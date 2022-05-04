20-car field for 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour

Listen to this article

The field includes 12 entries in Class A Pro-Am, which will this year be the outright class for the race due to changes made in response to the May date.

The race was shifted from February to May due to the pandemic which has made it difficult for overseas teams to make the trip as the European season is in full swing.

That prompted SRO and Supercars, which owns and runs the 12 Hour, to make it a Pro-Am race for this year only.

The drop in international teams has also taken its toll on the overall numbers for the race, the 20 entries almost half of that for the 2020 race, the last before the pandemic.

The driver line-ups for the majority of the Class A Pro-Am entries have been set, with a high-quality field that includes Supercars stars Shane van Gisbergen, Broc Feeney, Lee Holdsworth, Chaz Mostert, Nick Percat and Will Brown.

There are several overseas drivers on the list, including reigning winner Jules Gounon, and more expected to be added in the coming days as Audi confirms its three remaining entries.

There are three entries for Class A Am, two Mercedes and an Audi, and two Porsche Cup Cars in Class C.

The Invitational class will be made up of two entries, a KTM X-Bow GT2 and a MARC V8, with the change in rules to allow old Supercars not yielding any additional cars.

“Considering the challenging environment in which we are staging the race this year, we are pleased with the field," said Bathurst 12 Hour Motorsport Operations Manager Paul Martin.

“There was no shying away from the fact that this was going to be a challenging year to run the event, but we were committed to putting on the show and we are confident that it will be a very good race based on the field we have.

“It might not be the largest field in Bathurst 12 Hour history, however it is extremely high quality.

“We are thrilled with the way teams have embraced our changes this year, changes that have been designed to support the Am drivers as best as possible.

“The quality and depth of talent throughout the grid is already world class, with several of the key international names yet to be unveiled. The local names already confirmed are among the best drivers in the country and they will put on a show.

“There’s no doubt in our minds that this year will be another memorable chapter in the history of the Bathurst 12 Hour.”

The Bathurst 12 Hour will take place between May 13-15.

2022 Bathurst 12 Hour entry list

No. Class Brand Model Entrant Drivers 4 Class A Pro-Am Porsche 911 GT3R Grove Racing Pty Ltd Stephen Grove Brenton Grove Benjamin Barker - 6 Class A Pro-Am Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Wall Racing Tony D'Alberto David Wall Adrian Deitz Grant Denyer 9 Class A Pro-Am Audi R8 GT3 Evo II Marc Cini Marc Cini Lee Holdsworth Dean Fiore - 11 Class C Porsche Cup Porsche 991 GT3 Gen II Eric Constantinidis Indiran Padayachee Eric Constantindis Aaron Zerefos - 17 Class A Pro-Am Audi R8 GT3 Evo II Mark Rosser Mark Rosser Nick Percat Joseph Mawson - 19 Class A Pro-Am Mercedes AMG GT3 Mark Griffith Mark Griffith Will Brown Jack Perkins - 24 Class A Pro-Am Audi R8 GT3 Evo II Tony Bates Racing Tony Bates TBA TBA - 45 Class A Am Mercedes AMG GT3 Sheargold Motorsport Pty Ltd Michael Sheargold Garth Walden Brett Hobson - 47 Class A Am Audi R8 GT3 Evo II James Koundouris James Koundouris Theo Koundouris David Russell Paul Stokell 50 Invitational KTM X-Bow GT2 David Crampton David Crampton Trent Harrison Glen Wood Dale Wood 52 Invitational MARC II V8 Keith Kassulke Keith Kassulke Hadrian Morall TBA - 55 Class A Am Mercedes AMG GT3 Marcel Zalloua Marcel Zalloua Sergio Pires Duvashen Padayachee - 65 Class A Pro-Am Audi R8 GT3 Evo II Melbourne Performance Centre Pty Ltd Liam Talbot Fraser Ross Chaz Mostert - 74 Class A Pro-Am Audi R8 GT3 Evo II Audi Sport Team Valvoline Brad Schumacher TBA TBA - 75 Class A Pro-Am Mercedes AMG GT3 Triple Eight Engineering Kenny Habul Martin Konrad Jules Gounon Luca Stolz 91 Class A Pro-Am Mercedes AMG GT3 Craft-Bamboo Racing TBA TBA TBA - 95 Invitational MARC II V8 MARC Cars Australia Geoffrey Taunton Jake Camilleri TBA - 222 Class C Porsche Cup Porsche 991 GT3 Gen II Scott Taylor Alex Davison Geoff Emery TBA - 777 Class A Pro-Am Audi R8 GT3 Evo II Audi Sport Team Valvoline Yasser Shahin TBA TBA - 888 Class A Pro-Am Mercedes AMG GT3 Triple Eight Engineering Prince Jefri Ibrahim Broc Feeney Shane van Gisbergen -