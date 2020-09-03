Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
19 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Endurance / Breaking news

Bentley commits to remaining IGTC races of 2020

shares
comments
Bentley commits to remaining IGTC races of 2020
By:

Bentley will defend its Intercontinental GT Challenge points lead over the remainder of the series, despite axing its factory assault with M-Sport.

The British manufacturer has announced a new customer programme that will reunite the winning Bentley Team M-Sport crew of Jules Gounon, Maxime Soulet and Jordan Pepper from the Bathurst 12 Hours IGTC opener in February over the final three events of what is now a four-round series. 

The trio of factory drivers will race together in a Bentley Continental GT3 run by the K-PAX team when the IGTC resumes with the new Indianapolis 8 Hours fixture on October 4 and again at the rescheduled Spa 24 Hours round later in the month. 

They will then switch to a car fielded by M-Sport for the series finale in South Africa, the Kyalami 9 Hours on November 22. 

The Flying Lizards-run K-PAX squad is rejigging its GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup driver line-up for Spa on October 24/25, which this year will be a 25-hour race, to allow the winners of the opening IGTC round at Bathurst in February to race together. 

Pepper, who is normally teamed with Alvaro Parente and Andy Soucek, will swap seats with Rodrigo Baptista. 

#7 Bentley Team M-Sport Bentley Continental GT3: Jules Gounon, Maxime Soulet, Jordan Pepper

#7 Bentley Team M-Sport Bentley Continental GT3: Jules Gounon, Maxime Soulet, Jordan Pepper

Photo by: Bentley

Bentley Motorsport boss Paul Williams told Motorsport.com: "K-PAX has always been keen to compete in the IGTC, but not against a factory Bentley team. At the same time M-Sport was saying to us that for them not to go racing this year was a problem. 

"We had various proposals and after a lot of to-ing and fro-ing we've managed to put a customer programme together that allows us to keep racing in the IGTC with a team of works drivers.

"We support teams like K-PAX with factory drivers and it will be a similar situation with M-Sport — this is nothing like a fully-paid factory programme."

Five Continentals — the pair of K-PAX entries, two from the French CMR squad and Team Parker Racing's Bentley junior programme car — will be registered to score IGTC points at Spa.

M-Sport will also field a second car at the Kyalami IGTC finale with an as-yet-unnamed line-up.

The factory Bentley campaign with M-Sport was put on hold for the remainder of 2020 in June to allow the British marque to focus its resources on its customer GT3 programme.  

A factory team run by M-Sport, which develops and builds the Continental racer, has been part of Bentley's GT3 programme since its return to racing with the car in 2013. 

Mostert splits with BMW GT programme

Previous article

Mostert splits with BMW GT programme
Load comments

About this article

Series Endurance
Teams M-Sport , K-Pax Racing
Author Gary Watkins

Trending Today

Williams family steps aside from F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams family steps aside from F1 team

What Williams' sad day says about the team's future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Williams' sad day says about the team's future

Williams drivers call family’s exit from F1 team "a sad day"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams drivers call family’s exit from F1 team "a sad day"

Salo to race alongside son Max in Fuji 24 Hours
Super Taikyu Super Taikyu / Breaking news

Salo to race alongside son Max in Fuji 24 Hours

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Video: Newman says Reddick 'just ran out of talent' in late wreck
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Video: Newman says Reddick 'just ran out of talent' in late wreck

2021 NASCAR Cup schedule faces "a lot of different variables"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

2021 NASCAR Cup schedule faces "a lot of different variables"

Why IndyCar stars should be nervous of new wave super-rookies
IndyCar IndyCar / Commentary

Why IndyCar stars should be nervous of new wave super-rookies

Latest news

Bentley commits to remaining IGTC races of 2020
Endu Endurance / Breaking news

Bentley commits to remaining IGTC races of 2020

Mostert splits with BMW GT programme
Endu Endurance / Breaking news

Mostert splits with BMW GT programme

Bathurst reunion for famous GRM Monaro
Endu Endurance / Breaking news

Bathurst reunion for famous GRM Monaro

Hollywood star Eric Bana eyeing Bathurst return
Endu Endurance / Breaking news

Hollywood star Eric Bana eyeing Bathurst return

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams family steps aside from F1 team

2h
2
Formula 1

What Williams' sad day says about the team's future

25m
3
Formula 1

Williams drivers call family’s exit from F1 team "a sad day"

58m
4
Super Taikyu

Salo to race alongside son Max in Fuji 24 Hours

2h
5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

Bentley commits to remaining IGTC races of 2020
Endu

Bentley commits to remaining IGTC races of 2020

Mostert splits with BMW GT programme
Endu

Mostert splits with BMW GT programme

Bathurst reunion for famous GRM Monaro
Endu

Bathurst reunion for famous GRM Monaro

Hollywood star Eric Bana eyeing Bathurst return
Endu

Hollywood star Eric Bana eyeing Bathurst return

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour
Supercars

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

Latest videos

Thinking Forward with Stéphane Ratel 25:33
Endurance

Thinking Forward with Stéphane Ratel

Bathurst 12 Hour: Sunday race recap 05:50
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Sunday race recap

Bathurst 12 Hour: Race highlights 02:29
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Race highlights

Bathurst 12 Hour: Liberati overtakes Buurman 00:45
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Liberati overtakes Buurman

Bathurst 12 Hour Half Race Recap 01:32
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour Half Race Recap

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.