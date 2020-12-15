Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Extreme E / Breaking news

HWA replaced by Hispano Suiza in Extreme E

shares
comments
HWA replaced by Hispano Suiza in Extreme E
By:

HWA has withdrawn its entry from the inaugural 2021 Extreme E season but has been immediately replaced by a revival of the Hispano Suiza marque of the early 20th century.

With nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb partnering Cristina Gutierrez at Lewis Hamilton's X44 team, only the Techeetah and HWA entries were yet to reveal their driver line-up – although there is a still a space alongside Jamie Chadwick at Veloce.

But long-time Mercedes affiliate HWA has now pulled out of the forthcoming XE campaign for "economic and strategic reasons", which have been "mainly driven" by the global health crisis.

HWA, which is also a founding member of the nascent Hyraze hydrogen racing series, remains "convinced about the mission of Extreme E" and will remain in contact with championship organisers about a potential deferred entry.

This postponement has paved the way for Hispano Suiza to maintain the nine-team grid for the five-round maiden calendar that kicks off in Saudi Arabia in March.

Hispano Suiza was better known for its engineering involvement in aeroplane engine design prior to the Second World War, although the Spanish-Swiss concern was also a maker of luxury cars during the interwar period.

After a muted revival a decade ago, the outfit then debuted its 1000bhp all-electric Carmen at last year's Geneva Motor Show.

For its XE attack, it has immediately announced the signings of World Rallycross driver Oliver Bennett and one-time World Rally Championship entrant Christine Giampaoli Zonca.

XE founder Alejandro Agag said: "I welcome the legendary Spanish brand Hispano Suiza, founded in 1904 by the Suque Mateu family, to the Extreme E Championship.

"True to its tradition and racing history, this time, it returns to motorsport looking to the future, to the electrification of mobility.

"I am convinced that the Hispano Suiza team will honour the great tradition of their name, and will be a formidable competitor in our championship, the most remote sporting event on the planet".

Bennett, a former British RX title contender and who has made sporadic American RX outings, added: "This is one of the most special days of my life, and I am extremely proud to be part of the team.

"This is a championship in which we will be required to push to show our full potential at every race, but at the same time we will be able to fight to make our planet a better place.

"I am sure that this is just the beginning of a great adventure for all of us."

The team will be managed by Juli Mundet Caballero, who has served more recently as a race engineer at World RX level.

WRC legend Loeb to race Hamilton’s Extreme E entry

Previous article

WRC legend Loeb to race Hamilton’s Extreme E entry
Load comments

About this article

Series Extreme E
Author Matt Kew

Trending Today

Alonso tops Abu Dhabi F1 test for Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Alonso tops Abu Dhabi F1 test for Renault

Gallery: Formula 1's young driver test in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gallery: Formula 1's young driver test in Abu Dhabi

Alonso: First proper F1 test ignited “competitive spirit”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso: First proper F1 test ignited “competitive spirit”

Kellett to become full-time IndyCar driver with Foyt
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Kellett to become full-time IndyCar driver with Foyt

Masi explains decision to delay Sainz investigation
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Masi explains decision to delay Sainz investigation

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Where are they now? – Mike Skinner
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

Where are they now? – Mike Skinner

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

HWA replaced by Hispano Suiza in Extreme E
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

HWA replaced by Hispano Suiza in Extreme E

WRC legend Loeb to race Hamilton’s Extreme E entry
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

WRC legend Loeb to race Hamilton’s Extreme E entry

Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade Prime
Extreme E Extreme E / Special feature

Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade

Taylor joins Rosberg Extreme E squad
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Taylor joins Rosberg Extreme E squad

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso tops Abu Dhabi F1 test for Renault

3h
2
Formula 1

Gallery: Formula 1's young driver test in Abu Dhabi

1h
3
Formula 1

Alonso: First proper F1 test ignited “competitive spirit”

1h
4
IndyCar

Kellett to become full-time IndyCar driver with Foyt

35min
5
Formula 1

Masi explains decision to delay Sainz investigation

1h

Latest news

HWA replaced by Hispano Suiza in Extreme E
Extreme E

HWA replaced by Hispano Suiza in Extreme E

WRC legend Loeb to race Hamilton’s Extreme E entry
Extreme E

WRC legend Loeb to race Hamilton’s Extreme E entry

Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade
Extreme E

Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade

Taylor joins Rosberg Extreme E squad
Extreme E

Taylor joins Rosberg Extreme E squad

Rosberg signs Kristoffersson for Extreme E team
Extreme E

Rosberg signs Kristoffersson for Extreme E team

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Nico Rosberg 10:56
Extreme E
Oct 27, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Nico Rosberg

Extreme E first season schedule reveal 08:29
Extreme E
Dec 17, 2019

Extreme E first season schedule reveal

Extreme E at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 01:07
Extreme E
Jul 8, 2019

Extreme E at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Introducing the Extreme E E-SUV ODYSSEY 21 01:01
Extreme E
Jul 5, 2019

Introducing the Extreme E E-SUV ODYSSEY 21

Take a tour of the 'bonkers' ship that is also a racing paddock 04:41
Extreme E
Feb 4, 2019

Take a tour of the 'bonkers' ship that is also a racing paddock

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.