Sponsored: Charlotte Tilbury celebrates Miami GP with F1 Academy

The all-female feeder series aims to give young women access to more track time at a high-performance level, enabling them to develop the fundamental level of technical, physical and mental ability to progress to the highest level.

That ethos matches the philosophy of eponymous founder Tilbury, who set up the brand with the aim of “empowering everyone, everywhere to unlock the magic of confidence” and has taken that to the track this year in the first sponsorship of its kind.

Charlotte Tilbury has branded the car of Lola Lovinfosse with its iconic hot lips’ logo and the 18-year-old French driver will be preparing for the demands of the race using the company’s special five-step skincare process.

The products involved are designed to provide the perfect combination for performance and include the new Magic Hydration Revival Cleanser, Magic Water Cream, Invisible UV Poreless Primer with SPF50, Hydrator Mist and Lip Oil.

The company is supporting the entire field and Tilbury said: “We will use our global platform to elevate this new generation of young female drivers and open up the traditionally male-dominated world of motorsport to even more talented young women.”

F1 Academy’s Managing Director Susie Wolff added: “We are on a mission to transform access to our sport, celebrate trailblazing female pioneers in our industry, and inspire a new generation of young women to pursue a career in motorsport.”

Currently 40% of F1 fans are female, contributing to a total 2022 season viewership of over 1.5 billion. However, when it comes to getting on track, just TWO of the 772 drivers that have ever raced in F1 have been female – and the last one was almost 50 years ago.

The opportunities available for young female drivers to climb the ladder are improving and Wolff has been a trailblazer with many different inspiring projects. The F1 Academy was launched last year as has stepped up a level this season, joining the F1 bill for seven rounds.

The first round of the season took place in Jeddah during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend in March with a field of 16 drivers from many different countries. The two races were won by French driver Doriane Pin and Briton Abbi Pulling.

The opening event was full of action and this weekend’s is sure to deliver the same level of high-performance, high-speed competition. This will be one to watch – and we can’t wait to see the all-female field perform!

Charlotte Tilbury believes that everyone, everywhere should RACE TOWARDS THEIR BEAUTY DREAMS and are offering a MAGICAL 20% OFF* your first order with the code RACEREADY20 from May 3rd – May 6th

SHOP NOW!

US disclaimer: *Code redeemable once logged in to your account and cannot be used in conjunction with other discounts or promotions. One-time use per customer. Full T&Cs and exclusions apply. Available from 04:59am EDT 3rd May to 04:59am EDT 7th May 2024.

Exclusions: Hampers, Bundles, Virtual Services, Subscription, Packaging, Samples, and eGift Cards