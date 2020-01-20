Percat to race MARC Mustang at Bathurst
Holden Supercars star Nick Percat will race a Mustang-inspired MARC 2 at next week's Bathurst 12 Hour.
Percat will spearhead a two-car MARC 2 campaign, the Bathurst 1000 winner to be joined in the #91 entry by TCR Australia young gun Aaron Cameron and MARC regular Jake Camilleri.
The #92 entry will feature former British Touring Car Championship regular James Kaye alongside Super2 race winner Tyler Everingham and another MARC regular in Hadrian Morrall.
The V8-powered space frame Mustangs will run in the Invitational class.
“It’s our sixth Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour event running the Australian-built MARC Cars, and this should be one of our most competitive programmes yet,” said MARC boss Ryan McLeod.
“We have two band new MARC 2 race cars and a driver line-up that has plenty of speed. Nick’s Bathurst-winning experience and attention to detail will help all our drivers and engineers get the very best out of the cars and themselves.”
There is expected to be a total of four MARC 2s in the Bathurst field, one of which will feature 16-year-old Bayley Hall team up with Warren Luff, Geoff Taunton and Brad Schumacher.
The line-up for the fourth MARC 2 is yet to be confirmed.
Track action for the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour kicks off on January 31.
About this article
|Series
|Endurance
|Drivers
|Nick Percat , Warren Luff , James Kaye
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
