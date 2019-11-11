Piquet interested in Extreme E entry

As FE did before its first campaign, electric SUV series Extreme E has launched a 'drivers' programme' for potential competitors.

Existing members of the scheme include six-time World Rally champion Sebastien Ogier, 2016 FE champion Lucas di Grassi, Le Mans 24 Hours winner turned FE racer Andre Lotterer, 2019's three World Rallycross title combatants Timmy Hansen, Andreas Bakkerud and Kevin Hansen, and W Series champion Jamie Chadwick.

Former Formula 1 driver Piquet held off Sebastien Buemi in a final round showdown in FE's opening season in 2014/15 to become its first champion with what was then the NEXTEV team.

Read Also: Extreme E announces location for Himalayan race

He dropped out of the series earlier this year when he split with Jaguar and currently races in Brazilian Stock Cars.

“Extreme E will be another challenge altogether,” said Piquet.

“As a driver who has competed across the world and would spend every day in a car if I could, there is nothing more appealing than a race or championship that pushes boundaries, is highly competitive and tests you to the limit.”

Extreme E is due to begin in February 2021, with events in Greenland, Saudi Arabia and the Amazon Rainforest already lined up for its inaugural season.

It is focused on showcasing sustainable motorsport and electric vehicles in areas affected by climate change.

"When I was competing in Formula E, for a lot of us drivers, it taught us a huge amount about the need to push for sustainability as well as the electrification of the automobile industry," Piquet added.

“I couldn’t have predicted to learn as much as I did about what is happening in our world and about climate change as I did, and it became very important to me to do what I can to spread the message where I can.”