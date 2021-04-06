Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix I
10 Apr
Practice 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
24 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
67 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
17 Apr
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Rast not ruling out DTM return amid impending Audi FE exit
DTM / Breaking news

BMW star Wittmann remains in DTM with Walkenhorst

By:

Factory BMW driver Marco Wittmann has joined Walkenhorst Motorsport for its entry into the DTM in 2021.

BMW star Wittmann remains in DTM with Walkenhorst

Wittmann is BMW’s most successful driver in the DTM, winning drivers’ titles for the Bavarian marque in 2014 and ‘16, and scoring 15 victories and 36 podiums over eight seasons.

While BMW’s involvement in the 2021 DTM season will be limited to providing factory support to customer teams, Wittmann will remain in the category this year after signing a deal with the Spa 24 Hours-winning Walkenhorst team.

The 31-year-old will combine his DTM commitments with a full-season drive in GT World Challenge Europe, where he will also race for Walkenhorst alongside fellow works BMW driver Sheldon van der Linde and Frenchman Thomas Neubauer.

With this announcement, three drivers from BMW’s roster now have confirmed seats in the DTM, the other two being Rowe Racing signings van der Linde and Timo Glock.

“I'm really looking forward to be driving with Walkenhorst Motorsport in the DTM 2021," said Wittmann.

"There are certainly some new challenges to overcome for us, including using the BMW M6 GT3 in sprint race format. Nevertheless we as a team will give everything to ensure that the project is successful.

"Anyone who knows me knows how important the DTM is for me and it means even more that I will be competing again in a new constellation in 2021.”

Walkenhorst Motorsport announced in February that it would expand to the DTM this year with a single-car BMW M6 GT3 entry.

The move follows its championship success in the Intercontinental GT Challenge with Augusto Farfus and Nicky Catsburg last season.

“Now a new chapter is starting for us - being part of the top level DTM championship is fantastic," team manager Niclas Konigbauer said.

"With Marco we have a DTM champion in our team and we will work hard to keep our
successful path also in this sprint environment. Every single person involved in our program is highly motivated and we are looking forward to fight for podiums.”

The first pre-season test of the 2021 DTM season begins on Wednesday, with 10 teams travelling to Hockenheim for two days of running.

shares
comments
Rast not ruling out DTM return amid impending Audi FE exit

Previous article

Rast not ruling out DTM return amid impending Audi FE exit
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Drivers Marco Wittmann
Teams Walkenhorst Motorsport
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
MotoGP

Vinales: You have to be "crazy" fighting Ducati MotoGP riders

48min
2
MotoGP

MotoGP rookie Bastianini blinded by hair in Doha GP

2h
3
Formula 1

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

4
Formula 1

Vettel should have taken a year off in 2021 - Marko

2h
5
MotoGP

Comparing the new breed of MotoGP winglets

Latest news
BMW star Wittmann remains in DTM with Walkenhorst
DTM

BMW star Wittmann remains in DTM with Walkenhorst

1h
Rast not ruling out DTM return amid impending Audi FE exit
DTM

Rast not ruling out DTM return amid impending Audi FE exit

Mar 31, 2021
Maini makes DTM switch with Mercedes team GetSpeed
DTM

Maini makes DTM switch with Mercedes team GetSpeed

Mar 25, 2021
Glock joins Rowe Racing BMW for ninth DTM season
DTM

Glock joins Rowe Racing BMW for ninth DTM season

Mar 25, 2021
Jenson Button's team withdraws McLaren entry from DTM
DTM

Jenson Button's team withdraws McLaren entry from DTM

Mar 24, 2021
Latest videos
WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review 04:27
DTM
Nov 24, 2020

WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell 07:24
DTM
Nov 9, 2020

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights 03:07
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim 02:47
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights 03:58
DTM
Nov 7, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Super GT doesn't need 'Indy-style' race starts - Baguette
Super GT / Breaking news

Super GT doesn't need 'Indy-style' race starts - Baguette

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more Doha GP
MotoGP / News

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

More from
Marco Wittmann
Glock, Wittmann headline Walkenhorst BMW GTWCE line-up
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

Glock, Wittmann headline Walkenhorst BMW GTWCE line-up

Wittmann: 2020 a "character-building" year for BMW
DTM / Breaking news

Wittmann: 2020 a "character-building" year for BMW

Motorsport.com's Top 10 DTM drivers of 2017 Prime
DTM / Special feature

Motorsport.com's Top 10 DTM drivers of 2017

More from
Walkenhorst Motorsport
Walkenhorst Motorsport enters DTM with BMW M6 GT3
DTM / Breaking news

Walkenhorst Motorsport enters DTM with BMW M6 GT3

Mostert, Catsburg added to BMW Bathurst line-up
Endurance / Breaking news

Mostert, Catsburg added to BMW Bathurst line-up

BMW plans two-car IGTC assault in 2019
Endurance / Breaking news

BMW plans two-car IGTC assault in 2019

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019
What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020 Prime

What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020

Aston Martin's DTM arrival, via the R-Motorsport outfit, was heralded as a salvation of sorts for the series. After plenty of bumps in the road in 2019, the team finds itself in a similar position to the one it was in 12 months ago. Can it get its act together?

DTM
Dec 6, 2019
How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment Prime

How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment

The Class One 'Dream Race' staged by the DTM and SUPER GT proved a hit - from a competitive and collaborative standpoint. The next step will be for both parties to ensure a successful trial ends up being more than just that.

Super GT
Nov 29, 2019
Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible? Prime

Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible?

DTM organiser ITR has mooted a radical plan for a "truly new and inspiring" future motorsport series. How realistic are its suggestions of automated pitstops and 1000bhp hydrogen-fuelled touring cars?

DTM
Nov 11, 2019

Trending Today

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

Cable tip-off an example of "super spy" Hamilton's focus
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Cable tip-off an example of "super spy" Hamilton's focus

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Vettel should have taken a year off in 2021 - Marko
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel should have taken a year off in 2021 - Marko

How Senna enraged an unknowing Schumacher in Brazil
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

How Senna enraged an unknowing Schumacher in Brazil

Red Bull Racing Team Daytona 400 Race Report
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Red Bull Racing Team Daytona 400 Race Report

Michael Jordan says Bubba Wallace has "the talent to win"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Michael Jordan says Bubba Wallace has "the talent to win"

Ducati secures Martin as Miller's Pramac replacement
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati secures Martin as Miller's Pramac replacement

Latest news

BMW star Wittmann remains in DTM with Walkenhorst
DTM DTM / Breaking news

BMW star Wittmann remains in DTM with Walkenhorst

Rast not ruling out DTM return amid impending Audi FE exit
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Rast not ruling out DTM return amid impending Audi FE exit

Maini makes DTM switch with Mercedes team GetSpeed
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Maini makes DTM switch with Mercedes team GetSpeed

Glock joins Rowe Racing BMW for ninth DTM season
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Glock joins Rowe Racing BMW for ninth DTM season

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.