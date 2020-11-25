Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
27 Nov
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
12 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Extreme E / Breaking news

Chadwick to race in Extreme E with Veloce Racing

shares
comments
Chadwick to race in Extreme E with Veloce Racing
By:

W Series champion Jamie Chadwick is the first driver announced by Veloce Racing for the inaugural Extreme E season, which will mark her competitive off-road racing debut. 

Chadwick was already enrolled in the XE drivers’ programme along with Formula E title winners Nelson Piquet Jr, Lucas di Grassi and Antonio Felix da Costa. 

The drivers’ programme permits XE organisers to recommend prospective drivers to the nine teams signed up for the maiden five-round season that kicks off with an event in Saudi Arabia in March. 

Williams Formula 1 team development driver Chadwick has existing ties with Veloce as a brand ambassador and is the first of the team’s male-female driver pairing to be announced. 

She said: “I am proud to be driving for Veloce Racing in such a revolutionary championship as Extreme E.  

“I have been involved with Veloce for a very long time and they are like a family to me, so I am incredibly honoured to be their female driver for what is such an exciting and important race series.” 

Chadwick has some experience of all-electric motorsport, having tested for both the NIO 333 and Jaguar Racing FE teams. 

This season, with W Series taking a hiatus owing to the global health crisis, Chadwick contested the Formula Regional European Championship for Prema Powerteam. 

She ended the campaign in 10th, scoring a best result of third on her debut in the first race at Misano.  

The 2015 British GT4 and 2018 MRF Challenge champion added: "Climate change is something that affects us all, so I’m really keen to start doing my part to fight it.  

“I can safely say that testing the car was one of the best and most fun experiences I have had in my career so far.  

Read Also:

Chadwick tested the 550bhp ODYSSEY 21 car in Fontjoncouse in southern France last week and is set for further seat time at Motorland Aragon in Spain next month.  

Veloce Racing team manager Ian Davis added: “Having won titles in both sportscars and single-seaters, there is no reason at all why she shouldn’t transfer those skills and win in Extreme E, in what promises to be a very high-calibre field.

“Her first test in the ODYSSEY 21 during our shakedown in France last week was a very positive and encouraging start.  “Her experience from single-seater and GT competition was invaluable to the early development of our car - from quick driver changes to initial and mid-corner turn-in - and she had significant input into our engineering refinements.

“Jamie would be the first to acknowledge that off-road driving is completely new to her, but she is a fast learner and she listened carefully to everything we had to say, worked well with the engineers, took it all on-board and - most importantly - got quicker and quicker with every run."

Two-time FE champion Jean-Eric Vergne is also part of Veloce’s management structure, while Red Bull F1 chief technical officer Adrian Newey is listed as the team’s ‘lead visionary’.  

Sainz Sr set to race in first Extreme E season

Previous article

Sainz Sr set to race in first Extreme E season
Load comments

About this article

Series Extreme E
Author Matt Kew

Trending Today

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

WKA: Enduro World Championships results
Kart Kart / News

WKA: Enduro World Championships results

Nathalie McGloin: Disabled racers are “doing incredible things”
Video Inside
General General / Special feature

Nathalie McGloin: Disabled racers are “doing incredible things”

Watson's first great American F1 comeback drive
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

Watson's first great American F1 comeback drive

F1 to stick with hybrid energy, says its head of strategy
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Interview

F1 to stick with hybrid energy, says its head of strategy

Latest news

Chadwick to race in Extreme E with Veloce Racing
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Chadwick to race in Extreme E with Veloce Racing

Sainz Sr set to race in first Extreme E season
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Sainz Sr set to race in first Extreme E season

Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance Prime
Formula E Formula E / Analysis

Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance

Why latest Hamilton-Rosberg battle won’t have the same edge Prime
Extreme E Extreme E / Opinion

Why latest Hamilton-Rosberg battle won’t have the same edge

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
Kart

WKA: Enduro World Championships results

4
General

Nathalie McGloin: Disabled racers are “doing incredible things”

5
Formula 1

Watson's first great American F1 comeback drive

Latest news

Chadwick to race in Extreme E with Veloce Racing
Extreme E

Chadwick to race in Extreme E with Veloce Racing

Sainz Sr set to race in first Extreme E season
Extreme E

Sainz Sr set to race in first Extreme E season

Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance
Formula E

Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance

Why latest Hamilton-Rosberg battle won’t have the same edge
Extreme E

Why latest Hamilton-Rosberg battle won’t have the same edge

Extreme E unites Hamilton and I for good cause, says Rosberg
Extreme E

Extreme E unites Hamilton and I for good cause, says Rosberg

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Nico Rosberg 10:56
Extreme E
Oct 27, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Nico Rosberg

Extreme E first season schedule reveal 08:29
Extreme E
Dec 17, 2019

Extreme E first season schedule reveal

Extreme E at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 01:07
Extreme E
Jul 8, 2019

Extreme E at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Introducing the Extreme E E-SUV ODYSSEY 21 01:01
Extreme E
Jul 5, 2019

Introducing the Extreme E E-SUV ODYSSEY 21

Take a tour of the 'bonkers' ship that is also a racing paddock 04:41
Extreme E
Feb 4, 2019

Take a tour of the 'bonkers' ship that is also a racing paddock

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.