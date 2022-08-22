Correa plans ELMS LMP2 return with Prema for final two rounds

Listen to this article

The FIA Formula 3 driver signed with the Italian outfit earlier this year as it branched out into sportscar racing as part of a new alliance with the Iron Lynx outfit.

Correa was ruled out of the opening round in France after suffering a stress fracture in his left foot during the F3 season opener in Bahrain.

The injury also forced the 22-year-old to sit out F3’s in-season test in Barcelona and the Imola round.

Having returned to racing in Barcelona in May, Correa now hopes to return to LMP2 for the Spa and Portimao rounds after the conclusion of the F3 season at Monza.

Speaking ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, he said: “The plan is for me to still do the last two rounds of the championship, the ones which don’t clash with F3. I believe those two rounds are in September.

“For now that’s the plan, hopefully we will get to do some testing as well before, as it’s been a while since I drove the LMP2 car.”

Correa says the stress fracture has not healed properly and he is still having to manage pain from the injury, but is hoping it will continue to get better throughout the rest of the campaign.

He will not require further surgery for that fracture, but is still dealing with the after-effects of a horrific crash at Spa in 2019.

Correa suffered serious injuries to his legs following the incident, which claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert, and was placed in an induced coma to aid his recovery from acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Following a lengthy period of rehabilitation, Correa gained sufficient mobility in his legs to return to racing and joined ART in F3 for the 2021 season, partnering Frederik Vesti and Alexander Smolyar.

Correa said: “I will be needing surgery later this year to remove metal on my left leg, I still have metals everywhere.

“I will need a couple of surgeries on the right ankle to clean up some broken bones that are scattered around the joint to remove my free flap tissue.

“There’s still some work to be done. Nothing major, but it’ll take a few weeks. I’ll probably do it around Christmas time when I’m off anyway.”