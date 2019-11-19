Top events
Extreme E / Breaking news

Monger among latest additions to Extreme E driver programme

shares
comments
Monger among latest additions to Extreme E driver programme
By:
Nov 19, 2019, 10:51 AM

Billy Monger and several current Formula E drivers have joined the Extreme E driver programme for competitors expressing an interest in racing in the championship.

As well as Monger, FE racers Jerome D'Ambrosio, Daniel Abt and Oliver Turvey have join the scheme, along with ex-Formula 1 and FE driver Karun Chandhok, DTM driver Loic Duval, and DS Techeetah FE test and development driver James Rossiter.

The other new members of the driver programme are Dakar-winning motorcycle rally raid competitor Sam Sunderland, former motorcycle grand prix racer Takuma Aoki, 2019 European Rally Champion Chris Ingram, and rallycross and rallying drivers Krisztian Szabo and Zoltan Bessenyey.

"Fighting climate change is incredibly important,” said Monger.

“Everything we do now will affect future generations. It’s definitely a responsibility, and one that I can’t and won’t just ignore.

“The locations of Extreme E races are far from the public eye, and so they’re not the kind of place that most of us get to see day to day.

“Bringing attention to the impacts of human interference on these places to people who might not otherwise see it is an interesting concept - and the fact that people can learn about it whilst watching racing is really cool too.

“Knowing that the Extreme E legacy program is going to mean we leave the locations in a better place than we’ve found them is a massive draw too; it’s something that I would be really proud to be involved with.”

XE CEO Alejandro Agag said: “The interest from top-level racing drivers from all disciplines, backgrounds and corners of the globe in joining Extreme E and being part of our odyssey in our inaugural campaign is extremely exciting.

“Any motor racing championship, and in-fact any new sporting prosposition, needs to provide compelling, high-quality competition and what we have so far achieved with Extreme E is vindicated by those that have signed up to be a part of our drivers’ programme.

“Aside from talking about their will to win, each of the drivers we have spoken to has shown a sincere and genuine will to immerse themselves in using the championship’s platform to make their own positive impact and raise awareness of the issues facing our planet.

“They all have a story to tell and a real personal investment in trying to generate change and drive sustainability.”

XE confirmed its Himalayan event in Nepal's Mustang District as the fourth location on its inaugural calendar, with just one round – a coast-based event - still to be confirmed.

The first XE season is slated to get underway in 2021.

Slider
List

Takuma Aoki, Repsol Honda Team

Takuma Aoki, Repsol Honda Team
1/12

Photo by: Repsol Media

Billy Monger, Carlin

Billy Monger, Carlin
2/12

Photo by: Euroformula Open

Chris Ingram, Azores Rally

Chris Ingram, Azores Rally
3/12

#14 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM: Sam Sunderland

#14 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM: Sam Sunderland
4/12

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Krisztian Szabo, EKS Sport

Krisztian Szabo, EKS Sport
5/12

Photo by: FIA World Rallycross

#165 BMW M3: Zoltan Bessenyey, Csaba Walter, Adrienn Walterné Dancso

#165 BMW M3: Zoltan Bessenyey, Csaba Walter, Adrienn Walterné Dancso
6/12

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

Jérôme d'Ambrosio, Mahindra Racing, M6Electro

Jérôme d'Ambrosio, Mahindra Racing, M6Electro
7/12

Photo by: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images

Daniel Abt, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE06

Daniel Abt, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE06
8/12

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Oliver Turvey, NIO 333, NIO FE-005

Oliver Turvey, NIO 333, NIO FE-005
9/12

Photo by: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images

Karun Chandhok, Williams FW08C

Karun Chandhok, Williams FW08C
10/12

Loic Duval, Audi Sport Team Phoenix, Audi RS 5 DTM

Loic Duval, Audi Sport Team Phoenix, Audi RS 5 DTM
11/12

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

James Rossiter, DS TECHEETAH, DS E-Tense FE19

James Rossiter, DS TECHEETAH, DS E-Tense FE19
12/12

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Series Extreme E

Series Extreme E
Drivers Daniel Abt , Loic Duval , Billy Monger , Oliver Turvey , Jérôme d'Ambrosio , Sam Sunderland , Takuma Aoki , Zoltan Bessenyey , Krisztián Szabó
Author Alex Kalinauckas

