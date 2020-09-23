Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Endurance / 24 Hours of Nurburgring / Special feature

The “black gold” behind an all-female Nurburgring 24 Hours team

shares
comments
The “black gold” behind an all-female Nurburgring 24 Hours team

The Nurburgring Nordschleife is known as one of the most challenging circuits in motor racing, and with good reason. At almost 13 miles and 154 corners, no two laps are going to be run in the exact same conditions. Over the course of the 24 Hours, that’s only heightened, and drivers are tested to their limits.

With all the demands the circuit puts on a driver, trusting they have the tyres beneath them to get them round the track is essential. And, like all endurance racing, optimum tyre temperature, pressure and use is key to a strong result.

Laura Kraihamer has already experienced success at the circuit. Last year she ran in Giti Tire’s all-female team, alongside Carrie Schreiner and Celia Martin. They took a class victory, and return again in 2020 with aspirations of climbing higher up the order with their Volkswagen Golf VII GTI TCR.

Laura Kraihamer, Célia Martin and Carrie Schreiner, Giti Tire and WS Racing

Laura Kraihamer, Célia Martin and Carrie Schreiner, Giti Tire and WS Racing

Photo by: WS Racing

“Tyres are known as the black gold, for good reason,” explains Kraihamer. “The tyres are the connection from your car to the ground, and the ground is what you want to stick to with the maximum force.

“Having bad tyre management is like running around with a broken foot. You depend on tyres so much. The set-up of the car can be as good as it wants. If the tyre’s gone, the set-up or you as a driver can never put on the track what the car might be able to do.

“You can’t ignore feedback like you would probably do in a sprint race, where you just get the most out of the tyre in 30 minutes, whatever the costs.

“It’s also a team thing. You don’t want to give your team-mates tyres that are completely gone.”

‘Girl’s Only’ team Giti Tire Motorsport by WS Racing preparation

‘Girl’s Only’ team Giti Tire Motorsport by WS Racing preparation

Photo by: WS Racing

Once in the car, tyre management is on the driver, but there’s much more going on outside a driver’s control. For that, Kraihamer stresses the importance of trust in the rest of her team.

“One driver is nothing in a race like this,” she says. “It’s the teamwork that makes it happen. There are so many situations out on track where you depend on the team 100%. There are situations where they are giving you the tyres, the set-up of the car, and you need to trust the work of your team-mates to bring home the car.

“You just need to trust each other and trusting each other is of course a big thing in motorsport. You think it’s a one-man show, but it’s so far apart from that.”

‘Girl’s Only’ team Giti Tire Motorsport by WS Racing preparation

‘Girl’s Only’ team Giti Tire Motorsport by WS Racing preparation

Photo by: WS Racing

More accurate for Kraihamer’s Giti Tire Motorsport by WS Racing team might be to say it’s not a one-woman show.

As in 2019, the entire team will be made up of women, including drivers, engineers, and the team manager. For Kraihamer, it’s special to be part of the team.

“It’s different than with an all-male team,” she says. “It’s just a different kind of dynamic which comes along with it.

“All the women in the team share one passion and that is for racing. Each and every one of them is a hundred, thousand percent into racing. You can imagine that just makes things work better. It makes every one of us keep to do our best, doing the best job we possibly can. The dynamic that comes with it is incredibly intense and very interesting.”

More information about the team can be found at www.giti.com

Laura Kraihamer, Célia Martin and Carrie Schreiner, Volkswagen Golf VII GTI TCR Giti Tire and WS Racing

Laura Kraihamer, Célia Martin and Carrie Schreiner, Volkswagen Golf VII GTI TCR Giti Tire and WS Racing

Photo by: WS Racing

Porsche pulls N24 drivers, Manthey squad over COVID fears

Previous article

Porsche pulls N24 drivers, Manthey squad over COVID fears
Load comments

About this article

Series Endurance
Event 24 Hours of Nurburgring

Trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Ex-Ferrari chief Stefano Domenicali set to become new F1 CEO
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ex-Ferrari chief Stefano Domenicali set to become new F1 CEO

Stefano Domenicali in F1: Who is he and why is he replacing Chase Carey?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Stefano Domenicali in F1: Who is he and why is he replacing Chase Carey?

Brown surprised "angry" Stroll withdrew Racing Point appeal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brown surprised "angry" Stroll withdrew Racing Point appeal

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Acura prototypes to be run by Taylor, Shank in 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Acura prototypes to be run by Taylor, Shank in 2021

Irwindale Speedway 2001-10-06 results
NASCAR NASCAR / News

Irwindale Speedway 2001-10-06 results

What's the cost of a current Sprint Cup charter? Gene Haas weighs in
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

What's the cost of a current Sprint Cup charter? Gene Haas weighs in

Latest news

The “black gold” behind an all-female Nurburgring 24 Hours team
Endu Endurance / Special feature

The “black gold” behind an all-female Nurburgring 24 Hours team

Porsche pulls N24 drivers, Manthey squad over COVID fears
Endu Endurance / Breaking news

Porsche pulls N24 drivers, Manthey squad over COVID fears

Bentley commits to remaining IGTC races of 2020
Endu Endurance / Breaking news

Bentley commits to remaining IGTC races of 2020

Mostert splits with BMW GT programme
Endu Endurance / Breaking news

Mostert splits with BMW GT programme

Trending

1
IMSA

Acura prototypes to be run by Taylor, Shank in 2021

1h
2
Formula 1

F1 team bosses back calendar rotation idea

27m
3
NHRA

Longtime Chief Starter Couch passes away

4
NASCAR Cup

What's the cost of a current Sprint Cup charter? Gene Haas weighs in

5
NASCAR Cup

Mark Martin penalized 25 points by NASCAR

Latest news

The “black gold” behind an all-female Nurburgring 24 Hours team
Endu

The “black gold” behind an all-female Nurburgring 24 Hours team

Porsche pulls N24 drivers, Manthey squad over COVID fears
Endu

Porsche pulls N24 drivers, Manthey squad over COVID fears

Bentley commits to remaining IGTC races of 2020
Endu

Bentley commits to remaining IGTC races of 2020

Mostert splits with BMW GT programme
Endu

Mostert splits with BMW GT programme

Bathurst reunion for famous GRM Monaro
Endu

Bathurst reunion for famous GRM Monaro

Latest videos

Thinking Forward with Stéphane Ratel 25:33
Endurance

Thinking Forward with Stéphane Ratel

Bathurst 12 Hour: Sunday race recap 05:50
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Sunday race recap

Bathurst 12 Hour: Race highlights 02:29
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Race highlights

Bathurst 12 Hour: Liberati overtakes Buurman 00:45
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Liberati overtakes Buurman

Bathurst 12 Hour Half Race Recap 01:32
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour Half Race Recap

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.