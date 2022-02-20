Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Desert X-Prix: Hamilton's X44 squad tops qualifying heats Next / A busy and tricky start of the 2022 Extreme E season for Nasser Al-Attiyah and Jutta Kleinschmidt
Extreme E / Saudi Arabia Race report

Desert X-Prix: Rosberg X Racing triumphs in red-flagged final

Rosberg X Racing began its Extreme E title defence with victory in a dramatic Desert X-Prix final in Saudi Arabia which was disrupted by a red flag.

By:
Listen to this article

A big crash for McLaren’s Tanner Foust halted proceedings at the end of the first lap, with double World Rally champion Carlos Sainz (Acciona Sainz) having built a two-second lead over nine-time champion Sebastian Loeb (X44).

But at the resumption Johan Kristofferson came from behind to snatch victory for RXR and new co-driver Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky.

One-time Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg’s squad only just made the final after benefitting from a time penalty for Xite Energy Racing in the opening semi-final, which was won by Lewis Hamilton’s X44 team.

Kristofferson (RXR) tried to squeeze X44’s Cristina Gutierrez at the start of that encounter, with the latter dropping behind Xite’s Tamara Molinaro after getting sideways on a bump.

Having received a late call-up to replace COVID-stricken Klara Andersson, Molinaro challenged Kristoffersson for the lead but then lost momentum and slipped back to third.

Kristofferson handed over to Ahlin-Kottulinsky with a small advantage, as Loeb prevailed in a battle for second with Xite’s Oliver Bennett after the changeover.

But Ahlin-Kottulinsky got caught in a rut and dropped to the back, with Loeb taking full advantage to win by 7.59 seconds.

Despite holding off Ahlin-Kottulinsky for second by just 0.07s, a time penalty for clipping a flag cost Bennett and Xite a final spot.

Laia Sanz, Carlos Sainz, Sainz XE Team, Catie Munnings, Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E
Laia Sanz, Carlos Sainz, Sainz XE Team, Catie Munnings, Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E
1/10

Photo by: Charly Lopez / Motorsport Images

Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E crash
Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E crash
2/10

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E crash
Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E crash
3/10

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E crash
Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E crash
4/10

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E crash
Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E crash
5/10

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E crash
Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E crash
6/10

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E crash
Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E crash
7/10

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Hedda Hosas, Lance Woolridge, Veloce Racing Molly Taylor, Kevin Hansen, JBXE Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE Emma Gilmour, Tanner Foust, McLaren Extreme E
Hedda Hosas, Lance Woolridge, Veloce Racing Molly Taylor, Kevin Hansen, JBXE Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE Emma Gilmour, Tanner Foust, McLaren Extreme E
8/10

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E, walks away from his car after a crash
Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E, walks away from his car after a crash
9/10

Photo by: Charly Lopez / Motorsport Images

Laia Sanz, Carlos Sainz, Sainz XE Team, as Catie Munnings, Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E, begins to roll
Laia Sanz, Carlos Sainz, Sainz XE Team, as Catie Munnings, Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E, begins to roll
10/10

Photo by: Charly Lopez / Motorsport Images

Chip Ganassi Racing dominated the second semi-final after Kyle LeDuc swept around the outside of Sanz at the start and built up a 13s lead, with Sara Price remaining in front after the changeover.

Sanz held off Andretti United’s Catie Munnings before handing the car over to Sainz, who took a comfortable second after 2019 World Rallycross champion Timmy Hansen bounced badly over a bump and rolled, ending Andretti’s challenge.

After struggling in qualifying, McLaren won the ‘Crazy Race’ to secure a place in the final on its first XE debut.  Emma Gilmore pulled off a spectacular double overtake to put McLaren second before co-driver Tanner Foust eradicated a 11.5s deficit to 2021 champion Molly Taylor to deny Jenson Button’s JBXE squad a final spot.

Loeb moved ahead of Ahlin-Kottulinsky off the line in the final, but the pair were both passed on the inside by the flying Sainz, who maintained the lead until the Switch Zone.

