Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022
Endurance News

Ferrari enters remaining IGTC rounds after Spa 24h win

By:

Ferrari will field a pair of factory entries in the remaining rounds of the Intercontinental GT Challenge in bid to win the title for the first time.

Ferrari enters remaining IGTC rounds after Spa 24h win

The Italian manufacturer has decided to send the works AF Corse team to the Indianapolis 8 Hour later this month and then the Kyalami 9 Hour in December after winning the series-opening Spa 24 Hours in the summer with the AF-supported Iron Lynx squad. 

AF will enter a pair of Ferrari 488 GT3 Evos in the two races in what is the first concerted push for IGTC honours by the marque since the inception of the series in 2016.

Ferrari will keep the winning line-up from Spa together for the remainder of a series that has been reduced to just three rounds: factory drivers Alessandro Pier Guidi and Nicklas Nielsen will again share with AF-contracted Come Ledogar, who was also part of Ferrari's Le Mans 24 Hours GTE Pro line-up. 

The second car will be driven by works GT driver Antonio Fuoco, Callum Ilott, who is Ferrari's Formula 1 test driver, and another AF driver in Alessio Rovera.

A Ferrari spokesman said: "The IGTC title is something missing from our palmares and we want to see if we can put that right. We have tried to do it in the past, but this year we have been able to make it happen."

The programme will be supported by Belgian Ferrari dealer Garage Francorchamps. Its sporting arm, Ecurie Francorchamps, was a successful Ferrari entrant from the early 1950s to the late '70s, competing in both Formula 1 and sportscars. 

Ferrari leads the IGTC drivers' standings with Pier Guidi, Nielsen and Ledogar and lies second to Audi in the manufacturers' points after Spa. 

Audi has confirmed its roster of factory cars for the Indianapolis race, where its cars will run in a special livery incorporating the stars and stripes of the American flag. 

Belgian squad WRT will run a pair of R8 LMS GT3s for Christopher Mies, Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts, and Robin Frijns, Nico Muller and Mattia Drudi. The Sainteloc outfit from France will field a car for Markus Winkelhock, Christopher Haase and Patric Niederhauser.

The ASP Mercedes team has confirmed that it will participate at Indianapolis for the first time with a solo Mercedes-AMG GT3 for Raffaele Marciello, Felipe Fraga and Timur Boguslavskiy.

The 2021 IGTC has been reduced to three rounds after the cancellation of the Bathurst 12 Hour  and the Suzuka 10 Hours because of restrictions on international travel resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indianapolis IGTC round is also the final event of the GT World Challenge America series. Points will be scored in the North American series after three hours, but competitors are allowed to continue for the full duration of the event. 

shares
comments
Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022

Previous article

Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley shot and killed

17 h
2
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

3
Formula 1

Norris opens up on mental health struggles that left him depressed

1 h
4
Formula 1

Norris: F1's 2022 cars "not as nice" to drive

4 h
5
World Rallycross

World Rallycross forced to defer electric plans until 2022

Latest news
Ferrari enters remaining IGTC rounds after Spa 24h win
Endu

Ferrari enters remaining IGTC rounds after Spa 24h win

1 h
Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022
Intercontinental GT Challenge

Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022

Aug 27, 2021
Is this motorsport’s greatest wet-weather drive?
Endu

Is this motorsport’s greatest wet-weather drive?

Jul 9, 2021
BMW showed M6 still fast on Nurburgring farewell - van der Linde
Endu

BMW showed M6 still fast on Nurburgring farewell - van der Linde

Jun 8, 2021
Estre: Nurburgring 24h win payback for near misses
Endu

Estre: Nurburgring 24h win payback for near misses

Jun 7, 2021
Latest videos
Live - 6 hours of Porsche Ring 06:00:00
Endurance
Aug 19, 2021

Live - 6 hours of Porsche Ring

Live - Round 4: Pukekohe (Final) 06:00:00
Endurance
Jun 25, 2021

Live - Round 4: Pukekohe (Final)

Live - 6 Hours of Auto24Ring 06:30:00
Endurance
Jun 18, 2021

Live - 6 Hours of Auto24Ring

Live: Round 2 - Taupo 06:00:00
Endurance
Jun 11, 2021

Live: Round 2 - Taupo

24 Hours of Nurburgring - Race finish 01:09
Endurance
Jun 6, 2021

24 Hours of Nurburgring - Race finish

Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Le Mans winner and Targa Florio hero Nino Vaccarella dies aged 88
Video Inside
Le Mans

Le Mans winner and Targa Florio hero Nino Vaccarella dies aged 88

Aston Martin to make full-factory GT3 entry in NLS
VLN

Aston Martin to make full-factory GT3 entry in NLS

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked 24 Hours of Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

AF Corse More from
AF Corse
GTE Pro Le Mans winner Calado explains pre-race Corvette contact 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

GTE Pro Le Mans winner Calado explains pre-race Corvette contact

Albon felt he wasn't overshadowed before maiden DTM win Nurburgring
Video Inside
DTM

Albon felt he wasn't overshadowed before maiden DTM win

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Monza Prime
DTM

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

Trending Today

Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley shot and killed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley shot and killed

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Norris opens up on mental health struggles that left him depressed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris opens up on mental health struggles that left him depressed

Norris: F1's 2022 cars "not as nice" to drive
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: F1's 2022 cars "not as nice" to drive

World Rallycross forced to defer electric plans until 2022
World Rallycross World Rallycross

World Rallycross forced to defer electric plans until 2022

St. Louis: For drag racing it is reaction time
NHRA NHRA

St. Louis: For drag racing it is reaction time

Wood Brothers Charlotte Media Tour notes
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Wood Brothers Charlotte Media Tour notes

What time and channel is the NASCAR race today? How to watch the Alsco 500
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race today? How to watch the Alsco 500

Latest news

Ferrari enters remaining IGTC rounds after Spa 24h win
Endurance Endurance

Ferrari enters remaining IGTC rounds after Spa 24h win

Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022

Is this motorsport’s greatest wet-weather drive?
Endurance Endurance

Is this motorsport’s greatest wet-weather drive?

BMW showed M6 still fast on Nurburgring farewell - van der Linde
Endurance Endurance

BMW showed M6 still fast on Nurburgring farewell - van der Linde

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.