Craft-Bamboo to race at Bathurst 12 Hour

Craft-Bamboo Racing will make the trip down under to compete at this year's Bathurst 12 Hour.

The Hong Kong-based squad has confirmed that it will field a Mercedes AMG GT3 in what will be the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

The driver line-up for the race, which will run under Pro-Am rules this year, will be announced closer to the event.

This will be Craft-Bamboo's fifth appearance at the round-the-clock Bathurst race and follows late heartbreak in 2020 when a puncture robbed the squad of a podium finish with half an hour to go.

“It feels a bit surreal to say we are finally returning to the Bathurst 12 Hour this year," said team boss Darryl O'Young.

"The pandemic was just starting last time we came to race in Australia, and it is a great feeling that after over two years of mostly tight lockdowns around the Asia Pacific [region], we can say that we are returning to Mount Panorama.

"The 12 Hour has always been a special race for our team, and this year is quite unique as it’s the first Intercontinental GT Challenge race which will feature pro-am line-ups going for the overall win.

"I’m excited to have Evisu, Motul, Contempo Concept, and Tarmac Works as our team partners for this event and our Mercedes-AMG GT3 livery will be revealed soon.

"Although we aren’t ready to announce our drivers, I can assure we will come with a line-up that is aiming for the win.”

Craft-Bamboo project manager Kirby Nanikel added: "After a two-year hiatus, we are thrilled to be returning with Craft-Bamboo Racing to the Bathurst 12 Hour.

"It hasn’t been an easy time for the crew the last couple years, making great sacrifices to get to international races. Despite all the logistical and scheduling challenges faced with putting on an event of this nature, I am looking forward to a great race and confident of a strong showing from CBR.

"Thank you to all the staff, management, sponsors and event planners that have made this race possible in 2022."

Participation from international teams is set to plummet this year due to the timing of the event, the May date clashing with the European season.

That drove the decision to ban all-Pro driver line-ups as the focus shifts to Australian GT crews.

To help bolster the grid organisers have also opened up the Invitational class to include pre-Car of the Future Supercars.

The Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on May 13-15.