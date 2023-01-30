Deletraz switches from Prema to Team Turkey for 2023 ELMS season
Former Formula 2 driver Louis Deletraz will leave Prema to join Racing Team Turkey for his third campaign in the European Le Mans Series in 2023.
Deletraz will share an Oreca 07-Gibson with Charlie Eastwood and Salih Yoluc in the Pro-Am sub-division of LMP2, replacing one-time Formula 1 starter Jack Aitken in the team’s line-up.
This would be Deletraz’s third different team in ELMS in as many seasons, following one-year stints with WRT and Prema - both of which resulted in the Swiss driver taking the overall title.
Deletraz also raced for Prema in the FIA World Endurance Championship last year as part of a dual campaign with the Italian squad, scoring a best finish of second at Le Mans 24 Hours with Lorenzo Colombo and Robert Kubica.
It is unclear if Deletraz will remain in the WEC with Prema, which will expand to a second Oreca 07 in the LMP2 division this year.
Racing Team Turkey is hoping that the addition of Deletraz to its line-up will help it defend the LMP2 Pro-Am title, which it won last year with four class victories in six races
“It’s great to head back to the European Le Mans Series with Racing Team Turkey to defend the championship title this year,” said Tom Ferrier, director of the TF Sport operation that runs Racing Team Turkey.
“Having the reigning overall ELMS champion Louis join the line up will only help to improve on the successes we achieved last season. Salih has shown massive improvements year-on-year and with his record of being the fastest in the majority of the Bronze driver sessions in 2022, I have no doubt that we will be seeing many pole positions for the Racing Team Turkey crew!”
#34 Racing Team Turkey Oreca 07 - Gibson: Jack Aitken, Charlie Eastwood, Salih Yoluc
Photo by: Eric Le Galliot
ELMS marks the first full programme of 2023 for Deletraz, who is fresh from making his first top-class appearance in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at the Rolex 24 at Daytona last weekend.
Sharing the new Acura ARX-06 with Wayne Taylor Racing regulars Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor, plus Brendon Hartley, Deletraz and teammates finished second overall behind the winning Meyer Shank Racing Acura of Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves.
Deletraz will return to WTR for the remaining three enduros on the IMSA calendar, including the series’ joint fixture with WEC at Sebring in March.
