TF Sport aiming to take Corvette GT3 car to Spa, Nurburgring 24-hour races
TF Sport has expressed interest in competing in legendary 24-hour races at the Nurburgring Nordschleife and Spa-Francorchamps with Corvette’s new GT3 car in 2025.
The British sportscar outfit has partnered with the General Motors brand for the new LMGT3 class of the World Endurance Championship and will field two examples of Corvette Z06 GT3.R for factory drivers Daniel Juncadella and Charlie Eastwood.
TF Sport’s current deal with Corvette only encompasses the WEC, but team boss Tom Ferrier has revealed that he would like to expand the partnership to other races in the coming years.
High up on his list are the Nurburgring 24 Hours and the Spa 24 Hours, two races Corvette has been absent from since 2011.
Although Corvette cars were only sporadically used by teams at the Nordschleife in late 2000s and early 2010s, the C6.R was once a popular choice in the Belgian enduro and scored two outright victories in 2007 and ‘09 with the Carsport team.
“I think as a team we would love to do the big blue riband GT3 events [like] Spa 24 [and] Nurburgring, but not in 2024, will be more '25,” Ferrier told Motorsport.com.
Ferrier, whose TF Sport team previously competed in a wide variety of championships and enduros with Aston Martin, explained that a 2024 entry at Nurburgring and Spa is not possible due to the delivery schedule of the third Z06 GT3.R.
“For us, in the next year [2024], we only have two cars to start the season,” he said.
“So predominantly WEC and then we are expecting the third car in summer time, trying to do some one-off races in different championships and some testing on the drivers for the following year.
“Then the plan is to have another two in 2024 [for 2025 seasons]. So possibly ELMS, GT World Challenge and Asian Le Mans. Then there will be another two [cars], and then we will have loads of them!”
Photo by: Chevrolet
2024 Corvette Z06 GT3R
The Z06 GT3.R that was unveiled to the world in Daytona at the start of last year is the first car from Corvette that has been designed specifically for FIA’s GT3 regulations, and replaces the C8.R as the marque’s flagship race car.
Corvette will run a factory-supported programme with the Z06 GT3.R in IMSA SportsCar Championship’s GTD Pro class next year, and will also back TF Sport’s WEC programme.
Beyond additional customer entries in IMSA’s GTD category and SRO-run championships, the General Motors brand is yet to announce plans regarding where else its Z06 GT3.R could race in 2024.
But Corvette remains open to having a presence in big GT3 enduros, with General Motors’ sportscar racing manager Laura Wontrop Klauser leaving it up to customer teams to decide where they want to field the marque’s new GT3 racer.
“We will see what our customers want to do,” Klauser told Motorsport.com. “So we have our IMSA customers figured out, we have our WEC customer and then we are going to have our SRO North America customer that will take delivery of our cars that will race in '24.
“There will be deliveries happening later in '24 as well for '25 seasons and it's gonna come down to who wants to take the cars where and when they receive it."
Asked if a Corvette effort in the legendary Nordschleife race would be possible, Klauser said: “We are not against anything.
“We work with our customers where it makes sense, just making sure we have enough support from a parts and a car's perspective and looking at what else they might be needing to do that, and if they feel like they need any more support and working through all this.”
Latest news
Shane van Gisbergen adds Daytona ARCA race to 2024 schedule
Shane van Gisbergen adds Daytona ARCA race to 2024 schedule Shane van Gisbergen adds Daytona ARCA race to 2024 schedule
F1 tech review: Aston Martin starts strong, then stumbles
F1 tech review: Aston Martin starts strong, then stumbles F1 tech review: Aston Martin starts strong, then stumbles
The reunited Formula E partnership that could finally flourish
The reunited Formula E partnership that could finally flourish The reunited Formula E partnership that could finally flourish
What's behind Alonso's test in an Aston Martin DTM car?
What's behind Alonso's test in an Aston Martin DTM car? What's behind Alonso's test in an Aston Martin DTM car?
The 10 greatest LMP1 races ranked
The 10 greatest LMP1 races ranked The 10 greatest LMP1 races ranked
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring 24h winner
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring 24h winner How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring 24h winner
How Sauber created its greatest legacy
How Sauber created its greatest legacy How Sauber created its greatest legacy
The legacy that will be left by a tin-top great
The legacy that will be left by a tin-top great The legacy that will be left by a tin-top great
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.