Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
FP1 in
22 Hours
:
14 Minutes
:
32 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Race 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

Wittmann, Auer downplay BMW Formula E prospects

shares
comments
Wittmann, Auer downplay BMW Formula E prospects
By:
Co-author: Rachit Thukral

Marco Wittmann and Lucas Auer have both played down their chances of securing the BMW Formula E seat vacated by Alexander Sims for 2021.

A seat in the German manufacturer's squad for next year has been opened up by Alexander Sims moving to Mahindra, a move that was announced on Wednesday.

BMW is thought likely to fill the spot alongside Maximilian Gunther with one of its existing factory drivers, especially given that the DTM's future beyond 2020 in doubt following Audi's withdrawal from the series at the end of this year.

DTM drivers Wittmann and Auer have both tested BMW's FE car in the past, but neither driver suggested they were targeting the seat left open by Sims' departure.

Asked about the prospect of a switch to FE, Wittmann said: "To be honest, I didn’t consider this so far. At the end I’m fully concentrated on DTM at the moment for 2020.

"What’s going to happen in 2021, I have no clue at the moment. So I think first of all [about the] DTM then we see where we will be racing next year."

Marco Wittmann, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.18

Marco Wittmann, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.18

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Auer, who represented BMW in the Formula E rookie test in Marrakesh earlier this year, said that whatever happens he is confident he will remain part of the Bavarian marque's stable next year even if staying in the DTM is no longer an option.

The Austrian driver also contested the third round of the Nurburgring Endurance Series for customer team ROWE Racing, sharing a M6 GT3 with Nick Yelloly, prior to the DTM season.

"Regarding next year, to be honest I feel confident and it’s mainly because I feel super-comfortable with BMW," Auer told Motorsport.com.

"I already tested a lot of cars with them and I feel part of this big family. For my future I want to be with BMW and then we have to see where. But I feel confident. 

"[The Formula E test] was a good experience, but I also drove the [M6] GT3 car, I did a race on the Nordschleife, I did a lot of things. Whatever I do next year, the first priority is to do it with BMW. But it’s still early to think about it, I want to perform well in DTM.

"Then also we have to see which direction the DTM goes in. You have to be flexible, and this is what I have been doing, testing almost everything that is out there."

Read Also:

After a year racing in Japan's Super Formula series, Auer returned to the DTM for 2020 as part of BMW's six-car factory set-up, having previously represented Mercedes in the series.

He concluded his first DTM weekend in the BMW camp at Spa-Francorchamps as the marque's highest-placed driver in the standings in seventh, but experienced a tough following round at the Lausitzring, scoring no points.

With the DTM's current Class One regulations near-certain to be abandoned after this year, a move to GT3 machinery appears the series' most likely option for 2021, but potentially with the cars being given more power and stripped of their driver aids.

Asked if racing in a DTM based on GT3 cars would appeal, Auer replied: "Yes. For now the most important thing is that the series keeps going.

"I have high respect for GT3 drivers, and maybe if you had a bit more power, it sounds good. Anyway, as long as teams and drivers are on the same level, this is the most important. This is what makes the difference, because the DTM is on such a high level."

Lucas Auer, BMW Team RMG, BMW M4 DTM

Lucas Auer, BMW Team RMG, BMW M4 DTM

Photo by: ITR eV

Kubica hints at ‘bigger problems’ after another DTM no-score

Previous article

Kubica hints at ‘bigger problems’ after another DTM no-score
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM , Formula E
Drivers Lucas Auer
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

Penske management “thrilled” by Alonso’s Indy 500 return
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Penske management “thrilled” by Alonso’s Indy 500 return

Wolff: Engine mode ban can make Mercedes faster in race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Engine mode ban can make Mercedes faster in race

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career

Why the end of "party mode" won't crash Mercedes' festivities Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Why the end of "party mode" won't crash Mercedes' festivities

McLaren: Testing at new F1 tracks would send “wrong sign”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: Testing at new F1 tracks would send “wrong sign”

Hamilton hopes ‘something positive’ comes up for Vettel in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton hopes ‘something positive’ comes up for Vettel in 2021

Floersch to skip Spa F3 round to make LMP2 debut
European Le Mans European Le Mans / Breaking news

Floersch to skip Spa F3 round to make LMP2 debut

Latest news

Wittmann, Auer downplay BMW Formula E prospects
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Wittmann, Auer downplay BMW Formula E prospects

Kubica hints at ‘bigger problems’ after another DTM no-score
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Kubica hints at ‘bigger problems’ after another DTM no-score

Lopez to make DTM Trophy cameo in Toyota Supra
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Lopez to make DTM Trophy cameo in Toyota Supra

BMW says it was “too cautious” at Spa after Lausitz podium
DTM DTM / Breaking news

BMW says it was “too cautious” at Spa after Lausitz podium

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

2
IndyCar

Penske management “thrilled” by Alonso’s Indy 500 return

3
MotoGP

Crutchlow apologises to LCR Honda for bizarre MotoGP mistake

4
Formula 1

Wolff: Engine mode ban can make Mercedes faster in race

1h
5
Formula 1

McLaren: Testing at new F1 tracks would send “wrong sign”

58m

Latest news

Wittmann, Auer downplay BMW Formula E prospects
DTM

Wittmann, Auer downplay BMW Formula E prospects

Kubica hints at ‘bigger problems’ after another DTM no-score
DTM

Kubica hints at ‘bigger problems’ after another DTM no-score

Lopez to make DTM Trophy cameo in Toyota Supra
DTM

Lopez to make DTM Trophy cameo in Toyota Supra

BMW says it was “too cautious” at Spa after Lausitz podium
DTM

BMW says it was “too cautious” at Spa after Lausitz podium

Audi stars reflect on closest finish in DTM's modern era
DTM

Audi stars reflect on closest finish in DTM's modern era

Latest videos

DTM Lausitzring Race 2 highlights 03:53
DTM

DTM Lausitzring Race 2 highlights

DTM Lausitzring Race 1 highlights 02:46
DTM

DTM Lausitzring Race 1 highlights

Spa: Race 2 highlights 02:55
DTM

Spa: Race 2 highlights

Spa: Race 1 highlights 03:56
DTM

Spa: Race 1 highlights

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez 02:37
DTM

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.