Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Desert X-Prix: Rosberg X Racing triumphs in red-flagged final
Extreme E / Saudi Arabia Special feature

A busy and tricky start of the 2022 Extreme E season for Nasser Al-Attiyah and Jutta Kleinschmidt

A collision, a penalty, and much information gathered: the first round of the 2022 Extreme E competition hasn’t coped CUPRA’s expectations. The team couldn’t reach the final due to a penalty received after an incident between Nasser Al-Attiyah and Carlos Sainz.

A busy and tricky start of the 2022 Extreme E season for Nasser Al-Attiyah and Jutta Kleinschmidt
By:
Listen to this article

The Extreme E landed in Arabia Saudita last week, as the first race of the second season of the competition was scheduled for the 19th and 20th of February at Neom. 2022 is supposed to be the turning point for CUPRA as both the line-up and the car are a winning pair. The new Tavascan Extreme E will be the element to convert Nasser Al-Attiyah and Jutta Kleinschmidt’s talent into speed and competition. However, things aren’t always easy and proof of it has been the first race of the calendar.

Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE
Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE
1/5

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE
Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE
2/5

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE
Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE
3/5

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE
Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE
4/5

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE
Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE
5/5

Photo by: Motorsport Images

It’s fair to say that both drivers were determined, motivated, and convinced at the beginning of the weekend. Everything seemed to be at the right place until a little mistake of Al-Attiyah. When he was fighting, somehow didn’t make a perfect start, needed some time to recover the gap and when he was overtaking rivals, a mistake prevented him from finishing. His teammate, Jutta Kleinschmidt perfectly summed up the events: “What a weekend for us! We’ve had a lot of ups and downs. We did a good start, we were happy with our pace and then Nasser missed the finish line, which put us completely at the back. Our hopes were focused on the second qualifying, and we managed to come back to the sixth position, which would put us in the semi-final. But then we get the penalty due to the incident between Carlos Sainz and Nasser, and that put us again at the back. We end up at the crazy race, we were really motivated to win it, we had a good strategy, and despite I came quite close, the suspension was quite damaged: the car was very bumpy because we had to change the shock absorber, we came close to the win, but it wasn’t enough”.

Cristina Gutierrez, Sebastien Loeb, Team X44, Laia Sanz, Carlos Sainz, Sainz XE Team, and Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE.

Cristina Gutierrez, Sebastien Loeb, Team X44, Laia Sanz, Carlos Sainz, Sainz XE Team, and Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE.

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Nonetheless, it’s always important to look at the bright side, and the weekend was crucial in terms of performance: Nasser hadn’t driven before that kind of car and showed some skills immediately, he’d never tried before the format and looking at the bigger picture it’s more than fair to say he will adapt quickly to the competition. Al-Attiyah was very optimistic at the end of the weekend: “It’s been a nice week because I’ve learned a lot despite the problems we’ve had. I’ve made some mistakes but overall, I’m happy after the first experience. I would like to thank the CUPRA team for this opportunity, we’ve shown our speed and I believe we can be strong and do much better at the upcoming rounds”. Besides the skills and the speed of Nasser, the ABT CUPRA counts on a driver that can move masses. The Extreme E accounts showed how the public voted for the team to win the GridPlay Ceremony after getting a 39% of the votes (we kindly suggest you follow the page and check it out) thanks to Al-Attiyah and the people supporting him. Nasser’s impact could be really great to spread the word about the Extreme E competition and get more people involved in following this new concept of races.

Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE.

Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE.

Photo by: Motorsport Images

And finally, there was a moment on Saturday that really represented the human side of the competition and deserves its recognition. It was something warm and sincere, and it matched the spirit and the values of great athletes. When driver Christine GZ suffered a huge crash on Saturday, Jutta Kleinschmidt went immediately to the medical center to check on her colleague. She was the only driver that did it and that is proof of her fair play. Jutta represents the strength, the motivation, the passion, and the compassion that every motorsport athlete or just motorsport lover should count on.

We’ll have to wait and see how the season goes, the positive thing for the ABT Cupra is that after a difficult first round, things should go just better. The next race will take in Cerdeña in three months. It’s not how it started, but how it finished!

Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE.

Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE.

Photo by: Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Desert X-Prix: Rosberg X Racing triumphs in red-flagged final
Previous article

Desert X-Prix: Rosberg X Racing triumphs in red-flagged final
Load comments

Latest news

A busy and tricky start of the 2022 Extreme E season for Nasser Al-Attiyah and Jutta Kleinschmidt
Extreme E Extreme E

A busy and tricky start of the 2022 Extreme E season for Nasser Al-Attiyah and Jutta Kleinschmidt

Desert X-Prix: Rosberg X Racing triumphs in red-flagged final
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E

Desert X-Prix: Rosberg X Racing triumphs in red-flagged final

Desert X-Prix: Hamilton's X44 squad tops qualifying heats
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E

Desert X-Prix: Hamilton's X44 squad tops qualifying heats

Extreme E reveals hydrogen offshoot plan for 2024
Extreme E Extreme E

Extreme E reveals hydrogen offshoot plan for 2024

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn Prime

Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn

McLaren will be in distinctly unfamiliar territory this weekend as it makes its Extreme E debut. But this rugged left turn serves as a means to an end to inspire a greater good

Extreme E
Feb 18, 2022
How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find Prime

How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

Extreme E’s third round provided the very definition of extreme conditions in the Arctic Circle, and despite settling on a successful format and Andretti United taking a maiden win, there remains plenty of work to do with the spec cars that froze in action

Extreme E
Aug 30, 2021
Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Prime

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

McLaren's announcement that it will enter the Extreme E series for electric SUVs next year came as something of a surprise. But it brings benefits that other championships it could seek to enter cannot, while providing a timely boost to a start-up that has had to cancel two of its South American rounds.

Extreme E
Jun 13, 2021
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Prime

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Extreme E's second round on the sands of Senegal refined some the more clunky aspects of the series' debut event in Saudi Arabia. Even though its star-studded finale between Lewis Hamilton's X44 team and Rosberg X Racing proved anticlimactic, the pieces are in place for the series to only get better

Extreme E
Jun 1, 2021
How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test Prime

How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test

The racing may have lacked the explosive conclusion to Formula E's first race in 2014 and was not without its hiccups. But Extreme E's leap into the unknown appears to have paid off, delivering a spectacle quite unlike anything else

Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021
Extreme E: The team-by-team guide Prime

Extreme E: The team-by-team guide

The world’s newest motorsport discipline is set to go racing for the first time this weekend. Extreme E’s innovations and plans have raised some eyebrows, but it also provides an exciting list of competitors and teams for the inaugural campaign

Extreme E
Apr 2, 2021
How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport Prime

How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport

The new off-road SUV series aims to go boldly into the unknown on several fronts, but perhaps its most significant measure will involve the energy source powering its fleet of cars

Extreme E
Apr 1, 2021
How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure Prime

How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure

With the addition of Jenson Button's own team to join the involvement of fellow Formula 1 champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in Extreme E's ranks, the new electric SUV series is brimming with star power to enable it to deliver on its promise

Extreme E
Jan 29, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.