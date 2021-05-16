Tickets Subscribe
Fittipaldi parts ways with G-Drive ELMS squad
European Le Mans / Red Bull Ring Race report

WRT scores second successive ELMS win at the Red Bull Ring

By:

Team WRT took a hard-fought win at the Red Bull Ring in the second round of the European Le Mans Series.

In a race affected by a heavy rainstorm mid-way through proceedings, the championship-leading crew of Robert Kubica, Louis Deletraz and Yifei Yi managed to keep its head to come out on top after four hours of racing.

Formula 3 race winner Logan Sargeant proved to be the big surprise on Saturday with the sportscar rookie taking pole position on his debut for Racing Team Turkey as he filled in for the absent Harry Tincknell following a date clash with a Mid-Ohio IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race.

Salih Yoluc started the pole-sitting car, entered in the LMP2-Am subclass by virtue of the Turkish racer’s bronze rating, but was quickly overtaken by the similarly-rated John Falb.

The American clung on to the lead for fifteen minutes while United Autosports duo Nico Jamin and Phil Hanson breathed down his neck but as the lead car hit traffic, both Jamin and Hanson found a way through.

The early running was then led by the United cars before the first stops suddenly brought Nyck de Vries and the #26 G-Drive Racing Aurus to the fore with the Mercedes Formula E star benefitting from a quick stop and proving extremely rapid.

De Vries would speed away from the nearest opposition, now coming from Kubica in the #41 Team WRT Oreca that had steadily made up ground courtesy of a strong opening stint by Yifei Ye.

The rhythm of the race changed completely at the half way point with a heavy shower drenching the Styrian track and bringing out the safety car.

The ensuing melee left only the WRT and G-Drive cars on the lead lap and the final stint battle between Franco Colapinto and Deletraz was dramatic.

The youngster pushed hard on a drying track to stay ahead of the more experienced Deletraz, taking a lot of risks in the process.

It was not to be for the Argentinean though as Deletraz did find a way past to win for the second time in a row with Kubica and Chinese teammate Ye.

LMP2-Am honours went to G-Drive Racing with former Formula 1 driver Roberto Mehri proving particularly quick in the changeable conditions and keeping well clear of a charging Sargeant to win together with teammates Falb and Rui Andrade in the #25 Aurus-badged Oreca.

LMP3 was initially dominated by United Autosports before the rain-induced safety car ended the British team’s challenge.

Victory then seemed to go to Graff Racing until a late penalty for a pitstop infringement handed the win to Cool Racing trio Matt Bell, Niklas Kruetten and Nicholas Maulini in the #19 Ligier, the same team that won the opening round at Barcelona.

The GTE class was dominated by the #80 Iron Lynx Racing Ferrari until the chaotic second half of the race, leaving AF Corse to pick up the pieces.

Francois Perrodo, Alessio Rovera and Emannuel Collard took victory in the #88 Ferrari 488 GTE after fighting back from a drive through penalty early on.

