Bell: A 2023 NASCAR championship story "is up to us to write"

Bell: A 2023 NASCAR championship story "is up to us to write"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II

Bell: A 2023 NASCAR championship story "is up to us to write" Bell: A 2023 NASCAR championship story "is up to us to write"

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
James Newbold

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Prime
Prime
GT
James Newbold

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Prime
Prime
DTM
James Newbold

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Prime
Prime
DTM
Norisring
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe