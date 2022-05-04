Tickets Subscribe
Endurance News

20-car field for 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour

Bathurst 12 Hour organisers have unveiled a 20-car entry list for what will be the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
The field includes 12 entries in Class A Pro-Am, which will this year be the outright class for the race due to changes made in response to the May date.

The race was shifted from February to May due to the pandemic which has made it difficult for overseas teams to make the trip as the European season is in full swing.

That prompted SRO and Supercars, which owns and runs the 12 Hour, to make it a Pro-Am race for this year only.

The drop in international teams has also taken its toll on the overall numbers for the race, the 20 entries almost half of that for the 2020 race, the last before the pandemic.

The driver line-ups for the majority of the Class A Pro-Am entries have been set, with a high-quality field that includes Supercars stars Shane van Gisbergen, Broc Feeney, Lee Holdsworth, Chaz Mostert, Nick Percat and Will Brown.

There are several overseas drivers on the list, including reigning winner Jules Gounon, and more expected to be added in the coming days as Audi confirms its three remaining entries.

There are three entries for Class A Am, two Mercedes and an Audi, and two Porsche Cup Cars in Class C.

The Invitational class will be made up of two entries, a KTM X-Bow GT2 and a MARC V8, with the change in rules to allow old Supercars not yielding any additional cars.

“Considering the challenging environment in which we are staging the race this year, we are pleased with the field," said Bathurst 12 Hour Motorsport Operations Manager Paul Martin.

“There was no shying away from the fact that this was going to be a challenging year to run the event, but we were committed to putting on the show and we are confident that it will be a very good race based on the field we have.

“It might not be the largest field in Bathurst 12 Hour history, however it is extremely high quality.

“We are thrilled with the way teams have embraced our changes this year, changes that have been designed to support the Am drivers as best as possible.

“The quality and depth of talent throughout the grid is already world class, with several of the key international names yet to be unveiled. The local names already confirmed are among the best drivers in the country and they will put on a show.

“There’s no doubt in our minds that this year will be another memorable chapter in the history of the Bathurst 12 Hour.”

The Bathurst 12 Hour will take place between May 13-15.

2022 Bathurst 12 Hour entry list

No.

Class

Brand

Model

Entrant

Drivers

      

4

Class A Pro-Am

Porsche

911 GT3R

Grove Racing Pty Ltd

Stephen Grove

Brenton Grove

Benjamin Barker

-

6

Class A Pro-Am

Lamborghini

Huracan GT3

Wall Racing

Tony D'Alberto

David Wall

Adrian Deitz

Grant Denyer

9

Class A Pro-Am

Audi

R8 GT3 Evo II

Marc Cini

Marc Cini

Lee Holdsworth

Dean Fiore

-

11

Class C Porsche Cup

Porsche

991 GT3 Gen II

Eric Constantinidis

Indiran Padayachee

Eric Constantindis

Aaron Zerefos

-

17

Class A Pro-Am

Audi

R8 GT3 Evo II

Mark Rosser

Mark Rosser

Nick Percat

Joseph Mawson

-

19

Class A Pro-Am

Mercedes

AMG GT3

Mark Griffith

Mark Griffith

Will Brown

Jack Perkins

-

24

Class A Pro-Am

Audi

R8 GT3 Evo II

Tony Bates Racing

Tony Bates

TBA

TBA

-

45

Class A Am

Mercedes

AMG GT3

Sheargold Motorsport Pty Ltd

Michael Sheargold

Garth Walden

Brett Hobson

-

47

Class A Am

Audi

R8 GT3 Evo II

James Koundouris

James Koundouris

Theo Koundouris

David Russell

Paul Stokell

50

Invitational

KTM

X-Bow GT2

David Crampton

David Crampton

Trent Harrison

Glen Wood

Dale Wood

52

Invitational

MARC

II V8

Keith Kassulke

Keith Kassulke

Hadrian Morall

TBA

-

55

Class A Am

Mercedes

AMG GT3

Marcel Zalloua

Marcel Zalloua

Sergio Pires

Duvashen Padayachee

-

65

Class A Pro-Am

Audi

R8 GT3 Evo II

Melbourne Performance Centre Pty Ltd

Liam Talbot

Fraser Ross

Chaz Mostert

-

74

Class A Pro-Am

Audi

R8 GT3 Evo II

Audi Sport Team Valvoline

Brad Schumacher

TBA

TBA

-

75

Class A Pro-Am

Mercedes

AMG GT3

Triple Eight Engineering

Kenny Habul

Martin Konrad

Jules Gounon

Luca Stolz

91

Class A Pro-Am

Mercedes

AMG GT3

Craft-Bamboo Racing

TBA

TBA

TBA

-

95

Invitational

MARC

II V8

MARC Cars Australia

Geoffrey Taunton

Jake Camilleri

TBA

-

222

Class C Porsche Cup

Porsche

991 GT3 Gen II

Scott Taylor

Alex Davison

Geoff Emery

TBA

-

777

Class A Pro-Am

Audi

R8 GT3 Evo II

Audi Sport Team Valvoline

Yasser Shahin

TBA

TBA

-

888

Class A Pro-Am

Mercedes

AMG GT3

Triple Eight Engineering

Prince Jefri Ibrahim

Broc Feeney

Shane van Gisbergen

-
