WRC legend Petter Solberg set for rally comeback in ERC

The 2003 world champion will make a comeback at the Royal Rally of Scandinavia in Sweden, which hosts the third round of the ERC from 13-15 June. The rally is based in Karlstad, the former home of Rally Sweden.

Solberg is due to pilot a family-owned Volkswagen Polo R5 car at the event alongside co-driver Jonas Andersson, who usually navigates for Gus Greensmith in WRC2.



The outing will mark the Norwegian’s first full rally outing since the 2019 Wales Rally GB, where he piloted the same Volkswagen Polo to victory in WRC2 and finished 10th overall.

“I want to have some of that fun,” said Solberg.

“The rally is really close for us, we have a lot of friends and family close by and, of course, we have Monster Energy, Pirelli and Castrol coming with us.

“I am Rocky coming back! I remember this film, it was a good fight, but Rocky didn’t win in the end. No, seriously, like I said, this is to enjoy.

“The priority is to drive the car – the first ever Polo R5 made, chassis number one – to make the smiles and to give something to the rally fans coming from Norway and for those people watching the ERC from around the world.

“Last year we worked hard to help the organisers to build this event up and this is the same. Like always, we do everything we can to build rallying up some more.

Petter Solberg (NOR), Volkswagen Polo GTi R5 Photo by: McKlein / McMaster

“I don’t go there trying to win. It’s for the show and to enjoy the driving.

“We know there are a lot of very fast drivers in ERC – it’s one hell of a competition. It will be tough.

“It’s five years since I did Rally GB, nothing since then. The speed is incredible in the championship ,and you can’t just switch it back on.”

Skoda driver Mathieu Franceschi currently leads the ERC standings after two rounds from reigning champion Hayden Paddon.