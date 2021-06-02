Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential
Extreme E News

Kleinschmidt's unexpected return to racing with CUPRA

The return of Jutta Kleinschmidt was one of the major talking points of the Senegal Extreme E event, as the 2001 Dakar Rally winner replaced Claudia Hurtgen at Abt CUPRA.

Kleinschmidt's unexpected return to racing with CUPRA

The 58-year-old Kleinschmidt made off-road racing history when she triumphed on the Dakar 20 years ago, alongside Andreas Schulz. The first and to-date only female winner of the world's toughest rally continued to compete until 2007, but in 2016 she came close to completing her comeback as part of MINI's zebra buggy project.

Until last weekend, Kleinschmidt had not been back in a car in international competition, but that all changed on the shores of Senegal's Lac Rose. The German is one of the two reserves in Extreme E, the new all-electric SUV championship created by Alejandro Agag, which requires each of the nine teams to have one female and one male driver.

The stomach virus that struck CUPRA's Hurtgen during Friday's shakedown and free practice opened up an unexpected opportunity. Kleinschmidt did not hesitate to put on her racing suit and put herself at the service of the Spanish sports brand, the first to commit to the off-road series.

On entering the team tent – which aims to convey CUPRA's excellence in competition – her first words were: "I'm ready, show me the data and the telemetry". An engineer by degree, Kleinschmidt devoted her full attention to studying the CUPRA team's Odyssey 21, which as with all cars in Extreme E can only be adapted with limited set-up alterations.

In her first competitive session, she surprised everyone by setting the best first and third fastest times of the second drivers in Qualifying 1. Together with the good work of teammate Mattias Ekstrom, that put CUPRA in Semi-Final 1 for the three fastest teams across Saturday’s two qualifying sessions.

Kleinschmidt barely had time to do anything other than review data with the engineers, find her best seating position and rehearse the driver change, one of the keys to this new championship.

Jutta Kleinschmidt/Mattias Ekstrom, ABT CUPRA XE

Jutta Kleinschmidt/Mattias Ekstrom, ABT CUPRA XE

Photo by: Charly Lopez / Motorsport Images

She and Ekstrom took advantage of every free moment between sessions to rehearse getting in and out of the car, improving at every attempt to stay within the 45 seconds stipulated by the regulations.

That Kleinschmidt’s return to competition came just a short blast away from the mythical finish line that the Dakar Rally used when it was still based in Africa, only made the experience more special.

"It was fantastic, you can imagine,” she told Motorsport.com. “I'm here in this place which is very, very special to me, because about a hundred metres from here is where I won my Dakar in 2001. So to have the opportunity to come back to compete in an international championship like this, with new technologies, an electric car and with all these stars is just amazing.

"I was super, super nervous before I got into the car in Qualifying 1, because I hadn't been able to test it before. To get in and just go straight to the max in qualifying made me really nervous. But it was super fun to be back in a context like that again.

"It's amazing to see Rose Lake again, because it makes me remember how I felt that afternoon, even though it's been a long time. It was a key moment in my life, it changed my life because it opened doors for me and now I'm working for the FIA in the Cross-Country Commission. It's a fantastic thing".

Jutta Kleinschmidt ABT CUPRA XE

Jutta Kleinschmidt ABT CUPRA XE

Photo by: Colin McMaster / Motorsport Images

Extreme E has been keen to pursue diversity by requiring one female and one male driver in each team and Kleinschmidt is clear that this is approach is the way forward.

"It's a great opportunity to be part of this competition because it offers new technology, it offers a good message for the environment, it's a great testing ground for manufacturers,” she said.

“Also, each team is made up of a woman and a man, which is great and gives them a unique visibility. All the girls come from different championships and it's great that they can use the experience here to further grow their racing careers."

The dream comeback ended with a third-place finish in Semi-Final 1, after a radio problem caused Kleinschmidt to lose all the lead built up by Ekstrom on the first lap.

Jutta Kleinschmidt/Mattias Ekstrom, ABT CUPRA XE

Jutta Kleinschmidt/Mattias Ekstrom, ABT CUPRA XE

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Previous article

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential
Load comments

About this article

Series Extreme E

Trending

1
MotoGP

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022

1h
2
Formula 1

Pirelli introduces two new F1 tyre compounds for 2018

3
NASCAR Cup

Mailbag: Will Dodge return to NASCAR and are stages here to stay?

