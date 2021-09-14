The American driver will replace Roberto Merhi aboard the Algarve Pro-run G-Drive outfit's Pro-Am class #25 Aurus-branded Oreca 07 alongside John Falb and Rui Andrade for both this weekend's Spa race and the season finale at Portimao on October 24.

Menezes previously made one appearance in the ELMS earlier this year with DragonSpeed at the Red Bull Ring, and prior to that raced in a Rebellion-run Algarve Pro for the full 2018 season.

Since then the ex-Rebellion LMP1 driver has made a single appearance in the Monza round of the FIA World Endurance Championship for Glickenhaus, missing out on a spot in the team's Le Mans 24 Hours roster.

“I’m excited to be going back to racing in the European Le Mans Series and to be rekindling my relationship with Algarve Pro Racing,” said Menezes.

“I’m returning to a different outfit since they have merged with G-Drive Racing, but it’s a team I’ve always been curious about because I’m well aware of its performances and Roman also knows how to put together a good programme.

"It has been fantastic to see Algarve Pro performing well, just as they deserve, and I’m looking forward to hitting the track with them.

“With the Peugeot Hypercar programme coming together for 2022, I’m keen to get behind the wheel as much as possible. Every specification of car has decreased in performance compared to what I’m used to, and, while I’ve driven the Glickenhaus this year, I’m more comfortable in LMP2; the Rebellion LMP1 I raced previously was a tuned P2, so the cockpit feels like home, and that familiarity is always helpful.”

G-Drive team boss Rusinov continues in the team's sister #26 car for Spa alongside Franco Colapinto and Nyck de Vries, who returns to the fold after skipping the previous ELMS round at Monza.

Algarve Pro is also running an additional Oreca, the #24 machine, under its own banner for Richard Bradley, Ferdinand Habsburg and Diego Menchaca.