Rossi Ferrari scores podium finish, wins class in Gulf 12 Hours

Rossi was behind the wheel of the #46 Monster VR46 Kessel Ferrari 488 GT3 for the final stint, and took the chequered flag in third position, four laps down on the winning car in his first race start since 2012. Rossi shared the car with half-brother Luca Marini, a Moto2 racer, and longtime friend and business associate Alessio 'Uccio' Salucci.

Rossi started the race – which was run in two six-hour segments – but dropped two places in the opening laps, but got them both back over his first stint, while Marini gained another later so they finished the first part in sixth position.

In the second segment, following a scare when Rossi stopped out on track with a fuel-flow issue, his car become embroiled in a duel for the final place on the podium with the #5 Audi of former DTM star Uwe Alzen. A drive-through penalty for serving a pitstop too late cost Alzen dearly, and helped Rossi’s car grab the final position on the podium in the final hour of the event.

Slider List Cars group photo lineup 1 / 13 Photo by: FotoSpeedy #46 Monster VR46 Kessel Ferrari 488 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini, Alessio Salucci 2 / 13 Photo by: FotoSpeedy Start action #48 HTP Motorsport Mercedes AMG GT3: Maximilian Goetz, Dominik Baumann, Al Zubair Al Faisal 3 / 13 Photo by: FotoSpeedy #55 Attempto Racing Audi R8 GT3: Murod Sultanov, Mattia Drudi, Nicolas Foster 4 / 13 Photo by: FotoSpeedy #83 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GT3: Manuela Gostner, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting 5 / 13 Photo by: FotoSpeedy #2 United Autosports Ligier JSP3: Jim McGuire, Richard Meins, Shaun Lynn 6 / 13 Photo by: FotoSpeedy #83 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GT3: Manuela Gostner, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting 7 / 13 Photo by: FotoSpeedy #12 Art Line Team Georgia Lamborghini Super Trofeo: Sergey Afanasyev, Jack Butel, Steven Liquorish, Shota Abkhazava 8 / 13 Photo by: FotoSpeedy #5 Uwe Alzen Automotive Audi R8 GT3 Evo: Uwe Alzen, Martin Konrad, Dietmar Haggenmueller 9 / 13 Photo by: FotoSpeedy 77 Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo: Adrian Amstutz, Miguel Amos, Jordan Witt, Patrick Kujala 10 / 13 Photo by: FotoSpeedy #5 Uwe Alzen Automotive Audi R8 GT3 Evo: Uwe Alzen, Martin Konrad, Dietmar Haggenmueller 11 / 13 Photo by: FotoSpeedy #55 Attempto Racing Audi R8 GT3: Murod Sultanov, Mattia Drudi, Nicolas Foster 12 / 13 Photo by: FotoSpeedy #19 GPX Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Stuart Hall, Benji Goethe, Jordan Grogor 13 / 13 Photo by: FotoSpeedy

Christopher Mies crossed the line in first place in #66 Attempto Audi, which he shared with Dries Vanthoor and Rinat Salikhov, finishing 1m38.33s ahead of the sister car of Nick Foster, Murod Sultanov and Mattia Drudi. The #66 car won both segments of the race, and prevailed despite serving a stop/go penalty for a pitstop infringement in the first part.

The pole-winning #48 HTP Motorsport Mercedes AMG GT3 car suffered an ignition coil issue, which stranded it out on the circuit towards the end of the first half of the race. The #77 Barwell Lamborghini, which had joined the HTP Merc on the front row, suffered an ABS failure which caused a lengthy repair job.