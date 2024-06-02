Nurburgring 24: Scherer PHX Audi wins after 14-hour stoppage
Scherer Sport PHX Audi has won the shortest-ever Nurburgring 24 Hours after heavy fog red-flagged and then ended the race prematurely.
Photo by: Gruppe C GmbH
Frank Stippler, Christopher Mies, Ricardo Feller and Dennis Marschall were declared the winners of the 52nd Nurburgring 24 Hours that was ended early with just seven hours and 22 minutes of race time completed.
The race was initially red-flagged just before midnight on Saturday due to thick fog that descended, with an initial restart indicated for Sunday morning when the fog was due to lift from the track.
But in the end the red flag was maintained for 14 hours before five laps behind the safety car were completed by all runners to determine if the race could be restarted. But with fog still hanging over the Nordschleife the race result was declared early.
Atmosphere during Red Flag
Photo by: Gruppe C GmbH
It makes this year’s event the shortest distance and shortest race time completed at the Nurburgring 24 Hours: Just 50 laps and seven hours and 22 minutes of race time. It beat the 2021 record of 59 laps and nine hours and 30 minutes of race time.
At the time of the red flag on Saturday night, the #16 Audi was leading so duly picked up the win, handing the German manufacturer its seventh win at the Nurburgring 24 Hours. It was also Mies and Stippler’s third overall victory at the event, while for Feller and Marschall it was the first win.
The #911 Manthey EMA Porsche squad of Laurens Vanthoor, Kevin Estre, Thomas Preining and Ayhancan Guven took second place, with the polesitting #72 RMG BMW of Dan Harper, Max Hesse and Charles Weerts classified third.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
SVG "a long way" from a NASCAR oval win but "getting better"
How 24 hours changed the trajectory of Jorge Martin’s MotoGP career
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak
Armstrong: First IndyCar podium “a long time coming”
Prime
The 10 greatest LMP1 races ranked
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring 24h winner
How Sauber created its greatest legacy
The legacy that will be left by a tin-top great
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments