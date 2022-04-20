Night practice session for Bathurst 12 Hour

Listen to this article

The fourth of six practice sessions will kick off at 5:05pm on the Friday evening, shortly before sunset, go offer drivers some after dark running ahead of the round-the-clock enduro.

Due to the race being pushed back to May there will be more night running than ever, with the race set to start at 5:15am and sunrise not expected until 6:46pm.

The 5:15pm finish will come right on sunset.

The evening practice session is one of four on the Friday of the event, with two half-hour sessions and two 40-minute sessions.

Practices 1 and 2 will be reserved for bronze-rated drivers as part of the event moving to a Pro-Am format this year.

On Saturday morning there is two hour-long practice sessions ahead of qualifying, which will be split into two 25-minute sessions, one for bronze drivers and one for pro drivers.

The first five rows of the grid will then be determined by a Top 10 Shootout on Sunday afternoon.

“We’re very pleased with the schedule which offers lots of track time for all drivers, with a focus on the bronze-ranked competitors that will make up a big portion of the field this year," said the event's Motorsport Operations Manager Paul Martin.

“The Friday evening session will be important to get people up to speed with running at night prior to the race start on Sunday morning.

“Saturday will then build throughout the day with practice, qualifying and the Top 10 Shootout which is always a Bathurst highlight.

“Outside of the 12 Hour sessions, it’s a busy weekend with three support categories and lots of on-track action for fans at the circuit and those watching from home.”

2022 Bathurst 12 Hour schedule

All times AEST (GMT +10)

Friday May 13

8:00-8:30 Aussie Racing Cars – Practice/Qualifying

8:40-9:10 Combined Sedans – Practice/Qualifying

9:20-9:50 Toyota 86s – Practice

10:00-10:30 Bathurst 12 Hour – Practice 1 (bronze drivers only)

10:40-11:10 Bathurst 12 Hour – Practice 2

13:40-14:00 Toyota 86s – Qualifying

14:10-14:40 Combined Sedans – Race 1

14:50-15:10 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 2

15:20-16:00 Bathurst 12 Hour – Practice 3 (bronze drivers only)

16:35-16:55 Toyota 86s – Race 1

17:05-17:45 Bathurst 12 Hour – Practice 4

Saturday May 14

7:25-7:55 Combined Sedans – Race 2

8:05-9:05 Bathurst 12 Hour – Practice 5

9:55-10:55 Bathurst 12 Hour – Practice 6

12:15-12:35 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 3

12:45-13:05 Toyota 86s – Race 2

13:20-13:45 Bathurst 12 Hour – Qualifying 1 (bronze drivers only)

13:55-14:20 Bathurst 12 Hour – Qualifying 2 (all drivers)

14:30-15:00 Combined Sedans – Race 3

15:10-15:30 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 4

15:40-16:00 Toyota 86s – Race 3

16:10-16:55 Bathurst 12 Hour – Top 10 Shootout

Sunday May 15

5:15-17:15 Bathurst 12 Hour – Race