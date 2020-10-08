Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
22 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
21 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
European Le Mans / Monza / Breaking news

Chatin out of Monza ELMS round after positive COVID test

shares
comments
Chatin out of Monza ELMS round after positive COVID test
By:

Paul-Loup Chatin will not take part in this weekend's European Le Mans Series round at Monza after testing positive for COVID-19.

The IDEC Sport driver, who won last year's title alongside Paul Lafargue and Memo Rojas, turned up a positive result during a routine PCR test before travelling to Italy, which was confirmed by a subsequent second test.

As a result, Chatin is now quarantining at home in France and will be unable to take up his seat in IDEC's #28 Oreca 07 alongside Lafargue and Richard Bradley. A replacement driver will be named "soon", according to a statement.

IDEC sporting director Nicolas Minassian commented: “After a first positive test, we have now the confirmation that Paul-Loup won’t be able to travel to Monza to race this weekend. He is now under quarantine at his home.

"He does not have any symptoms and is feeling well. We are looking forward to seeing him back in Portimao [for the season finale on November 1].”

The #28 IDEC crew are languishing in 11th place in the ELMS standings with two rounds remaining, with a best finish of seventh at Spa and the second Paul Ricard race.

They finished sixth in last month's Le Mans 24 Hours, which followed a practice crash that necessitated their car to be rebuilt around a fresh tub.

Read Also:

#28 IDEC Sport - Oreca 07 - Gibson: Paul Lafargue, Paul-Loop Chatin, Richard Bradley

#28 IDEC Sport - Oreca 07 - Gibson: Paul Lafargue, Paul-Loop Chatin, Richard Bradley

Photo by: Paul Foster

Related video

Rojas calls time on ELMS campaign two rounds early

Previous article

Rojas calls time on ELMS campaign two rounds early
Load comments

About this article

Series European Le Mans
Event Monza
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Raikkonen set for new Alfa Romeo F1 deal for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen set for new Alfa Romeo F1 deal for 2021

Penske: No decisions yet on McLaughlin or Supercars future
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Penske: No decisions yet on McLaughlin or Supercars future

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Opinion

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

Renault: Red Bull deal wouldn't impact works Alpine strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault: Red Bull deal wouldn't impact works Alpine strategy

Latest news

Chatin out of Monza ELMS round after positive COVID test
ELMS European Le Mans / Breaking news

Chatin out of Monza ELMS round after positive COVID test

Rojas calls time on ELMS campaign two rounds early
ELMS European Le Mans / Breaking news

Rojas calls time on ELMS campaign two rounds early

What's coming up on Motorsport.tv this weekend
SF Super Formula / Preview

What's coming up on Motorsport.tv this weekend

Floersch to skip Spa F3 round to make LMP2 debut
ELMS European Le Mans / Breaking news

Floersch to skip Spa F3 round to make LMP2 debut

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

David Wilson: Toyota's eight Cup wins in 2020 "unacceptable"

2
Formula 1

Raikkonen set for new Alfa Romeo F1 deal for 2021

2h
3
Kart

FIA launches investigation into "unacceptable" karting incident

4
Formula 1

Banned: The full story behind Brabham's F1 'fan car'

5
General

US-based driver buys $1.6 million Bathurst property

Latest news

Chatin out of Monza ELMS round after positive COVID test
ELMS

Chatin out of Monza ELMS round after positive COVID test

Rojas calls time on ELMS campaign two rounds early
ELMS

Rojas calls time on ELMS campaign two rounds early

What's coming up on Motorsport.tv this weekend
SF

What's coming up on Motorsport.tv this weekend

Floersch to skip Spa F3 round to make LMP2 debut
ELMS

Floersch to skip Spa F3 round to make LMP2 debut

Barcelona loses ELMS date amid uptick in COVID-19 cases
ELMS

Barcelona loses ELMS date amid uptick in COVID-19 cases

Latest videos

European Le Mans Series: Le Castellet II - Race highlights 03:17
European Le Mans

European Le Mans Series: Le Castellet II - Race highlights

European Le Mans Series: Le Castellet II - Race start 03:12
European Le Mans

European Le Mans Series: Le Castellet II - Race start

European Le Mans Series: 4 Hours of Le Castellet II - Qualifying Fassbender crash 00:39
European Le Mans

European Le Mans Series: 4 Hours of Le Castellet II - Qualifying Fassbender crash

European Le Mans Series: 4 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps full race highlights 03:38
European Le Mans

European Le Mans Series: 4 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps full race highlights

European Le Mans Series: 4 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps half race highlights 03:40
European Le Mans

European Le Mans Series: 4 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps half race highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.