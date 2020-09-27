Top events
Previous
Endurance / 24 Hours of Nurburgring / Breaking news

Nurburgring 24 Hours restarted after lengthy delay

shares
comments
Nurburgring 24 Hours restarted after lengthy delay
By:

After a lengthy delay of nine-and-a-half hours due to rain, the Nurburgring 24 Hours was restarted at 8:00am CEST.

Due to heavy rainfall and standing water on the Nordschleife, the race was red-flagged on Saturday evening at shortly after 10:30pm. 

As heavy rain had been predicted throughout the night, race control announced that a decision on the resumption of the race would not be made until Sunday at 7:00am.

It was then decided to resume the race at 8:00am local time, albeit behind the safety car. There were two starting groups, with all cars from each class starting in the same group.

As the race clock kept ticking during the stoppage, the race is scheduled to end at 3.30pm as originally planned.

When the race was red flagged, Audi held the top three spots, with the #1 Phoenix entry (Muller/Vanthoor/Vervisch/Stippler) leading from the #29 Land car (Drudi/Mies/Rast/K. van der Linde) and the #3 Car-Collection crew (Bortolotti/Haase/Winkelhock).

However, the #29 Audi was handed a time penalty of 32 seconds for falling below the minimum standing time at the pitstop.

About this article

Series Endurance
Event 24 Hours of Nurburgring
Author Markus Lüttgens

