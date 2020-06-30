Top events
Esports
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Atlanta
25 Jun
-
25 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Sweden
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
European Le Mans / Breaking news

G-Drive adds de Vries to 2020 ELMS line-up

shares
comments
G-Drive adds de Vries to 2020 ELMS line-up
By:
Co-author: Aleksander Kabanovsky, Writer
Jun 30, 2020, 3:08 PM

Mercedes Formula E driver Nyck de Vries will contest the 2020 European Le Mans Series season for G-Drive Racing.

De Vries, also a FIA World Endurance Championship regular for G-Drive's sister squad Racing Team Nederland, will partner G-Drive team boss Roman Rusinov and another new recruit, Mikkel Jensen, at the wheel of the Russian outfit's Aurus-badged Oreca 07 LMP2 car.

For the Le Mans 24 Hours, Jean-Eric Vergne will join Rusinov and Jensen, with de Vries switching back to Racing Team Nederland, which like G-Drive is run by TDS Racing.

Silver-rated Jensen has been appointed to replace Job van Uitert, who is contesting the 2020 ELMS campaign and Le Mans for United Autosports.

"Our team is always careful when it comes to choosing drivers," said Rusinov. "Even before the pandemic, we conducted several tests in order to examine different drivers. 

"We had many candidates in mind for a place in the team, but in the end we chose Mikkel Jensen - among all the drivers he was not only the fastest, but also the most consistent.

"As for Nyck de Vries, he is one of the most talented drivers of his generation. He achieved great success in the junior formulae, he was a member of the McLaren Formula 1 junior programme, and at the same time he already has experience in endurance racing. 

"Nyck has an impressive natural talent, and also shows constant progress. He will undoubtedly strengthen our crew in the European Le Mans Series.

"And, of course, we are pleased to continue cooperation with Jean-Eric Vergne, who is rightfully considered one of the strongest drivers on the planet. 

"Over the previous two years, Jean-Eric has proved his quality and with him we have a great chance of success in the biggest race of the year, the Le Mans 24 Hours."

G-Drive had been also slated to take part in the Spa round of the WEC in August prior to Le Mans, with Vergne, Rusinov and Jensen sharing driving duties, but the team's announcement made no mention of the Belgian race.

Given the final race of the FE season in Berlin takes place on August 13, two days before the Spa 6 Hours, it may prove impossible for Vergne to contest the latter event.

Read Also:

Next article
DTM stalwart Phoenix targets ELMS, Le Mans in 2021

Previous article

DTM stalwart Phoenix targets ELMS, Le Mans in 2021

trending Today

McLaren insists there was no risk of not racing in 2021
Formula 1 / Formula 1

McLaren insists there was no risk of not racing in 2021

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR / NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Biometric motorsport underwear revealed
General / General

Biometric motorsport underwear revealed

Jordan expands on "worst phone calls" that led to BTCC exit
BTCC / BTCC
2h

Jordan expands on "worst phone calls" that led to BTCC exit

Latest news

G-Drive adds de Vries to 2020 ELMS line-up
European Le Mans / European Le Mans
1h

G-Drive adds de Vries to 2020 ELMS line-up

DTM stalwart Phoenix targets ELMS, Le Mans in 2021
DTM / DTM

DTM stalwart Phoenix targets ELMS, Le Mans in 2021

Duval heads Algarve Pro's ELMS assault
European Le Mans / European Le Mans

Duval heads Algarve Pro's ELMS assault

DragonSpeed reveals revised plans for IndyCar, IMSA, ELMS
IndyCar / IndyCar

DragonSpeed reveals revised plans for IndyCar, IMSA, ELMS

Load comments

About this article

Series European Le Mans
Drivers Mikkel Jensen , Nyck de Vries
Teams G-Drive Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren insists there was no risk of not racing in 2021

2
Formula 1

Ferrari to run testing-spec car in Austria ahead of big revamp

1h
3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
NASCAR Truck

Brandon Jones bests Creed in wild finish to Pocono Truck race

5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest videos

ELMS reveals 2020 entry list 02:12
European Le Mans

ELMS reveals 2020 entry list

Le Mans Series 2008: Nicolas Minassian crash 01:15
European Le Mans

Le Mans Series 2008: Nicolas Minassian crash

ELMS: 4 Hours of Portimao race highlights 01:03
European Le Mans

ELMS: 4 Hours of Portimao race highlights

ELMS: 4 Hours of Spa race start 03:03
European Le Mans

ELMS: 4 Hours of Spa race start

ELMS: 4 Hours of Silverstone race highlights 03:03
European Le Mans

ELMS: 4 Hours of Silverstone race highlights

Latest news

G-Drive adds de Vries to 2020 ELMS line-up
ELMS

G-Drive adds de Vries to 2020 ELMS line-up

DTM stalwart Phoenix targets ELMS, Le Mans in 2021
DTM

DTM stalwart Phoenix targets ELMS, Le Mans in 2021

Duval heads Algarve Pro's ELMS assault
ELMS

Duval heads Algarve Pro's ELMS assault

DragonSpeed reveals revised plans for IndyCar, IMSA, ELMS
IndyCar

DragonSpeed reveals revised plans for IndyCar, IMSA, ELMS

Silverstone dropped from revised 2020 ELMS calendar
ELMS

Silverstone dropped from revised 2020 ELMS calendar

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.