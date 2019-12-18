Campbell, Werner to race Absolute Porsche at Bathurst

Having won this year's race in an Earl Bamber Motorsport Porsche, both Campbell, recently promoted to Porsche works status, and Werner will switch to the Shanghai-based Absolute team for 2020.

Campbell will partner Mathieu Jaminet, another driver to be given a works contract for 2020, and Patrick Pilet in the #911 entry, while Werner, Thomas Preining and Matteo Cairoli will staff the #912 car.

"We’re excited to make our first announcement for the 2020 Intercontinental GT Challenge season," said Alexandre Gibot, Head of Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific.

"With Porsche being the reigning Bathurst champions, we are confident that Absolute Racing will provide us with an excellent chance of an equally-strong result, especially after such a successful first year with us in 2019, with multiple successes in Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia and the Suzuka 10 Hours.

"We’ll be working hard to provide them with all the support we can.”