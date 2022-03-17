Bathurst 12 Hour to start earlier than ever in 2022

Listen to this article

While a number of start times have been used for the race since its was relaunched in 2007, 5:45am has become the traditional time for the race to go green.

The race has started at 5:45am every year since 2016, however that was for a January or February date, which meant the time zone for New South Wales was AEDT.

With this year's event pushed back to May the race will take place in the AEST time zone and in a daylight pattern close to full winter.

As such, organisers have confirmed the round-the-clock GT enduro will kick off earlier than ever with lights out at 5:15am.

With sunrise not due on race day until 6:46am that means there will be 90 minutes of pre-dawn running at the start of the race.

The late-autumn date means the race will finish just after sunset, which is due at 5:10pm, as well, adding even more twilight running to the agenda.

The 2022 running of the Bathurst 12 Hour will be the first since 2020, which was held right before the effects of the pandemic were being felt in Australia.

The race was cancelled last year due to Australia's borders being closed.

With Australia easing its restrictions the race was reinstated for this year, however plans to hold the event on February 25-27 were harpooned by an Omicron outbreak in NSW earlier this year.

That led to it being postponed to its current date of May 13-15.

That date change has been problematic for overseas GT crews, particularly those in Europe, which has prompted a change in regulations to make it a Pro-Am only race this year.

It will, however, still be the opening round of the 2022 Intercontinental GT Challenge.