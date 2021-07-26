Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Vernay: Jumping between ICE, electric Hyundai "biggest challenge"
ETCR / Pure ETCR: Vallelunga Special feature

Behind the scenes in the ETCR

By:

CUPRA has arrived in the new electric touring car championship, Pure ETCR, with four strong drivers in its lineup. The Spanish firm explains to us how it all works from behind the scenes.

This season, CUPRA has a powerful lineup in the WTCR, together with the Hungarian team Zengo Motorsport, boasting Mikel Azcona, Jordi Gene, Rob Huff and Bence Boldizs. The two Spanish drivers, Gene and Azcona, are also competing in the Pure ETCR championship alongside Mattias Ekstrom and Daniel Nagy.

The Spanish brand got its first points in the opening races of the WTCR in Nurburgring and Estoril, despite some issues. In Pure ETCR, things are going even better, where the CUPRA e-Racer has become the car to beat.

Azcona made history in the Vallelunga Circuit in Italy, scoring victory in the first event of the 100%-electric, multi-brand touring car championship. Ekstrom also got a podium, while Gene and Nagy finished fourth and sixth.

Before the premiere in Italy, the drivers of the team conducted an intense test program that is starting to bear fruit.

"We have been testing a lot before the first race now, especially here in Italy where it's very warm," said Ekstrom. "The tyres need to have a special treatment to stay alive. Also, with the set-up work with the CUPRA guys, we're spending a lot of effort to try and get the optimum balance.

"When it comes to me as a driver, I have already taken last year's good experience from rallycross because the Sprint races you have to fully attack from the first corner and also to have a really good spotter in your ears to tell you where the competitors are, so I feel ready."

CUPRA brought Gene back to racing, six years after his last complete season, with a dual program in WRTC and ETCR. The Catalan driver has been involved in the development of the CUPRA Leon Competicion, but the e-Racer proved to be competitive right away.

Gene said: "Between the Pure ETCR and a conventional combustion TCR car, especially to me, is the weight is what really makes it feel more different. The electric car is like 350 kilos heavier – this really makes it noticeable.

"We have batteries that are very heavy, we have an engine, inverters... There are also many parts we have on an electric car that make it heavier.

"But what this gives us on the other side is a lot of acceleration, a car that even if in the corners speed we are lower when the straight comes, we catch all this time that we lose so the acceleration, the straight, really disappear. It's a very astonishing acceleration and this makes the biggest difference."

CUPRA was born officiallyin 2018 as an independent brand of SEAT and electrification features in its production series cars.

"Cupra is a brand born in the 21st century and we want to contribute to reinventing the future of racing and Pure ETCR means electrification," remarks Xavi Serra, Technical Director of CUPRA Racing.

The SEAT headquarters are delighted with the work carried out by CUPRA in racing, and it expects to take advantage for its street cars too.

"The team has developed a brilliant car and we have offered that for the full race series, and now we are now competing here in Vallelunga and it's really exciting," said Werner Tietz, SEAT R&D Vice-President. "The team is doing well, and we learned a lot, not only to learn for racing we also to learn for the series production: how to improve the battery, how to improve the power train, and altogether how to improve the full car. And that's where to spend the time on racetrack."

