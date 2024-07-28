Charles Leclerc starts on pole after inheriting top spot from Max Verstappen who topped qualifying but serves a 10-place grid penalty for an engine change.

The sister Red Bull of Sergio Perez joins Leclerc on the front row, with Lewis Hamilton in third for Mercedes and Lando Norris in fourth for McLaren.

The Belgian GP starts at 2pm BST and is the final race before the F1 summer break.