Unsighted in the dust, Foust clattered into the back of Ahlin-Kottulinsky, before hitting a bump and rolling spectacularly, with the American emerging unscathed.

The crash resulted in the race being halted during the changeover, with the race resuming with a staggered start, enabling Acciona Saniz to maintain it’s 2s advantage over X44.

Starting a further 10s behind, Kristofferson soon eradicated the deficit for RXR using the hyperdrive boost to pass Gutierrez’s X44 machine for second. The Swede soon caught Sanz, and pulled off a spectacular overtake at the bottom of the descent, remaining in front by taking a very wide line before triumphing by 2.48s.

Acciona Sainz held on to second, with X44 coming home third. CGR struggled throughout the final, with Price and LeDuc trailing in a distant fourth.

shares
comments
Desert X-Prix: Hamilton's X44 squad tops qualifying heats
Previous article

Desert X-Prix: Hamilton's X44 squad tops qualifying heats
Next article

A busy and tricky start of the 2022 Extreme E season for Nasser Al-Attiyah and Jutta Kleinschmidt

A busy and tricky start of the 2022 Extreme E season for Nasser Al-Attiyah and Jutta Kleinschmidt
Load comments

Latest news

A busy and tricky start of the 2022 Extreme E season for Nasser Al-Attiyah and Jutta Kleinschmidt
Extreme E Extreme E

A busy and tricky start of the 2022 Extreme E season for Nasser Al-Attiyah and Jutta Kleinschmidt

Desert X-Prix: Rosberg X Racing triumphs in red-flagged final
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E

Desert X-Prix: Rosberg X Racing triumphs in red-flagged final

Desert X-Prix: Hamilton's X44 squad tops qualifying heats
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E

Desert X-Prix: Hamilton's X44 squad tops qualifying heats

Extreme E reveals hydrogen offshoot plan for 2024
Extreme E Extreme E

Extreme E reveals hydrogen offshoot plan for 2024

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn Prime

Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn

McLaren will be in distinctly unfamiliar territory this weekend as it makes its Extreme E debut. But this rugged left turn serves as a means to an end to inspire a greater good

Extreme E
Feb 18, 2022
How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find Prime

How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

Extreme E’s third round provided the very definition of extreme conditions in the Arctic Circle, and despite settling on a successful format and Andretti United taking a maiden win, there remains plenty of work to do with the spec cars that froze in action

Extreme E
Aug 30, 2021
Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Prime

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

McLaren's announcement that it will enter the Extreme E series for electric SUVs next year came as something of a surprise. But it brings benefits that other championships it could seek to enter cannot, while providing a timely boost to a start-up that has had to cancel two of its South American rounds.

Extreme E
Jun 13, 2021
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Prime

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Extreme E's second round on the sands of Senegal refined some the more clunky aspects of the series' debut event in Saudi Arabia. Even though its star-studded finale between Lewis Hamilton's X44 team and Rosberg X Racing proved anticlimactic, the pieces are in place for the series to only get better

Extreme E
Jun 1, 2021
How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test Prime

How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test

The racing may have lacked the explosive conclusion to Formula E's first race in 2014 and was not without its hiccups. But Extreme E's leap into the unknown appears to have paid off, delivering a spectacle quite unlike anything else

Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021
Extreme E: The team-by-team guide Prime

Extreme E: The team-by-team guide

The world’s newest motorsport discipline is set to go racing for the first time this weekend. Extreme E’s innovations and plans have raised some eyebrows, but it also provides an exciting list of competitors and teams for the inaugural campaign

Extreme E
Apr 2, 2021
How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport Prime

How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport

The new off-road SUV series aims to go boldly into the unknown on several fronts, but perhaps its most significant measure will involve the energy source powering its fleet of cars

Extreme E
Apr 1, 2021
How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure Prime

How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure

With the addition of Jenson Button's own team to join the involvement of fellow Formula 1 champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in Extreme E's ranks, the new electric SUV series is brimming with star power to enable it to deliver on its promise

Extreme E
Jan 29, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.