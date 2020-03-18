Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Endurance / Breaking news

Bathurst 6 Hour moved to November

shares
comments
Bathurst 6 Hour moved to November
By:
Mar 18, 2020, 2:56 AM

The Bathurst 6 Hour has been moved from the Easter long weekend to the same November date as the Bathurst International as a response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With bans on mass gatherings over 500 people set to be in place for the foreseeable future, promoter Australian Racing Group has made the call to combine its two Bathurst events in November.

That will also affect the TCR Australia series, which was set to stage its second points-paying round at Mount Panorama at Easter.

The news effectively means there will be three TCR Australia meetings either cancelled or postponed, with the Asia Pacific Cup at Albert Park not going ahead, and next week's Sydney Motorsport Park round expected to be postponed later today.

“The key priority of Australian Racing Group is to the safety of all attending the event and to those in the Bathurst region," said ARG boss Matt Braid.

"ARG also wishes to ensure a minimal amount of disruption as possible to competitors, suppliers, spectators and members of the local community.

“A key consideration in the current environment is where possible make a decision and communicate it as early as possible. We appreciate the assistance of the [Bathurst] council in working with us to enable immediate confirmation of the revised date in November.

“This early decision will ideally offer all parties committed to the event as much time as possible to alter travel arrangements and their own planning to suit the new date.

“ARG is highly aware of the importance of the economic impact generated by events at Mount Panorama to the city of Bathurst and the surrounding region, especially considering the recent catastrophic bushfires in New South Wales.

“The ideal outcome of the date change will be an even larger and more vibrant event in November than initially planned, one that positively enhances the local region and those participating at it.”

Bathurst mayor Bobby Bourke added: "While it's disappointing to see Bathurst 6 Hour postponed, community safety takes priority.

"The Bathurst Regional Council continues to follow the advice of the state and federal health departments on how to respond to COVID-19 and that includes not allowing gatherings of 500 people or greater.

“I look forward to working with ARG to bring a bigger and exciting event to Mount Panorama in November."

The Bathurst International will feature a two-driver, 500-kilometre TCR race as well as a debut appearance for S5000 at Mount Panorama.

The Australian Formula Ford Series opener at Winton, the famous Targa Tasmania tarmac rally and the Finke Desert Race have all been postponed or cancelled in recent days.

Next article
Nurburgring 24h postponed, WTCR support races axed

Previous article

Nurburgring 24h postponed, WTCR support races axed
Load comments

About this article

Series Endurance
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Endurance Next session

24 Hours of Nurburgring

24 Hours of Nurburgring

23 Sep - 27 Sep

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

1h
2
SCCA

Huffaker Engineering returns

3
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

4
NASCAR Cup

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

5
NASCAR Cup

Cooper Lighting Joins Square D Racing Team

Latest videos

Bathurst 12 Hour: Sunday race recap 05:50
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Sunday race recap

Bathurst 12 Hour: Race highlights 02:29
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Race highlights

Bathurst 12 Hour: Liberati overtakes Buurman 00:45
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Liberati overtakes Buurman

Bathurst 12 Hour Half Race Recap 01:32
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour Half Race Recap

Bathurst 12 Hour: Come Ledogar crash 01:41
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Come Ledogar crash

Latest news

Bathurst 6 Hour moved to November
Endu

Bathurst 6 Hour moved to November

Nurburgring 24h postponed, WTCR support races axed
Endu

Nurburgring 24h postponed, WTCR support races axed

Bathurst 6 Hour nearing 72-car limit
Endu

Bathurst 6 Hour nearing 72-car limit

Nissan turns back on international GT3 racing
Endu

Nissan turns back on international GT3 racing

Grove Racing eyeing full IGTC season after Bathurst success
Endu

Grove Racing eyeing full IGTC season after Bathurst success

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.