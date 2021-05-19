Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / WRT scores second successive ELMS win at the Red Bull Ring
European Le Mans / Paul Ricard News

Vergne to make ELMS return at Paul Ricard

By:
, News Editor

Two-time Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne will return to the European Le Mans Series after a year's absence in next month's Paul Ricard round.

Vergne to make ELMS return at Paul Ricard

Vergne has been drafted in by the IDEC Sport LMP2 squad to replace Patrick Pilet, who will be away on Nurburgring 24 Hours duty, for the 4 Hours of Le Castellet event on June 6.

He will share the team's #28 Oreca 07 with fellow countrymen Paul Lafargue and Paul-Loup Chatin for what will be his first ELMS outing since last year's Paul Ricard round.

It also marks his first ELMS event outside of G-Drive Racing, for which he has contested the past three editions of the Le Mans 24 Hours.

 

"I am very happy to be driving again in endurance, the last time was at Le Mans in 2020," said the DS Techeetah FE driver and Peugeot hypercar signing.

"I'm very happy to drive for IDEC Sport, which has welcomed me into its family. If I can help them get a result, I will do everything I can. I am also delighted to be back in ELMS because the level is so high.

"It won't be easy but we'll do the maximum to get a result. It's great to have this opportunity because every kilometre counts for next year."

IDEC Sport sits eighth in the LMP2 standings with a best result of sixth from the opening two races of the season at Barcelona and the Red Bull Ring.

The French outfit's second car at Paul Ricard, entered in the Pro/Am category, will be driven by Kyle Tilley, Dwight Merriman and Gabriel Aubry, who fills in for team regular Ryan Dalziel with the British driver contesting a clashing GT World Challenge America race.

shares
comments

Related video

WRT scores second successive ELMS win at the Red Bull Ring

Previous article

WRT scores second successive ELMS win at the Red Bull Ring
Load comments

About this article

Series European Le Mans
Event Paul Ricard
Drivers Jean-Eric Vergne
Teams IDEC Sport Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

19h
2
Stock car

CRA: Mt. Lawn Speedway to host memorial weekend event

3
NASCAR Truck

Roush Racing announces 2005 lineup

4
MotoGP

Marquez: Second-row start for French MotoGP is "best dream"

5
IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Latest news
Vergne to make ELMS return at Paul Ricard
ELMS

Vergne to make ELMS return at Paul Ricard

29m
WRT scores second successive ELMS win at the Red Bull Ring
Video Inside
ELMS

WRT scores second successive ELMS win at the Red Bull Ring

May 16, 2021
Fittipaldi parts ways with G-Drive ELMS squad
Video Inside
ELMS

Fittipaldi parts ways with G-Drive ELMS squad

May 13, 2021
Menezes to make ELMS return with DragonSpeed
ELMS

Menezes to make ELMS return with DragonSpeed

Apr 22, 2021
Kubica didn't expect such an "easy" first LMP2 victory
ELMS

Kubica didn't expect such an "easy" first LMP2 victory

Apr 19, 2021
Latest videos
ELMS: WRT wins at the Red Bull Ring 00:36
European Le Mans
May 17, 2021

ELMS: WRT wins at the Red Bull Ring

Red Bull Ring - Race highlights 03:00
European Le Mans
May 16, 2021

Red Bull Ring - Race highlights

Red Bull Ring - Halfway highlights 02:43
European Le Mans
May 16, 2021

Red Bull Ring - Halfway highlights

Red Bull Ring - Race start 03:10
European Le Mans
May 16, 2021

Red Bull Ring - Race start

ELMS: Fittipaldi leaves G-Drive Racing 00:36
European Le Mans
May 13, 2021

ELMS: Fittipaldi leaves G-Drive Racing

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Duval set to miss Portimao WEC due to IMSA clash Algarve
WEC

Duval set to miss Portimao WEC due to IMSA clash

Yamamoto upbeat at Autopolis despite worst 2021 finish Autopolis
Super Formula

Yamamoto upbeat at Autopolis despite worst 2021 finish

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Jean-Eric Vergne More from
Jean-Eric Vergne
Vergne wants Formula E to “never come back” to Valencia Valencia E-Prix I
Video Inside
Formula E

Vergne wants Formula E to “never come back” to Valencia

Vergne, Bird call on FIA to move Rome start line after crashes Rome E-Prix I
Formula E

Vergne, Bird call on FIA to move Rome start line after crashes

Who should Red Bull choose to partner Verstappen in 2020? Prime
Formula 1

Who should Red Bull choose to partner Verstappen in 2020?

IDEC Sport Racing More from
IDEC Sport Racing
IDEC snatches ELMS title after G-Drive penalty Portimao
Video Inside
European Le Mans

IDEC snatches ELMS title after G-Drive penalty

Paul Ricard ELMS: IDEC takes pole for season opener Paul Ricard
European Le Mans

Paul Ricard ELMS: IDEC takes pole for season opener

Vanthoor in talks with G-Drive for Nurburgring Nurburgring
WEC

Vanthoor in talks with G-Drive for Nurburgring

Trending Today

Where are they now? – Geoff Bodine
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? – Geoff Bodine

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Marco Andretti switches to part-time in IndyCar, considers IMSA
IndyCar IndyCar

Marco Andretti switches to part-time in IndyCar, considers IMSA

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base
Esports Esports

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base

Why McLaren joined F1 2021's Z-shaped floor trend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why McLaren joined F1 2021's Z-shaped floor trend

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s relationship blew up

The car that ended Nigel Mansell’s F1 career
Formula 1 Formula 1

The car that ended Nigel Mansell’s F1 career

Latest news

Vergne to make ELMS return at Paul Ricard
European Le Mans European Le Mans

Vergne to make ELMS return at Paul Ricard

WRT scores second successive ELMS win at the Red Bull Ring
Video Inside
European Le Mans European Le Mans

WRT scores second successive ELMS win at the Red Bull Ring

Fittipaldi parts ways with G-Drive ELMS squad
Video Inside
European Le Mans European Le Mans

Fittipaldi parts ways with G-Drive ELMS squad

Menezes to make ELMS return with DragonSpeed
European Le Mans European Le Mans

Menezes to make ELMS return with DragonSpeed

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.