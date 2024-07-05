F1 British GP Live Commentary and Updates – FP1 & FP2
Friday's action from the 12th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season.
By: James Newbold, Sam Hall
- Norris completes strong British Grand Prix Friday for McLaren by heading a team 1-2 in FP2 before rain hampers further improvement
- The Briton also led the way in FP1 at his home GP, ahead of Lance Stroll's Aston Martin
- McLaren repairs Piastri's car after FP1 issues for him to end Friday second-fastest ahead of Perez, who skipped FP1 when Isack Hadjar took over his car
- Verstappen can only manage seventh fastest on Friday
And with that, it is time to depart until final practice on Friday morning. Until then, here is a full recap of the session, and we will catch you again tomorrow!
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-british-gp-fp2-report/10631772/
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
As was the case in FP1, Norris is the fastest driver. Piastri is second with Perez third and, unexpectedly, Hulkenberg fourth.
Out they come on intermediate tyres. Only about half of the field have left the pits as the chequered flag is shown.
There will be more action with most drivers set to return to the track to complete a practice start from the grid. With no position to practice in the pitlane, this is the only opportunity available.
And in comes Sainz. Full house in the pits.
In comes Norris but Sainz continues on for another lap. He has the complete facility to himself.
"The track is fine, I'm just slow," reports Hamilton - who is sixth fastest.
Five minutes to go and only Norris and Sainz remain on the track.
And rain is also visible on the cameras. Possibly signalling the end of the session for any meaningful running, drivers are all ducking immediately into the pits.
Here we go! The timing screen has warned of a slippery track.
A nice drift for Norris at Luffield. Not the fastest way around the corner, but it certainly looked cool. He remains the fastest driver on the track and has completed 24 laps.
Only Magnussen remains in the pits. He is currently the slowest driver in the session, 1.573s off the pace.
"When the rain hits, it could be quite heavy, quite quickly. We'll take no risks," McLaren tells Norris.
No question about it, the skies are getting darker. 13 minutes remain.
Here comes the rain. The helicopter shot shows what appears to be a wall of water heading towards the track. When it gets wet, it will really get wet. 10 minutes - is the latest report!
If you're at Silverstone, this is definitely worth a look!
Before the rain hits, we're now into the long runs, with no fastest times coming, but lots of data being generated for the teams.
And on weather chat, there is rain expected in "15 to 20 minutes", if you believe Ricciardo's radio.
Third for Perez. With Verstappen in seventh, the gap can be explained purely by the difference in times in which they set their efforts.
"Check the floor", Norris instructs McLaren after running across the Copse kerbs.
Here's Norris, with a 1m26.549s to go 0.331s clear of Piastri at the top. Hamilton is fifth after completing his first soft tyre run.
The black clouds are now quickly building, so we could be near the best conditions of the session as we reach the halfway point.
The times are changing by the second, with Piastri going 0.110s faster than the Haas driver to go top.
Leclerc goes top and...Hulkenberg now goes fastest! A 1m26.990s is the new benchmark from an entirely unexpected source!
But Sainz immediately pushes the Canadian back, the Ferrari driver only 0.016s shy in what is becoming a battle of fine margins!
Second for Stroll, just 0.041s slower than Verstappen. He was second to Norris in FP1. Has Aston Martin found some pace?
With his own soft tyre run, Albon is now fifth and Zhou seventh, but Stroll has just set a purple sector one.
But Bottas immediately pushes Alonso back, with a time 0.005s better than that of the Aston Martin driver.