The next race of the European Le Mans Series will take place at Paul Ricard on 6 June.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 41 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
China Ye Yifei
Oreca 07
2 26 Russian Federation Roman Rusinov
Argentina Franco Colapinto
Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Aurus 01 21.511
3 25 United States John Falb
Portugal Rui Andrade
Spain Roberto Merhi
Aurus 01 1'32.227
4 34 Turkey Salih Yoluc
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United States Logan Sargeant
Oreca 07 1 Lap
5 29 France Matthieu Lahaye
France Jean Baptiste Lahaye
France François Heriau
Oreca 07 1 Lap
6 28 France Paul Lafargue
France Paul-Loup Chatin
France Patrick Pilet
Oreca 07 1 Lap
7 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
South Africa Jonathan Aberdein
United Kingdom Tom Gamble
Oreca 07 1 Lap
8 24 Mexico Diego Menchaca
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
United Kingdom Richard Bradley
Oreca 07 1 Lap
9 30 France Tristan Gommendy
Austria Rene Binder
Mexico Memo Rojas
Oreca 07 1 Lap
10 37 Switzerland Alexandre Coigny
France Nicolas Lapierre
Switzerland Antonin Borga
Oreca 07 2 Laps
11 17 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Kyle Tilley
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
Oreca 07 3 Laps
12 21 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Ben Hayley
United States Ricky Taylor
Oreca 07 3 Laps
13 39 France Vincent Capillaire
France Maxime Robin
Arnold Robin
Oreca 07 4 Laps
14 65 France Julien Canal
United Kingdom Will Stevens
Australia James Allen
Oreca 07 4 Laps
15 35 Italy Francesco Dracone
Italy Sergio Campana
Oreca 07 4 Laps
16 19 Nicolas Maulini
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
Niklas Kruetten
Ligier JS P320 6 Laps
17 11 Italy Andrea Dromedari
Turkey Cem Bolukbasi
Joey Alders
Ligier JS P320 6 Laps
18 8 France Eric Trouillet
Sebastien Page
Switzerland David Droux
Ligier JS P320 6 Laps
19 13 Germany Martin Hippe
Ugo De
France Julien Falchero
Ligier JS P320 7 Laps
20 14 Julius Adomavičius
Italy Alessandro Bracalente
Italy Mattia Pasini
Ligier JS P320 7 Laps
21 2 United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
Robert Wheldon
Edouard Cauhaupe
Ligier JS P320 7 Laps
22 5 Cresp Christophe
France Fabien Lavergne
Adrien Chila
Ligier JS P320 7 Laps
23 32 Netherlands Job Van Uitert
France Nico Jamin
Venezuela Manuel Maldonado
Oreca 07 7 Laps
24 88 France François Perrodo
France Emmanuel Collard
Italy Alessio Rovera
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 7 Laps
25 4 Germany Laurents Hörr
Alain Berg
Duqueine M30 - D08 8 Laps
26 55 United Kingdom Duncan Cameron
Ireland Matthew Griffin
South Africa David Perel
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 8 Laps
27 80 Italy Matteo Cressoni
Italy Rino Mastronardi
Spain Miguel Molina
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 8 Laps
28 3 James McGuire
Duncan Tappy
Andrew Bentley
Ligier JS P320 8 Laps
29 6 United Kingdom Nick Adcock
United States Austin McCusker
Netherlands Max Koebolt
Ligier JS P320 8 Laps
30 7 United Kingdom Tony Wells
United Kingdom Colin Noble Jr.
Ligier JS P320 8 Laps
31 93 Germany Michael Fassbender
Germany Felipe Fernández Laser
Austria Richard Lietz
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 8 Laps
32 66 United Kingdom Jody Fannin
Italy Andrea Fontana
United States Rodrigo Sales
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 9 Laps
33 77 Germany Christian Ried
United States Cooper MacNeil
Australia Matt Campbell
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 9 Laps
34 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Paolo Ruberti
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 9 Laps
35 95 United Kingdom John Hartshorne
United Kingdom Jonathan Adam
Ollie Hancock
Aston Martin Vantage AMR 10 Laps
36 9 Switzerland Matthias Kaiser
Finland Rory Penttinen
Ligier JS P320 29 Laps
83 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Italy Manuela Gostner
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 9 Laps
12 David Hauser
Gary Hauser
Tom Cloet
Duqueine M30 - D08 56 Laps
15 Mike Benham
United Kingdom Alex Kapadia
Malthe Jakobsen
Ligier JS P320 111 Laps
18 Alessandro Bressan
Greece Andreas Laskaratos
Italy Damiano Fioravanti
Ligier JS P320 148 Laps
20 United States Rob Hodes
Canada Garett Grist
Charles Crews
Ligier JS P320 148 Laps
View full results
About this article

Series European Le Mans
Event Red Bull Ring
Author Nelson Valkenburg

