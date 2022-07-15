Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Vanthoor rues "black day in my career" after N24h clash with brother
Endurance News

Bathurst 6 Hour looking for supports

Expressions of interest have opened for support categories to join the Bathurst 6 Hour undercard next year.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Bathurst 6 Hour looking for supports
Listen to this article

Event owner the Australian Racing Group has a limited number of support slots on offer for the Easter long weekend event next April.

The Bathurst 6 Hour event is one of just five opportunities for categories to race at the famous Mount Panorama circuit along with the ARG-owned Bathurst International, the Supercars-owned Bathurst 12 Hour and Bathurst 1000, and the Challenge Bathurst sprint event.

Last year's 6 Hour undercard featured ARG categories TCR Australia and Trans Am along with a one-make Nissan Pulsar series, NSW Historic Touring Cars and HQ Holdens.

They all raced in the lead-up to the six-hour production car race on Easter Sunday.

"We're always looking for categories that might want to grab an opportunity to race at Mount Panorama and be part of the Bathurst 6 Hour week," said Event Director Ken Collier.

"This year our support programme provided big fields and lots of great racing, which is great for the competitors and great for the spectators who come to the circuit and watch on TV.

"We are in the process of looking ahead to 2023 and building the on-track program so we have put the call out to categories around Australia to put their hands up.

"We always have more demand for a position on the event than we have space, but it's good to know who is out there and see if there is a great new addition that can add value to the event.

"The Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour is an amateur team and family focused event with great on-site camping and a highly organised but relaxed atmosphere. I encourage any category that is thinking about a round at our event to contact me so that you can be considered.”

shares
comments
Vanthoor rues "black day in my career" after N24h clash with brother
Previous article

Vanthoor rues "black day in my career" after N24h clash with brother
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Ambrose-run Combine returns for 2023
General

Ambrose-run Combine returns for 2023

Heritage approval to decide Newcastle Supercars fate
Supercars

Heritage approval to decide Newcastle Supercars fate

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Bathurst 6 Hour looking for supports
Endurance Endurance

Bathurst 6 Hour looking for supports

Expressions of interest have opened for support categories to join the Bathurst 6 Hour undercard next year.

Vanthoor rues "black day in my career" after N24h clash with brother
Video Inside
Endurance Endurance

Vanthoor rues "black day in my career" after N24h clash with brother

Porsche factory driver Laurens Vanthoor says his "nightmare" early crash out of the Nurburgring 24 Hours following contact with his brother Dries was "a black day in my career".

Nürburgring 24h: Phoenix Audi wins battle of attrition
Video Inside
Endurance Endurance

Nürburgring 24h: Phoenix Audi wins battle of attrition

Audi and its Phoenix team scored their sixth overall victory at the Nurburgring 24 Hours, with the #15 Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II of Kelvin van der Linde, Dries Vanthoor, Fred Vervisch and Robin Frijns taking honours.

Nurburgring 24h: Weather set to impact closing stages as Audi leads
Video Inside
Endurance Endurance

Nurburgring 24h: Weather set to impact closing stages as Audi leads

The 50th edition of the Nurburgring 24 Hours could be decided by tyre choice as mixed weather conditions are impacting the final hours of the event.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.