4
NHRA

New Competition Eliminator speed record

5
Formula 1

F1 generates more revenue per event than any sport

Latest news
Kleinschmidt's unexpected return to racing with CUPRA
Extreme E

Kleinschmidt's unexpected return to racing with CUPRA

37m
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Prime
Extreme E

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Jun 1, 2021
Rosberg's team wins Senegal Extreme E despite X44 clash
Extreme E

Rosberg's team wins Senegal Extreme E despite X44 clash

May 30, 2021
Rosberg X Racing to join X44, JBXE in Extreme E Senegal finale
Extreme E

Rosberg X Racing to join X44, JBXE in Extreme E Senegal finale

May 30, 2021
Ganassi explains cause of "one in a million" Extreme E shutdown
Extreme E

Ganassi explains cause of "one in a million" Extreme E shutdown

May 29, 2021
Latest videos
Extreme E: Hamilton's X44 team tops opening Senegal XE qualifying 00:32
Extreme E
May 29, 2021

Extreme E: Hamilton's X44 team tops opening Senegal XE qualifying

Extreme E: Sainz wants to consider age and size in pitstop rules 00:38
Extreme E
May 29, 2021

Extreme E: Sainz wants to consider age and size in pitstop rules

Extreme E to return to four-car finals in Senegal 00:33
Extreme E
May 24, 2021

Extreme E to return to four-car finals in Senegal

Extreme E: Hamilton works on Project 44 00:39
Extreme E
May 17, 2021

Extreme E: Hamilton works on Project 44

#ThinkingForward with Alejandro Agag II 15:51
Extreme E
Apr 27, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Alejandro Agag II

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Prime

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Extreme E's second round on the sands of Senegal refined some the more clunky aspects of the series' debut event in Saudi Arabia. Even though its star-studded finale between Lewis Hamilton's X44 team and Rosberg X Racing proved anticlimactic, the pieces are in place for the series to only get better

Extreme E
Jun 1, 2021
How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test Prime

How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test

The racing may have lacked the explosive conclusion to Formula E's first race in 2014 and was not without its hiccups. But Extreme E's leap into the unknown appears to have paid off, delivering a spectacle quite unlike anything else

Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021
Extreme E: The team-by-team guide Prime

Extreme E: The team-by-team guide

The world’s newest motorsport discipline is set to go racing for the first time this weekend. Extreme E’s innovations and plans have raised some eyebrows, but it also provides an exciting list of competitors and teams for the inaugural campaign

Extreme E
Apr 2, 2021
How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport Prime

How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport

The new off-road SUV series aims to go boldly into the unknown on several fronts, but perhaps its most significant measure will involve the energy source powering its fleet of cars

Extreme E
Apr 1, 2021
How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure Prime

How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure

With the addition of Jenson Button's own team to join the involvement of fellow Formula 1 champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in Extreme E's ranks, the new electric SUV series is brimming with star power to enable it to deliver on its promise

Extreme E
Jan 29, 2021
Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade Prime

Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade

In October, Motorsport.com headed to the South of France to sample the Odyssey 21 - the titanic 550bhp machine underpinning Alejandro Agag's latest electric venture. But for such a big beast, it's a nimble machine that should provide spectacular entertainment…

Extreme E
Dec 10, 2020
Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance Prime

Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance

OPINION: Formula E has invested in Extreme E to create a formal allegiance between the two most influential electric motorsport series. Allaying fears of financial uncertainty, together they will shape the future of battery-powered motorsport competition…

Formula E
Nov 4, 2020
Why latest Hamilton-Rosberg battle won’t have the same edge Prime

Why latest Hamilton-Rosberg battle won’t have the same edge

Even four years after it ended, the rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg has yet to be topped for drama and intrigue by anything F1 has seen since. But the next iteration commencing in 2021 will played out on much different terms...

Extreme E
Oct 30, 2020

Trending Today

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022

Pirelli introduces two new F1 tyre compounds for 2018
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli introduces two new F1 tyre compounds for 2018

Mailbag: Will Dodge return to NASCAR and are stages here to stay?
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Mailbag: Will Dodge return to NASCAR and are stages here to stay?

New Competition Eliminator speed record
NHRA NHRA

New Competition Eliminator speed record

F1 generates more revenue per event than any sport
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 generates more revenue per event than any sport

Spingate one year later: the anniversary MWR would prefer to forget
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Spingate one year later: the anniversary MWR would prefer to forget

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career

Gallery: Michael Schumacher's F1 helmets
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gallery: Michael Schumacher's F1 helmets

Latest news

Kleinschmidt's unexpected return to racing with CUPRA
Extreme E Extreme E

Kleinschmidt's unexpected return to racing with CUPRA

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Prime
Extreme E Extreme E

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Rosberg's team wins Senegal Extreme E despite X44 clash
Extreme E Extreme E

Rosberg's team wins Senegal Extreme E despite X44 clash

Rosberg X Racing to join X44, JBXE in Extreme E Senegal finale
Extreme E Extreme E

Rosberg X Racing to join X44, JBXE in Extreme E Senegal finale

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.