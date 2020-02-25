Top events
Bathurst 6 Hour nearing 72-car limit

Bathurst 6 Hour nearing 72-car limit
By:
Feb 25, 2020, 6:39 AM

This year’s Bathurst 6 Hour field is expected to reach the 72-car limit following a massive influx of entries for the Easter event.

New promoter Australian Racing Group (ARG) has already accepted 68 entries for the race, with more cars expected to be added before entries close this Friday.

This means that the 2020 event will feature the largest field for any event at Mount Panorama, the previous record of 64 entries set by Bathurst 6 Hour itself during the 2017 edition of the race.

The 68 cars accepted so far for this year’s event comprises 14 different manufactures and 30 different car models.

Included in the list is the new Ford Mustang, which will be making its Mount Panorama Production Car debut this year. 

Ryan McLeod Racing Cars has developed the Mustang for the six-hour event and a total of four models are expected to line up on the grid in April.

Once again, a large fleet of BMW M3/M4 cars is expected to join the grid following the German manufacturer’s unbeaten run at the 6-hour event since its inception in 2016.

Last year’s winning team Beric Lynton will expand to a two-car BMW line-up this year, while Sherrin Racing will also field cars from the Bavarian brand.

Several notable drivers are expected to take part in the fifth edition of the event, with multiple Bathurst 1000 winner John Bowe and Erebus Supercars ace Anton de Pasquale two of the biggest names to be confirmed.

The 2020 Bathurst 6 Hour will take place on April 10-12, with TCR Australia and Australian GT among several series joining the support bill.

Series Endurance

Series Endurance
Rachit Thukral

Endurance Next session

24 Hours of Nurburgring

24 Hours of Nurburgring

23 Sep - 27 Sep

