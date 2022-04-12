Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Aston Martin to make factory supported Nurburgring 24 Hours return
Endurance News

Van Gisbergen to miss Bathurst 6 Hour due to COVID-19

Shane van Gisbergen has withdrawn from this weekend's Bathurst 6 Hour after contracting COVID-19.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Van Gisbergen to miss Bathurst 6 Hour due to COVID-19
Listen to this article

The Supercars points leader was set to reunite with Rob Rubis and Shane Smollen as they looked to defend their Bathurst 6 Hour crown.

However the event confirmed today that due to "unplanned circumstances" van Gisbergen won't take part in the race.

Motorsport.com understands the reason is that he's contracted COVID-19.

That means he won't make the trip to Bathurst and will also miss out on making his planned Trans Am debut.

Van Gisbergen's place in the BMW will be taken by fellow Supercars driver Percat, who has an existing relationship with Smollen through Pro-Am Porsche Carrera Cup races.

Percat is no stranger to success at Mount Panorama, having sensationally won the Bathurst 1000 as a rookie with the Holden Racing Team back in 2011.

The Holden Commodore that he and Garth Tander took to victory is now owned by Zak Brown, who also owns part of the Walkinshaw Andretti United squad that Percat currently drives for.

