Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Sainz Extreme E team tops Jurassic X-Prix practice
Extreme E / Jurassic X-Prix News

Extreme E drivers' "lives depend" on wipers in final event

By:

Extreme E drivers reckon their “life literally depends” on their windscreen wipers to navigate “split-seconds of disaster” in the muddy and puddle-lined Jurassic X-Prix season finale in Dorset.

Extreme E drivers' "lives depend" on wipers in final event

While no rain is forecast for the event at the Bovington military base tank proving ground, the naturally poor drainage and clay surface has created a soaked and boggy start line to the course.

Even in the single-car free practice runs, drivers were temporarily unable to see between each wiper stroke as they ran into their own splashes as they navigated the deep puddles on the 2.36-mile lap.

Progressing into the heats and the five-car finale on Sunday, drivers reckon they might be “blacked out”.

Asked by Motorsport.com to assess the visibility, Chip Ganassi Racing driver Kyle Leduc said: “The first 100 yards is going to be very tough. It’s going to be that one cars pulls ahead and then hits a puddle, and then another will pull ahead.

“It’s going to be really dicey. The mud, I’m not sure we can convey what it looks like. You’re literally blacked out. You hit a puddle, it goes forward, and you drive into your own splash.

“You’re just waiting for the wipers. Your life literally depends on that wiper to clear that windshield. It’s a new element for the series and something to look forward to.”

Sara Price, Kyle Leduc, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sara Price, Kyle Leduc, Chip Ganassi Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

However, Leduc did not reckon the visibility issues were as bad as the dust in Saudi Arabia, which prompted Extreme E to drop its multi-car qualifying runs and scale down to three-car races.

The American short-course off-road truck driver therefore thought overtakes were still likely.

He continued: “It won’t be worse than dust, like in Saudi. There, you’re driving into a wall. 

“This is just split seconds of disaster, and you can deal with that. That will allow us to get close and make some moves.

“It could be a nightmare, totally chaotic but I’m seeing a good set of racing lines.”

Read Also:

The start line and the paddock is the most waterlogged area, but Andretti United driver Catie Munnings – who won the Greenland event alongside teammate Timmy Hansen – reckoned cars might already be separated by the first corner due to the uneven traction from the different grid slots.

She said: “The start line is on the muddiest place of the track. It’s really boggy.

“That’s unequal across the track so some of the lines have got really good grip on the outside and then in the middle it’s like a swamp.

“So there will be a big separation of cars based on track position going into the first corner.”

shares
comments

Related video

Sainz Extreme E team tops Jurassic X-Prix practice
Previous article

Sainz Extreme E team tops Jurassic X-Prix practice
Load comments
More from
Matt Kew
Sainz Extreme E team tops Jurassic X-Prix practice Jurassic X-Prix
Video Inside
Extreme E

Sainz Extreme E team tops Jurassic X-Prix practice

Female drivers to start final Extreme E round following rules adjustment Jurassic X-Prix
Extreme E

Female drivers to start final Extreme E round following rules adjustment

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams Berlin E-Prix II Prime
Formula E

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams

Latest news

Extreme E drivers' "lives depend" on wipers in final event
Extreme E Extreme E

Extreme E drivers' "lives depend" on wipers in final event

Sainz Extreme E team tops Jurassic X-Prix practice
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E

Sainz Extreme E team tops Jurassic X-Prix practice

Female drivers to start final Extreme E round following rules adjustment
Extreme E Extreme E

Female drivers to start final Extreme E round following rules adjustment

Abt Cupra team to continue in Extreme E for 2022
Extreme E Extreme E

Abt Cupra team to continue in Extreme E for 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find Prime

How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

Extreme E’s third round provided the very definition of extreme conditions in the Arctic Circle, and despite settling on a successful format and Andretti United taking a maiden win, there remains plenty of work to do with the spec cars that froze in action

Extreme E
Aug 30, 2021
Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Prime

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

McLaren's announcement that it will enter the Extreme E series for electric SUVs next year came as something of a surprise. But it brings benefits that other championships it could seek to enter cannot, while providing a timely boost to a start-up that has had to cancel two of its South American rounds.

Extreme E
Jun 13, 2021
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Prime

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Extreme E's second round on the sands of Senegal refined some the more clunky aspects of the series' debut event in Saudi Arabia. Even though its star-studded finale between Lewis Hamilton's X44 team and Rosberg X Racing proved anticlimactic, the pieces are in place for the series to only get better

Extreme E
Jun 1, 2021
How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test Prime

How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test

The racing may have lacked the explosive conclusion to Formula E's first race in 2014 and was not without its hiccups. But Extreme E's leap into the unknown appears to have paid off, delivering a spectacle quite unlike anything else

Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021
Extreme E: The team-by-team guide Prime

Extreme E: The team-by-team guide

The world’s newest motorsport discipline is set to go racing for the first time this weekend. Extreme E’s innovations and plans have raised some eyebrows, but it also provides an exciting list of competitors and teams for the inaugural campaign

Extreme E
Apr 2, 2021
How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport Prime

How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport

The new off-road SUV series aims to go boldly into the unknown on several fronts, but perhaps its most significant measure will involve the energy source powering its fleet of cars

Extreme E
Apr 1, 2021
How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure Prime

How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure

With the addition of Jenson Button's own team to join the involvement of fellow Formula 1 champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in Extreme E's ranks, the new electric SUV series is brimming with star power to enable it to deliver on its promise

Extreme E
Jan 29, 2021
Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade Prime

Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade

In October, Motorsport.com headed to the South of France to sample the Odyssey 21 - the titanic 550bhp machine underpinning Alejandro Agag's latest electric venture. But for such a big beast, it's a nimble machine that should provide spectacular entertainment…

Extreme E
Dec 10, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.