Photos from CUPRA's 2021 season in WTCR and ETCR

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición
1/70

Photo by: DPPI

Bence Boldizs, Zeng? Motorsport Drivers' Academy CUPRA Leon Competición

Bence Boldizs, Zeng? Motorsport Drivers' Academy CUPRA Leon Competición
2/70

Photo by: WTCR

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición
3/70

Photo by: DPPI

Jordi Gené, Zengo Motorsport Drivers' Academy CUPRA Leon Competición

Jordi Gené, Zengo Motorsport Drivers' Academy CUPRA Leon Competición
4/70

Photo by: WTCR

Mikel Azcona, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

Mikel Azcona, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición
5/70

Photo by: WTCR

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición
6/70

Photo by: WTCR

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición
7/70

Photo by: WTCR

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición
8/70

Photo by: WTCR

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición
9/70

Photo by: WTCR

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición
10/70

Photo by: WTCR

Bence Boldizs, Zengo Motorsport Drivers' Academy CUPRA Leon Competición

Bence Boldizs, Zengo Motorsport Drivers' Academy CUPRA Leon Competición
11/70

Photo by: WTCR

Jordi Gené, Zengo Motorsport Drivers' Academy CUPRA Leon Competición

Jordi Gené, Zengo Motorsport Drivers' Academy CUPRA Leon Competición
12/70

Photo by: WTCR

Jordi Gené, Zengo Motorsport Drivers' Academy CUPRA Leon Competición

Jordi Gené, Zengo Motorsport Drivers' Academy CUPRA Leon Competición
13/70

Photo by: WTCR

Mikel Azcona, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

Mikel Azcona, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición
14/70

Photo by: WTCR

Mikel Azcona, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

Mikel Azcona, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición
15/70

Photo by: WTCR

Rob Huff Zengo Motorsport CUPRA

Rob Huff Zengo Motorsport CUPRA
16/70

Photo by: Rob Huff

Rob Huff Zengo Motorsport CUPRA

Rob Huff Zengo Motorsport CUPRA
17/70

Photo by: Rob Huff

Rob Huff Zengo Motorsport CUPRA

Rob Huff Zengo Motorsport CUPRA
18/70

Photo by: Rob Huff

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición
19/70

Photo by: WTCR

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición
20/70

Photo by: WTCR

Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co Lynk & C0 03 TCR, Gabriele Tarquini, BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR, Yann Ehrlacher, Cyan Racing Lynk & Co Lynk & Co 03 TCR, Norbert Michelisz, BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR, Thed Björk, Cyan Performance Lynk & Co Lynk & Co 03 TCR, Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co Lynk & C0 03 TCR, Gabriele Tarquini, BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR, Yann Ehrlacher, Cyan Racing Lynk & Co Lynk & Co 03 TCR, Norbert Michelisz, BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR, Thed Björk, Cyan Performance Lynk & Co Lynk & Co 03 TCR, Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición
21/70

Photo by: WTCR

Bence Boldizs, Zengo Motorsport Drivers' Academy CUPRA Leon Competiciónm, Gilles Magnus, Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS, Jessica Bäckman, Target Competition Hyundai Elantra N TCR, Luca Engstler, Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Bence Boldizs, Zengo Motorsport Drivers' Academy CUPRA Leon Competiciónm, Gilles Magnus, Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS, Jessica Bäckman, Target Competition Hyundai Elantra N TCR, Luca Engstler, Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai Elantra N TCR
22/70

Photo by: WTCR

Jordi Gené, Zengo Motorsport Drivers' Academy CUPRA Leon Competición

Jordi Gené, Zengo Motorsport Drivers' Academy CUPRA Leon Competición
23/70

Photo by: WTCR

Mikel Azcona, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

Mikel Azcona, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición
24/70

Photo by: WTCR

Mikel Azcona, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición, Frédéric Vervisch, Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS

Mikel Azcona, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición, Frédéric Vervisch, Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS
25/70

Photo by: WTCR

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición
26/70

Photo by: WTCR

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición
27/70

Photo by: WTCR

Jordi Gené, Zengo Motorsport Drivers' Academy CUPRA Leon Competición

Jordi Gené, Zengo Motorsport Drivers' Academy CUPRA Leon Competición
28/70

Photo by: WTCR

Mikel Azcona, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

Mikel Azcona, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición
29/70

Photo by: WTCR

Jordi Gené, Zengo Motorsport Drivers' Academy CUPRA Leon Competición

Jordi Gené, Zengo Motorsport Drivers' Academy CUPRA Leon Competición
30/70

Photo by: WTCR

Jordi Gené, Zengo Motorsport Drivers' Academy CUPRA Leon Competición

Jordi Gené, Zengo Motorsport Drivers' Academy CUPRA Leon Competición
31/70

Photo by: WTCR

Mikel Azcona, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

Mikel Azcona, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición
32/70

Photo by: WTCR

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición
33/70

Photo by: WTCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
34/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Mikel Azcona, Zengo Motorsport Cupra, liderando

