Nurburgring 24h: No stopping Rowe BMW in third qualifying
BMW continues to top the leaderboard after the third Nurburgring 24 Hours qualifying session on Friday, but there were plenty of movers behind.
Nick Catsburg’s Friday laptime in the #98 Rowe BMW of 8m14.771s once again couldn’t be beaten, so it goes into the top qualifying session as the fastest car. It will still have to grab a top time in TQ1 for the all-important TQ2 session that follows.
Catsburg’s teammate Sheldon van der Linde said: “My laps were good, I prepared for the top qualifying. The main task is to make it into Top Qualifying 2. The M4 is mega good and fast to drive.”
Maro Engel took the #4 GetSpeed Mercedes (shared with Jules Gounon and Dani Juncadella) to second place, moving it ahead of the #101 Walkenhorst BMW (Krognes/Soucek/Trogen/J. Muller), the #27 Toksport-WRT Porsche (Andlauer/Campbell/Jaminet) and the #55 Landgraf Mercedes (Assenheimer/Trefz/Baumann/Apotheloz).
The best Audi car is the #5 Phoenix car (V. Kolb/Stippler/Feller/K. van der Linde) in which Ricardo Feller set the eighth fastest time.
Best non-German car this time was the Konrad Lamborghini #7 (Jefferies/Pepper/di Martino/Hacklander), which Jordan Pepper brought up to ninth position.
Tim Heinemann put the #116 True-KTM (Kofler/Siljehaug/Hofer/Heinemann) into 10th place, while the #706 Glickenhaus (Mutsch/Laser/Mailleux/Westbrook) slotted into P14.
Once again there were numerous incidents. The #90 TF Sport Aston Martin (Sorensen/Thiim/Pittard/Martin) flew off-track in the Hatzenbach area.
A short time later the Huber-Porsche #70 (Menzl/Berg/Hamprecht) was manoeuvred into the tyre stacks by the frontrunning GetSpeed-Mercedes #4 in the Flugplatz area.
