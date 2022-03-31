Prema announces full driver line-up for 2022 ELMS season

Listen to this article

The Italian single-seater powerhouse team announced last month it would be adding a one-car ELMS LMP2 programme to its single-car entry in the FIA World Endurance Championship, naming Juan Manuel Correa as its first driver.

Now Prema has revealed that Louis Deletraz and Ferdinand Habsburg will share driving duties with Correa for the six-round series aboard its Oreca 07, beginning with the season opener at Paul Ricard on April 17.

Deletraz, who was part of WRT's title-winning ELMS line-up last year, is also contesting the WEC for Prema alongside Robert Kubica and Lorenzo Colombo.

“I am delighted to race in the ELMS alongside FIA WEC with Prema," said the Swiss driver. "My 2022 programme will be quite busy with IMSA, WEC, and ELMS, so doing two of them with the same team allows for better preparation and, in general, to understand where we are better in every aspect, especially ahead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

"I am very happy to have Ferdinand and JM [Correa] as teammates. It is a very young and strong line-up, in a new team. I look forward to what we can achieve as we have a common goal of doing well and winning as much as we can. I really thank the team for this opportunity.”

Habsburg is also contesting a dual programme in the WEC and ELMS, having joined the Realteam by WRT squad in the former series.

"I have always had a good relationship with this team, especially in my Formula 3 days, and I am super happy to be racing with them now," said the Austrian driver.

"I really believe that we are strong, and can do a mega job in this ELMS campaign!"

Prema kicked off its WEC campaign earlier this month at Sebring, with Deletraz, Kubica and Colombo coming home with a fourth-place finish in the LMP2 class.

Elsewhere, Dutch racer Bent Viscaal has been named as part of Algarve Pro Racing's ELMS line-up for 2022.

Viscaal, who raced in Formula 2 last year for Trident, joins Sophia Floersch and one other yet-to-be-named driver in the team's #19 Oreca entry.

"Switching to Le Mans Prototypes will be a big change for me," said Viscaal. "I’m super excited about the challenge and I’m confident we will be a strong and competitive driver line-up, capable of hitting the ground running in Le Castellet."