Mikel Azcona, Zengo Motorsport Cupra, liderando
35/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
36/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
37/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
38/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
39/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
40/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
41/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
42/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
43/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
44/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
45/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
46/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
47/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
48/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
49/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
50/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
51/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
52/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
53/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
54/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
55/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
56/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
57/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
58/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
59/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
60/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
61/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
62/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
63/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
64/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
65/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
66/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
67/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Acción de carrera

Acción de carrera
68/70

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Mikel Azcona

Mikel Azcona
69/70

Acción en pista

Acción en pista
70/70
shares
comments
Vernay: Jumping between ICE, electric Hyundai "biggest challenge"

Previous article

Vernay: Jumping between ICE, electric Hyundai "biggest challenge"
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

5 h
2
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

3
Formula 1

How different will the real 2022 cars be from F1's latest model?

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives

5
Other open wheel

S5000 to revive the Tasman Series

29 min
Latest news
Behind the scenes in the ETCR
Video Inside
ETCR

Behind the scenes in the ETCR

1 h
Vernay: Jumping between ICE, electric Hyundai "biggest challenge"
WTCR

Vernay: Jumping between ICE, electric Hyundai "biggest challenge"

Jun 2, 2021
New electric series ETCR set for first demo race in 2020
ETCR

New electric series ETCR set for first demo race in 2020

May 27, 2020
Ekstrom joins Cupra for first Pure ETCR season
ETCR

Ekstrom joins Cupra for first Pure ETCR season

Feb 21, 2020
New electric series Pure ETCR launched
ETCR

New electric series Pure ETCR launched

Feb 19, 2020
Latest videos
A raceday in the ETCR 03:51
ETCR
6 h

A raceday in the ETCR

Live - Round 2: Aragon 01:33:20
ETCR
Jul 8, 2021

Live - Round 2: Aragon

Live - Round 1: Vallelunga 01:30:00
ETCR
Jun 18, 2021

Live - Round 1: Vallelunga

Pure ETCR Launch Highlights 15:23
ETCR
Oct 13, 2020

Pure ETCR Launch Highlights

Pure ETCR grand reveal 03:25
ETCR
Oct 13, 2020

Pure ETCR grand reveal

More from
Motorsport.com
MotoE: Enel X with JuiceRoll Race Edition revolutionizes Motorcycle charging
MotoE

MotoE: Enel X with JuiceRoll Race Edition revolutionizes Motorcycle charging

Lotus team decided their line-up for 2015
Formula V8 3.5

Lotus team decided their line-up for 2015

Nissan reveals Pla, Tincknell and Matsuda for GT-R LMP1 squad Nissan GT-R LM launch
WEC

Nissan reveals Pla, Tincknell and Matsuda for GT-R LMP1 squad

Trending Today

Mercedes F1 braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

How different will the real 2022 cars be from F1's latest model?
Formula 1 Formula 1

How different will the real 2022 cars be from F1's latest model?

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives

S5000 to revive the Tasman Series
Other open wheel Other open wheel

S5000 to revive the Tasman Series

Blaine Johnson Killed at NHRA U.S. Nationals
NHRA NHRA

Blaine Johnson Killed at NHRA U.S. Nationals

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Karam to make NASCAR debut in Xfinity Series race at IMS
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Karam to make NASCAR debut in Xfinity Series race at IMS

Latest news

Behind the scenes in the ETCR
Video Inside
ETCR ETCR

Behind the scenes in the ETCR

Vernay: Jumping between ICE, electric Hyundai "biggest challenge"
WTCR WTCR

Vernay: Jumping between ICE, electric Hyundai "biggest challenge"

New electric series ETCR set for first demo race in 2020
ETCR ETCR

New electric series ETCR set for first demo race in 2020

Ekstrom joins Cupra for first Pure ETCR season
ETCR ETCR

Ekstrom joins Cupra for first Pure ETCR season

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.