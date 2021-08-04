Zolder DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

One of the major talking points at Zolder will be the addition of ex-Formula 1 driver Christian Klien, who will be making his DTM debut at the wheel of a JP Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3.

Klien is expected to complete a part campaign this season and his inclusion brings the grid up to 20 cars, the highest in the series since 2018.

Audi's Kelvin van der Linde heads to Zolder as the championship leader, having bagged a victory and a second podium in the opening four races of the season.

Red Bull driver Liam Lawson trails van der Linde by just four points, with Lausitzring winners Philip Ellis and Maximilian Gotz holding third and fourth positions in the standings.

Ferrari, Audi and Mercedes have all won races this year, leaving Lamborghini and BMW as the only two full-season manufacturers to open their account.

Zolder DTM session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 10:10 11:10 12:10 06:10 03:10 20:10 19:10 15:40 FP2 13:30 14:30 15:30 09:30 06:30 23:30 22:30 19:00 Qualifying 1 08:00 09:00 10:00 04:00 01:00 18:00 17:00 13:30 Race 1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 2 08:10 09:10 10:10 04:10 01:10 18:10 17:10 13:40 Race 2 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00

2021 Zolder DTM session timings in the UK

Friday 6th August 2021

Free Practice 1 - 11:10-11:55 BST

Free Practice 2 - 14:30-15:15 BST

Saturday 7th August 2021

Qualifying 1 - 09:00-09:20 BST

Race 1 - 12:30 BST

Sunday 8th August 2021

Qualifying 2 - 09:10-9:30

Race 2 - 12:30 BST

2021 Zolder DTM session timings in Europe

Friday 6th August 2021

Free Practice 1 - 12:10-12:55 CEST

Free Practice 2 - 15:30-16:15 CEST

Saturday 7th August 2021

Qualifying 1 - 10:00-10:20 CEST

Race 1 - 13:30 CEST

Sunday 8th August 2021

Qualifying 2 - 10:10-10:30 CEST

Race - 13:30 CEST

2021 Zolder DTM session timings in the US

Friday 6th August 2021

Free Practice 1- 06:10-06:55 ET / 03:10-03:55 PT

Free Practice 2 - 09:30-10:15 ET / 06:30-07:15 PT

Saturday 7th August 2021

Qualifying 1 - 04:00-04:20 ET / 01:00-01:20 PT

Race 1 - 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

Sunday 8th August 2021

Qualifying 2 - 04:10-04:30 ET / 01:10-01:30 PT

Race 2 - 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

2021 Zolder DTM session timings in Australia

Friday 6th August 2021

Free Practice 1 - 20:10-20:55 AEST

Free Practice 2 - 23:30-00:15 AEST

Saturday 7th August 2021

Qualifying 1 - 18:00-18:20 AEST

Race 1 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 8th August 2021

Qualifying 2 - 18:10-18:30 AEST

Race 2 - 21:30 AEST

2021 DTM Zolder session timings in Africa

Friday 6th August 2021

Free Practice 1 - 12:10-12:55 SAT / 13:10-13:55 EAT

Free Practice 2 -15:30-16:15 SAT / 16:30-17:15 EAT

Saturday 7th August 2021

Qualifying 1 - 10:00-10:20 SAT / 11:00-11:20 EAT

Race 1 - 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

Sunday 8th August 2021

Qualifying 2 - 10:10-10:30 SAT / 11:10-11:30 EAT

Race - 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

2021 DTM Zolder session timings in Japan

Friday 6th August 2021

Free Practice 1 - 19:10-19:55 JST

Free Practice 2 - 22:30-23:15 JST

Saturday 7th August 2021

Qualifying 1 -17:00-17:20 JST

Race 1 - 20:30 JST

Sunday 8th August 2021

Qualifying 2 -17:10-17:30 JST

Race - 20:30 JST

2021 Zolder DTM session timings in India

Friday 6th August 2021

Free Practice 1 - 15:40-16:25 IST

Free Practice 2 -19:00-19:45 IST

Saturday 7th August 2021

Qualifying 1 - 13:30-13:50 IST

Race 1 - 17:00 IST

Sunday 8th August 2021

Qualifying 2 - 13:40-14:00 IST

Race 2 - 17:00 IST

How can I watch the Zolder DTM races?

Europe:

Austria - ServusTV

France - Automoto La Chaine

Germany - Sat.1 / ServusTV

Ireland - BT Sport

Monaco - Automoto La Chaine

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - BT Sport 3 / BT Sport ESPN

Americas:

Canada - Motor Trend on Demand

USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia:

Bahrain - beIN Sports

China - IQIYI Sports

India - Autocar India YouTube

Indonesia - Mola TV

Japan - J Sports

Malaysia - beIN Sports

Phillippines - beIN Sports

Qatar - beIN Sports

Russia - Match TV

Singapore - beIN Sports

Thailand - beIN Sports

United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania:

Australia - beIN Sports

New Zealand - beIN Sports / Three

Can I stream the Zolder DTM round?

Since last year, the DTM has been providing a free livestream on its website for viewers across the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Zolder DTM races?

Both Zolder races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap, with the DTM maintaining the same format as used last year.

Will there be fans at Zolder?

Yes, Zolder will welcome a limited crowd, with 5,000 fans allowed at the track each day. To purchase tickets, click here.