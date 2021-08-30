Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Arctic X-Prix: Andretti United claims maiden win in eventful final
Extreme E / Arctic X-Prix News

Extreme E drivers address 'tone-deaf' allegations against series

By:

Extreme E drivers have defended the series against allegations of being ‘tone-deaf’ in its environmental message after X44 driver Sebastien Loeb clipped a lake while racing in Greenland.

The nine-time World Rally champion kicked up spray as he touched the water's edge when he dived past the Veloce Racing machine of Stephane Sarrazin for position in the first semi-final of the Arctic X-Prix in Kangerlussuaq.

The Extreme E twitter account shared a video of the overtake, which drew comments saying the move was at odds with the championship working to promote sustainability.

The championship's defence against its detractors has been threefold.

It maintains that races are only held in locations already damaged by the climate crisis, that widespread TV deals attract larger audiences than most documentaries on the environment, and the series is conducting research and 'Legacy Programmes' in each country visited to benefit the environment.

JBXE driver Kevin Hansen then responded to the question of whether Extreme E could be accused of being "tone-deaf" by calling out its sceptics and saying they are "a bit simple".

The Swede replied: "The people that ignore it are actually the problem.

"It's true that they don't understand, then we have to do even harder work to make sure they understand that it's a crucial time in the world.

"We all have to continue sharing our story here and show everything that we are seeing.

"We're racing in Greenland. It's an incredible location and something very crazy.

Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky/Kevin Hansen, JBXE Extreme-E Team

Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky/Kevin Hansen, JBXE Extreme-E Team

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

"And if people don't see that, I think they're a bit simple, because to be here is pretty life changing."

The Arctic X-Prix marked the first-ever international motorsport event to be held in Greenland, although Motorsport.com understands the final permission for the round to go ahead was only given a day before contest opened.

In a separate interview and without a question to prompt him, two-time World Rally champion Carlos Sainz Sr raised that he had been convinced by the work Extreme E is carrying out after his initial reservations.

He said: "Coming here, the message we are sending to everybody in this championship.

"I was a bit, I will not say sceptical, but at the beginning when you start to listen, when you start to follow and when you start to listen to the people who really understand about the problem we are facing.

"I think we will get more and more involved, and this is the good thing for this championship. We should try to send this message."

Asked about his involvement in the 'Legacy Projects', Sainz continued: "It opened my mind in many things, not only my mind, my knowledge.

"This is what I hope we could do with this championship.

"Trying to send this strong message that the people start to follow, to understand, to get certain interest in what is going on with the planet and with the problems we're facing."

Prime
Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Prime

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

McLaren's announcement that it will enter the Extreme E series for electric SUVs next year came as something of a surprise. But it brings benefits that other championships it could seek to enter cannot, while providing a timely boost to a start-up that has had to cancel two of its South American rounds.

Extreme E
Jun 13, 2021
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Prime

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Extreme E's second round on the sands of Senegal refined some the more clunky aspects of the series' debut event in Saudi Arabia. Even though its star-studded finale between Lewis Hamilton's X44 team and Rosberg X Racing proved anticlimactic, the pieces are in place for the series to only get better

Extreme E
Jun 1, 2021
How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test Prime

How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test

The racing may have lacked the explosive conclusion to Formula E's first race in 2014 and was not without its hiccups. But Extreme E's leap into the unknown appears to have paid off, delivering a spectacle quite unlike anything else

Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021
Extreme E: The team-by-team guide Prime

Extreme E: The team-by-team guide

The world’s newest motorsport discipline is set to go racing for the first time this weekend. Extreme E’s innovations and plans have raised some eyebrows, but it also provides an exciting list of competitors and teams for the inaugural campaign

Extreme E
Apr 2, 2021
How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport Prime

How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport

The new off-road SUV series aims to go boldly into the unknown on several fronts, but perhaps its most significant measure will involve the energy source powering its fleet of cars

Extreme E
Apr 1, 2021
How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure Prime

How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure

With the addition of Jenson Button's own team to join the involvement of fellow Formula 1 champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in Extreme E's ranks, the new electric SUV series is brimming with star power to enable it to deliver on its promise

Extreme E
Jan 29, 2021
Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade Prime

Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade

In October, Motorsport.com headed to the South of France to sample the Odyssey 21 - the titanic 550bhp machine underpinning Alejandro Agag's latest electric venture. But for such a big beast, it's a nimble machine that should provide spectacular entertainment…

Extreme E
Dec 10, 2020
Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance Prime

Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance

OPINION: Formula E has invested in Extreme E to create a formal allegiance between the two most influential electric motorsport series. Allaying fears of financial uncertainty, together they will shape the future of battery-powered motorsport competition…

Formula E
Nov 4, 2020

