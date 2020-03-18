Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Endurance / 24 Hours of Nurburgring / Breaking news

Nurburgring 24h postponed, WTCR support races axed

shares
comments
Nurburgring 24h postponed, WTCR support races axed
By:
Mar 18, 2020, 12:25 AM

The 2020 edition of the Nurburgring 24 Hours has been postponed to September amid the global coronavirus pandemic, while the WTCR support event has been shelved entirely.

Race organiser ADAC North Rhine announced on Tuesday evening that the 48th edition of the German endurance classic, scheduled for May 21-24, will now instead take place on September 24-27 amid the deepening COVID-19 crisis.

Tickets already purchased will be valid for the new date or can be refunded.

The news comes after the opening two rounds of the Nurburgring Endurance Series (formerly VLN) were cancelled, while the six-hour N24 qualifying race in April has also been called off.

An additional NES race will be held in November, as the new N24 date occupies the date originally reserved for the penultimate race of the series. The NES season is currently set to commence on April 18, with five races scheduled before the N24.

Germany is currently the third-worst hit European country by the coronavirus outbreak, behind only Italy and Spain, having reported more than 9,000 cases and 26 deaths. 

WTCR reassigns cancelled Nurburgring races

WTCR promoter Eurosport Events issued a statement following the news of the N24's postponement stating that its current schedule makes it impossible for the series to appear on the support bill for the race, as it has done since 2015.

Start action

Start action

Photo by: WTCR

The championship is scheduled to visit Ningbo in China on the preceding weekend.

As such, the two Nurburgring races will be replaced by an additional race in Vila Real in Portugal in June and an additional race at the Salzburgring in Austria the following month.

Previously, WTCR had announced that its Hungaroring opener would be shelved, with those races being replaced by a pair of extra races at Aragon in July.

The season is currently due to begin at the Slovakia Ring on June 6-7.

Related video

Next article
Bathurst 6 Hour nearing 72-car limit

Previous article

Bathurst 6 Hour nearing 72-car limit

Next article

Bathurst 6 Hour moved to November

Bathurst 6 Hour moved to November
Load comments

About this article

Series Endurance , WTCR
Event 24 Hours of Nurburgring
Author Jamie Klein

Endurance Next session

24 Hours of Nurburgring

24 Hours of Nurburgring

23 Sep - 27 Sep

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

1h
2
SCCA

Huffaker Engineering returns

3
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

4
NASCAR Cup

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

5
NASCAR Cup

Cooper Lighting Joins Square D Racing Team

Latest videos

Bathurst 12 Hour: Sunday race recap 05:50
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Sunday race recap

Bathurst 12 Hour: Race highlights 02:29
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Race highlights

Bathurst 12 Hour: Liberati overtakes Buurman 00:45
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Liberati overtakes Buurman

Bathurst 12 Hour Half Race Recap 01:32
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour Half Race Recap

Bathurst 12 Hour: Come Ledogar crash 01:41
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Come Ledogar crash

Latest news

Bathurst 6 Hour moved to November
Endu

Bathurst 6 Hour moved to November

Nurburgring 24h postponed, WTCR support races axed
Endu

Nurburgring 24h postponed, WTCR support races axed

Bathurst 6 Hour nearing 72-car limit
Endu

Bathurst 6 Hour nearing 72-car limit

Nissan turns back on international GT3 racing
Endu

Nissan turns back on international GT3 racing

Grove Racing eyeing full IGTC season after Bathurst success
Endu

Grove Racing eyeing full IGTC season after Bathurst success

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.