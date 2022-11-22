Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Extreme E plans Scotland round for UK return in 2023
Extreme E / News News

Klara Andersson replaces Jutta Kleinschmidt with CUPRA in Uruguay

CUPRA will complete the 2022 Extreme E season with Nasser Al-Attiyah and Klara Andersson as its drivers in the Punta del Este finale in Uruguay, with Jutta Kleinschmidt ruled out due to her injuries.

By:
Klara Andersson replaces Jutta Kleinschmidt with CUPRA in Uruguay
Listen to this article

The second season of Extreme E will come to an end on the 26-27 November in Punta del Este in an intense year for the electric SUV championship.

The ABT CUPRA XE squad arrives eager to finish the championship on a high after a valuable podium finish at the last event, the Antofagasta Minerals Copper X Prix in Chile, back in September.

As she did in Chile, Andersson will again replace veteran Kleinschmidt, who is still out of action after her accident, and will team up with Al-Attiyah, who arrives after winning the World Rally-Raid Championship.

The Swede, who was a reserve driver and received the news at the last minute that she had to replace Kleinschmidt, had to adapt quickly to the CUPRA Tavascan XE and now hopes for an even better finish after taking third in Chile - the only podium finish for the ABT CUPRA XE squad in Extreme E this season.

Andersson, a 22-year-old FIA World Rallycross Championship driver, replaced Kleinschmidt after she had injured her back and had to spend the night in hospital. Despite the lack of experience, having only driven the ODYSSEY 21 in the 2021 young rookie test, Andersson enjoyed a strong showing.

Klara Andersson, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE, Sara Price, Kyle Leduc, Chip Ganassi Racing.

Klara Andersson, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE, Sara Price, Kyle Leduc, Chip Ganassi Racing.

Photo by: Charly Lopez / Motorsport Images

But despite the widespread surprise, Andersson says she could have achieved more if it hadn’t been for the CUPRA's broken windscreen wiper system and the mud that impaired her vision.

“They are a very professional team who welcomed me incredibly well,” said Andersson. “It was really nice to work with them throughout the weekend, and I learned a lot. They didn’t put any pressure on me but coached me to become quicker and quicker out on the course.”

Looking ahead to the Uruguayan race, she said: “I’ve never been to Uruguay before, so even the whole journey is an adventure. I’m delighted that ABT and CUPRA have put their trust in me and that we will be competing in the final together. It’s a great challenge, and I’m already a bit excited.”

Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE, hugs Klara Andersson, Abt Cupra XE.

Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE, hugs Klara Andersson, Abt Cupra XE.

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Beyond racing, Andersson also drives a CUPRA Born in her home country, a bond that began because her PWR team in Sweden competes with CUPRA in the Scandinavian Touring Car Championship.

“[I'm] definitely better prepared than last time in Chile,” she added. “We now have the opportunity to sort ourselves out in advance, clarify open questions and prepare in a structured way.

“On-site, I’ve got the course walk to get to know the track and two free practice sessions to get used to everything before qualifying – a normal race weekend, in other words.

“We’re pushing together for a good end to the team’s season. We saw in Chile that we have the pace for this. We’ll build on that.”

shares
comments
Extreme E plans Scotland round for UK return in 2023
Previous article

Extreme E plans Scotland round for UK return in 2023
More from
Alberto De Armas
CUPRA e-Racer: Testing the ETCR world champion News
ETCR

CUPRA e-Racer: Testing the ETCR world champion

ETCR champion Tambay: "It's easier to drive a GT3"
ETCR

ETCR champion Tambay: "It's easier to drive a GT3"

CUPRA battles heat to bag points at Vallelunga in FIA ETCR
ETCR

CUPRA battles heat to bag points at Vallelunga in FIA ETCR

Latest news

Ricciardo returns to Red Bull as third driver for F1 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo returns to Red Bull as third driver for F1 2023

Daniel Ricciardo will serve as Red Bull’s third driver in Formula 1 for 2023, the team announced on Wednesday.

Redding expected more from BMW after early season progress
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding expected more from BMW after early season progress

Scott Redding had expected more improvements from BMW over the course of the 2022 World Superbike Championship after early-season progress propelled him to multiple podium finishes.

McLaren F1 "far away" from blaming loss of P4 on Ricciardo's struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren F1 "far away" from blaming loss of P4 on Ricciardo's struggles

McLaren Formula 1 team boss Andreas Seidl says he is "far away' from blaming the team's loss of fourth place on Daniel Ricciardo's struggles and is pleased he and the team ended their partnership on a high.

WEC champion Hirakawa doubted he was up to the job at Toyota
WEC WEC

WEC champion Hirakawa doubted he was up to the job at Toyota

Toyota driver Ryo Hirakawa admits he doubted he was up to the job of winning the Le Mans 24 Hours and the FIA World Endurance Championship title when he was first selected to join the marque's Hypercar roster.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn Prime

Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn

McLaren will be in distinctly unfamiliar territory this weekend as it makes its Extreme E debut. But this rugged left turn serves as a means to an end to inspire a greater good

Extreme E
Feb 18, 2022
How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find Prime

How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

Extreme E’s third round provided the very definition of extreme conditions in the Arctic Circle, and despite settling on a successful format and Andretti United taking a maiden win, there remains plenty of work to do with the spec cars that froze in action

Extreme E
Aug 30, 2021
Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Prime

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

McLaren's announcement that it will enter the Extreme E series for electric SUVs next year came as something of a surprise. But it brings benefits that other championships it could seek to enter cannot, while providing a timely boost to a start-up that has had to cancel two of its South American rounds.

Extreme E
Jun 13, 2021
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Prime

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Extreme E's second round on the sands of Senegal refined some the more clunky aspects of the series' debut event in Saudi Arabia. Even though its star-studded finale between Lewis Hamilton's X44 team and Rosberg X Racing proved anticlimactic, the pieces are in place for the series to only get better

Extreme E
Jun 1, 2021
How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test Prime

How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test

The racing may have lacked the explosive conclusion to Formula E's first race in 2014 and was not without its hiccups. But Extreme E's leap into the unknown appears to have paid off, delivering a spectacle quite unlike anything else

Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021
Extreme E: The team-by-team guide Prime

Extreme E: The team-by-team guide

The world’s newest motorsport discipline is set to go racing for the first time this weekend. Extreme E’s innovations and plans have raised some eyebrows, but it also provides an exciting list of competitors and teams for the inaugural campaign

Extreme E
Apr 2, 2021
How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport Prime

How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport

The new off-road SUV series aims to go boldly into the unknown on several fronts, but perhaps its most significant measure will involve the energy source powering its fleet of cars

Extreme E
Apr 1, 2021
How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure Prime

How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure

With the addition of Jenson Button's own team to join the involvement of fellow Formula 1 champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in Extreme E's ranks, the new electric SUV series is brimming with star power to enable it to deliver on its promise

Extreme E
Jan 29, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.