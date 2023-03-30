Former Scottish coal mine to stage next Extreme E event
Extreme E has revealed a former opencast coal mine site at Glenmuckloch in Scotland will host the second round of the 2023 season, the Hydro X Prix, on 13-14 May.
Located in Dumfries and Galloway, the disused coal mine is to be transformed into a Pumped Storage Hydropower plant and wind farm – an ideal location for Extreme E to promote electric power and clean energy solutions.
The energy project was finally confirmed last October, as landowners Buccleuch and Foresight Energy Infrastructure Partners reached a deal that would see the latter lease the site and execute the energy generation project. This came almost a decade after the collapse of the mining operator in 2013.
"Extreme E uses its racing platform to tell inspirational stories of global locations on the forefront of climate issues," said series CEO Alejandro Agag of the venue for the event, which will follow the usual double-header format.
"Here in Scotland, our race site will pay homage to the much-needed transition of an old coal mine which is being given a new and exciting lease of life as a hydro-project which will provide a fully renewable energy source for the region for centuries to come."
The Scottish round is next up on the calendar following the season-opener in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.
Laia Sanz, Mattias Ekstrom, Acciona | Sainz XE Team, Molly Taylor, Kevin Hansen, Veloce Racing
Photo by: Charly Lopez / Motorsport Images
Two pairings share the lead in the championship in the gender-equal series following the desert event in Neom, Molly Taylor and Kevin Hansen for Veloce Racing and Laia Sainz and Mattias Ekstrom for Sainz XE, having taken one win each in Saudi Arabia.
Catie Munnings, who shares her Andretti entry with Timmy Hansen, commented: "There’s always something unique about every Extreme E course but racing in a location like this, which is close to home, will be something special for me.
"I've heard the track will be a combination of fast sections on grass as well as drops into a quarry, which will be really interesting to see."
A further three events are scheduled for the remainder of the year following Glenmuckloch.
The series visits Sardinia on 8-9 July, a yet to be confirmed venue in the Americas on 16-17 September and then Chile for the 2-3 December finale.
Latest news
Marciello, Gounon to defend GTWCE Endurance crown with ASP Mercedes
Marciello, Gounon to defend GTWCE Endurance crown with ASP Mercedes Marciello, Gounon to defend GTWCE Endurance crown with ASP Mercedes
Toyota: New safety car rules risk devaluing Le Mans win
Toyota: New safety car rules risk devaluing Le Mans win Toyota: New safety car rules risk devaluing Le Mans win
Honda's Marquez penalty decision to go to MotoGP Court of Appeal
Honda's Marquez penalty decision to go to MotoGP Court of Appeal Honda's Marquez penalty decision to go to MotoGP Court of Appeal
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn
Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn
How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find
How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find
Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved
Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential
How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test
How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test
Extreme E: The team-by-team guide
Extreme E: The team-by-team guide Extreme E: The team-by-team guide
How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport
How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport
How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure
How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.