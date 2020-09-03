Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Endurance / Breaking news

Mostert splits with BMW GT programme

shares
comments
Mostert splits with BMW GT programme
By:

Supercars regular Chaz Mostert has ended his stint as a BMW factory GT driver and gone "freelance".

The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver has spent the past few seasons on BMW's books, having caught the eye of BMW while driving a customer M6 GT3 at the Bathurst 12 Hour in 2017.

Mostert went on to compete in a number of overseas endurance races in both the M6 GT3 and the M8 GTE, the highlight coming earlier this year when he teamed up with John Edwards, Augusto Faros and Jesse Krohn to win the 24 Hours of Daytona.

However his BMW deal is now over, Mostert telling The Loud Pedal podcast that he's decided to go "freelance" in terms of his commitments outside of Supercars.

“Probably a lot of people don’t know [that] during this COVID period I decided to freelance and split with BMW for the time being,” said Mostert.

“Just being locked down here in Australia as well, obviously there’s no opportunities to race a GT car at the moment.

“I will always have that connection with those guys and we’d love to something in the future with them.

“[It was] 100 per cent a mutual decision.

“Like I said, hopefully there’s an opportunity to go back and race with those guys, but just didn’t see the point of being tied down at the moment during [a time] where you just aren’t able to go overseas.

“We’ll see what happens in the future. I’d love to drive some different type of GT cars and see what all the buzz is about that. But yeah, we’ll just see what happens in the future.”

Bathurst reunion for famous GRM Monaro

Previous article

Bathurst reunion for famous GRM Monaro
Load comments

About this article

Series Endurance , IMSA , Intercontinental GT Challenge
Drivers Chaz Mostert
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Spa World Rallycross round delayed again
World Rallycross World Rallycross / Breaking news

Spa World Rallycross round delayed again

Page Jones: A modern day miracle
USAC USAC / News

Page Jones: A modern day miracle

John Force on Wally Parks passing
NHRA NHRA / Obituary

John Force on Wally Parks passing

Trevor Bayne to make NASCAR return in Darlington Truck race
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Trevor Bayne to make NASCAR return in Darlington Truck race

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus explain reasons behind split
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus explain reasons behind split

Latest news

Mostert splits with BMW GT programme
Endu Endurance / Breaking news

Mostert splits with BMW GT programme

Bathurst reunion for famous GRM Monaro
Endu Endurance / Breaking news

Bathurst reunion for famous GRM Monaro

Hollywood star Eric Bana eyeing Bathurst return
Endu Endurance / Breaking news

Hollywood star Eric Bana eyeing Bathurst return

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

Trending

1
USAC

Page Jones: A modern day miracle

2
NHRA

John Force on Wally Parks passing

3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
IndyCar

O’Ward not frustrated by another victory near-miss

Latest news

Mostert splits with BMW GT programme
Endu

Mostert splits with BMW GT programme

Bathurst reunion for famous GRM Monaro
Endu

Bathurst reunion for famous GRM Monaro

Hollywood star Eric Bana eyeing Bathurst return
Endu

Hollywood star Eric Bana eyeing Bathurst return

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour
Supercars

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

What categories are racing at the 2020 Bathurst International?
Misc

What categories are racing at the 2020 Bathurst International?

Latest videos

Thinking Forward with Stéphane Ratel 25:33
Endurance

Thinking Forward with Stéphane Ratel

Bathurst 12 Hour: Sunday race recap 05:50
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Sunday race recap

Bathurst 12 Hour: Race highlights 02:29
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Race highlights

Bathurst 12 Hour: Liberati overtakes Buurman 00:45
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Liberati overtakes Buurman

Bathurst 12 Hour Half Race Recap 01:32
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour Half Race Recap

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.